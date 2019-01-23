Mohammed Shami on Wednesday became the fastest Indian to claim 100 wickets in One-Day Internationals, reaching the mark in the first match of the ongoing five-match series against New Zealand at Napier.

Shami, 28, reached the mark with the wicket of New Zealand opener Martin Guptill in the second over. This was right-arm pacer's 56th game in the 50-over format.

The previous fastest Indian to reach the mark was Irfan Pathan (59). Zaheer Khan (65 matches), Ajit Agarkar (67) and Javagal Srinath (68) make up the top-five.

With his brilliant opening burst at McLean Park, the 28-year-old Shami continued his good showing in the limited overs format, having impressed in Australia prior to this five-match ODI series.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss at McLean Park and opted to bat first.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (wk), Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami