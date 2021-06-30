June 30, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  National Sports Awards: NRAI Recommends Shooters Anjum Moudgil, Ankur Mittal For Khel Ratna

National Sports Awards: NRAI Recommends Shooters Anjum Moudgil, Ankur Mittal For Khel Ratna

For the Arjuna awards, the NRAI has recommended the Olympic-bound duo of Elavenil Valarivan and Abhishek Verma

PTI 30 June 2021, Last Updated at 3:10 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
National Sports Awards: NRAI Recommends Shooters Anjum Moudgil, Ankur Mittal For Khel Ratna
Anjum Moudgil was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2019.
National Sports Awards: NRAI Recommends Shooters Anjum Moudgil, Ankur Mittal For Khel Ratna
outlookindia.com
2021-06-30T15:10:02+05:30

Double Trap world champion Ankur Mittal and Olympic-bound rifle shooter Anjum Moudgil were on Wednesday recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the National Rifles Association of India (NRAI). (More Sports News)

Mittal won his double trap world title in 2018 and got the Arjuna award the same year. Moudgil is a world championship silver-medallist, also from the 2018 edition and she was awarded the Arjuna in 2019.

"The two had also been recommended in the same category last year," the NRAI said in a statement.

For the Arjuna awards, the NRAI has recommended the Olympic-bound duo of Elavenil Valarivan and Abhishek Verma. While Valarivan is world number one in women's 10m air rifle, Verma holds the top position in men's 10m air pistol.

Also in contention for the national honour is 50m pistol world champion Om Prakash Mitherval.

There were no recommendations in the Dronacharya awards category this year from the NRAI.

The national sports awards are given away every year on August 29 to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand as the National Sports Day.

Besides recommendations from the national federations, athletes can also nominate themselves through online applications. The last date for submission is July 5.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Wimbledon 2021: Slippery Centre Court 'Obviously Terrible' - Roger Federer

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Anjum Moudgil Other Sports Shooting - Sports Arjuna Award Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Sports Award Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos