June 18, 2021
Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of Wimbledon 2021, Says Will Be Ready For Olympics

Osaka had earlier withdrawn from French Open after organisers threatened to expel her for not fulfilling her media obligations

Outlook Web Bureau 18 June 2021, Last Updated at 9:46 am
Naomi Osaka had withdrawn from French Open after she was fined for refusing to attend post-match news conference.
Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon for personal reasons but said she will be ready to take part in the Tokyo Olympics. (More Sports News)

Wimbledon is slated to be played between June 28 to July 11. Stuart Duguid, Osaka's agent, wrote Thursday in an email that Osaka 'is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.'

The world No 2 Osaka had earlier withdrawn from French Open after deciding not not to fulfil her press conference duties during the tournament at Roland Garros.

READ: Osaka To Phelps, Mirza To Kohli: Sports Stars Whose Mental Health Was Challenged

Osaka had sighted mental health issues and concerns for reaching that decision. In her statement then, Osaka had said she has suffered 'long bouts of depression' since winning the US Open in 2018.

In a statement she had said,  “Hey everyone, this isn't a situation I ever imagined or intended when I posted a few days ago. I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris."

Osaka is the second tennis star to withdraw from this years' Wimbledon. Earlier, Rafael Nadal had withdrawn from Wimbledon or Tokyo Olympics.

"The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at the maximum level of competition," Nadal said. 

World Test Championship Final 2021: Virat Kohli Says, India Became More Determined After Change In Point System

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Outlook Web Bureau Naomi Osaka London Tennis WTA Tour Wimbledon French Open Sports

