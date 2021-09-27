Moeen Ali Set To Announce Retirement From Test Cricket

England all-rounder Moeen Ali is set to retire from Test cricket for England, according to reports. The 34-year-old has decided to bid adieu to the longest format of the game and it is learnt that the left-hander has already informed England head coach Chris Silverwood and Test captain Joe Root about his decision. (More Cricket News)

Recently, several English top-level cricketers have expressed their dissatisfactions of being confined in bio-bubbles for four months under strict restrictions during the Ashes Down Under and could boycott the tour. It may have played in Moeen’s case also.

Moeen Ali is currently in the UAE playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for Chennai Super Kings and also has been named in England’s T20 World Cup squad starting next month. The reports also suggest that Moeen is keen to play white-ball cricket for England and the T20 franchise leagues around the world. However, nothing official has come from Moeen.

An attacking off-spinner who can drift, dip and turn, Moeen Ali has played 64 Test matches scoring 2914 runs with a career-best of 155 not out. Had England versus India's fifth Test match in Manchester not cancelled earlier this month, Moeen would have got to the 3000-run landmark.

He is just five wickets short of reaching the 200-wicket mark in Tests. Only Derek Underwood (297) and Graeme Swann (255) have more Test victims among English spinners. Moeen Ali will be highly remembered for his 25 wickets in four Tests against South Africa in 2017 and a haul of 32 wickets in six Tests against Sri Lanka and West Indies in the winter of 2018-19.

Staying in bio-bubble for a longer period has been a problem for a lot of cricketers and it won’t be surprising if a few of his teammates follow suit in the coming days. Moeen’s teammate Ben Stokes has taken an indefinite break from cricket to focus on his mental health.