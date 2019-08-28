Misbah-Ul-Haq's Salary An Issue As PCB Look To Rope Him In As Head Coach

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq is considered to be leading the race to become the head coach of his national side. However, there seems to be issues with the fee that he has asked for the role from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). (More Cricket News)

According to a report published in Pakistan's English daily The Express Tribune, Misbah wants his salary to be in line with his predecessor Mickey Arthur. The PCB though is said to be reluctant to pay such a massive amount to a local coach.

Another pointer that could lead to a deadlock is the fact that Misbah is also a coach in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the PCB wants him to leave that position as they believe the national coach should not perform dual roles

Significantly, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani had made it clear that having dual roles -- with the national team and a PSL franchise -- will no longer be accepted as per the board's new constitution.

According to sources, these two are the main reasons why Misbah didn't apply for the head coach's position till the eleventh hour.

Other than Misbah, former Pakistan coach Mohsin Khan and former Australian cricketer Dean Jones have also applied for the position of head coach.

Meanwhile, the PCB has named a five-member panel to interview the candidates for the role of player support personnel.

The five-member panel comprises Intikhab Alam, Bazid Khan, Asad Ali Khan, Wasim Khan (Chief Executive, PCB) and Zakir Khan (Director - International Cricket).

The interviews for the role of the head coach and bowling coach will be held on Thursday after which the panel will send its recommendations to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

The interviews for the batting and strength and conditioning coaches will be conducted after the position of the head coach is filled.