Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Liverpool Vs Manchester City: Jurgen Klopp Says Reds Must Be 'Cheeky' To Beat Pep Guardiola's Side

Such was the state of Liverpool's defense the last time these clubs squared off that midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson were the center backs. City won 4-1 for their first victory at Anfield in 18 years.

Liverpool Vs Manchester City: Jurgen Klopp Says Reds Must Be 'Cheeky' To Beat Pep Guardiola's Side
Speaking of cheeky, Jurgen Klopp opened the conference by being asked about 'James Bond' actor Daniel Craig, who recently had high praise for the German manager's leadership qualities. | File Photo

Trending

Liverpool Vs Manchester City: Jurgen Klopp Says Reds Must Be 'Cheeky' To Beat Pep Guardiola's Side
outlookindia.com
2021-10-01T22:34:34+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 10:34 pm

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his squad must be brave but also “cheeky in moments” when the English Premier League leader hosts the defending champion at Anfield on Sunday. (More Football News)

Liverpool is atop the league — though five teams are just one point behind after six rounds — despite a low-key offseason compared to the spending sprees of rivals such as City, Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Merseyside club's big buy was a reported $50 million on defender Ibrahima Konate from German club Leipzig.

City broke the British transfer fee record to sign midfielder Jack Grealish, paying Aston Villa $139 million.

Romelu Lukaku set Chelsea back $135 million in August.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

United dropped $100 million to sign Jadon Sancho, and invested heavily in Raphael Varane, before bringing back Cristiano Ronaldo.

Konate, a French center back, has played only one Premier League game so far, due to the return of Virgil van Dijk and Joël Matip from knee injuries.

“We are in good shape, that's for sure,” Klopp said on Friday at a news conference.

“We are in a good moment. That's what you have to be to have a chance against them. They're still really, for me, probably the best team in Europe at the moment.”

Such was the state of Liverpool's defense the last time these clubs squared off that midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson were the center backs. City won that February day 4-1 for its first victory at Anfield in 18 years.

“This is a really special game of the season, every year,” Klopp said. “It has to be high intense, because if it's not high intense, I would say then City is really difficult to play against.

"You have to brave,” he continued, “you have to be front-footed, you have to be cheeky in moments, you have to be really your best version. And then, only then, you have a chance.”

Speaking of cheeky, Klopp opened the conference by being asked about “James Bond” actor Daniel Craig, who recently had high praise for the German manager's leadership qualities.

“I would be a really bad James Bond because if I walk out of the water in swim shorts I think that would be the moment when the whole world would switch off,” Klopp said. “But no problem, we all have our jobs to do in life, he has to save the world and I have to help Liverpool, from time to time.”

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola Liverpool, England English Premier League (EPL) Liverpool Manchester City Football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

WATCH: Punam Raut Earns 'Respect' As India Women Dominate Australia In Historic Day-Night Test

WATCH: Punam Raut Earns 'Respect' As India Women Dominate Australia In Historic Day-Night Test

Tashi And Nungshi Malik, India's 'Everest Twins', Conquer Swiss Alps

France Football Boss Not Against Biennial Football World Cup; Creates Crack In UEFA Unity Against FIFA

Wrestling Worlds: Indian Youngsters Face Stiff Test; Expectations High From Anshu Malik, Sarita Mor

ICC T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Add Five More Players To Squad

Nations League, Semi-final: Kevin De Bruyne Boost For Belgium As Red Devils Face World Champions France

Barcelona Coach Roland Koeman Says Rumors Of Firing 'Probably True'

Web Series On Aditya Verma, The Cricket 'Rebel' From Bihar, Planned

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Advertisement

More from Sports

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs PBKS: Varun Chakaravarthy Double Puts Punjab In A Spot

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs PBKS: Varun Chakaravarthy Double Puts Punjab In A Spot

Clare Connor Becomes First Female MCC President In Club's 234-year-old History

Clare Connor Becomes First Female MCC President In Club's 234-year-old History

Kevin Pietersen Is 'An Expert On Everything': Tim Paine Slams Ex-England Captain As Ashes Fate Hangs In Balance

Kevin Pietersen Is 'An Expert On Everything': Tim Paine Slams Ex-England Captain As Ashes Fate Hangs In Balance

AUS Women Vs IND Women, Pink Ball Test, Day 2: Rain Plays Spoilsport Again After Smriti Mandhana Ton

AUS Women Vs IND Women, Pink Ball Test, Day 2: Rain Plays Spoilsport Again After Smriti Mandhana Ton

Read More from Outlook

India Recorded Over 350 Crimes Against Children Each Day In 2020: NCRB Data

India Recorded Over 350 Crimes Against Children Each Day In 2020: NCRB Data

Outlook Web Desk / There were 1,48,185 cases of crime against children recorded in 2019 which meant that each day over 400 such crimes are committed in the country.

Far From Reality, Fabricated, Concocted: PAGD On Home Ministry’s Kashmir Report

Far From Reality, Fabricated, Concocted: PAGD On Home Ministry’s Kashmir Report

Naseer Ganai / 'The reality is that there is a systematic disempowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir that is continuing to happen', said PAGD spokesman M Y Taragami.

IPL 2021: IPL 2021: KKR Face PBKS With Playoff Spot In Mind

IPL 2021: IPL 2021: KKR Face PBKS With Playoff Spot In Mind

A win will help KKR further strengthen their playoff chances. A loss for PBKS will virtually knock them out.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

Advertisement