Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Live Streaming Of Indonesia Open Badminton, Day 2: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Start Campaign - Watch Live

Tokyo 2020 women's singles bronze medallist PV Sindhu is looking for her first victory after the Olympics. Watch live streaming of Indonesia Open badminton in Bali.

PV Sindhu, whose good run was cut short by Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi last week, will start her women’s singles campaign against Aya Ohori. | File Photo

outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T22:00:06+05:30
Koushik Paul
Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 10:00 pm

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and former world No.1 Kidambi Srikanth will aim for a winning start on Wednesday at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event in Bali. (More Badminton News)

Just days after their semifinal finishes at Indonesia Masters Super 750, the two top Indian shuttlers will aim to win the World Tour Super 1000 event. PV Sindhu hasn't won anything after winning the bronze at Tokyo 2020. 

The Indonesia Open 2021 will be telecast live from November 24 from 9:30 am on Star Sports 3. 

The live streaming of Indonesia Open 2021 can be seen on Disney+ Hotstar app. 

PV Sindhu, whose good run was cut short by Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi last week, will start her women’s singles campaign against Aya Ohori from 6:30 AM IST onwards. The third-seeded Indian is likely to face Canada’s sixth seed Michelle Li in the quarterfinals if she can cross the early rounds.

Srikanth, who made the semifinals at Hylo Open and Indonesia Masters last week, will face compatriot HS Prannoy in an all-Indian affair from 12:30 PM IST onwards. 

Prannoy, who was down with COVID-19 last year, surprised Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Victor Axelsen of Denmark last week and he would hope to continue that momentum this week. 

World No. 16 B Sai Praneeth, who became a father recently, meets France's Toma Junior Popov in the first round. The match starts at 12:30 PM IST. 

Other Indians in fray are women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy. They will play fifth-seeded Bulgarian duo of Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva from 9:30 AM IST onwards. 

In mixed doubles, Ashwini will pair up with B Sumeeth Reddy will face Takuro Hoki and Nami Matsuyama at 12:30 PM IST. N Sikki Reddy will play with Dhruv Kapila against Japanese pair Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya at 6:30 AM IST.

Koushik Paul P.V. Sindhu Srikanth Kidambi Bali Indonesia Live streaming Badminton Sports
