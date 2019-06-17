Bangladesh vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Highlights: Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das Shine In Bangladesh's Record Chase

Both Bangladesh (BAN) and West Indies (WI) will look to get their ICC Cricket World Cup campaign back on track when they face off at The County Ground, Taunton today. Bangladesh have shown flashes of their potential, beginning with victory over South Africa before losing to New Zealand and hosts England. Their match against Sri Lanka was washed out. West Indies, on the other hand, also started strongly by rolling over Pakistan at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. They fell short against Australia at the same venue and lost to Eoin Morgan’s side by eight wickets at Southampton. Get highlights of Bangladesh vs West Indies here (SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE & RESULTS)

23:03 hrs IST: That's it. Thank you for joining us!

Shakib Al Hasan, Player of the Match: "It feels great. To stay at the wicket till the end was the most satisfying thing. I have been working on batting for the last one and a half months, and it has paid off. At the end of the first innings, we believed that if we bat well we can win. It was a reasonable total posted by the West Indies. Not sure why I backed myself for the No. 3 spot (laughs), but I thought if I batted at No. 3, I will get more opportunities and more time in the middle. If I bat at 5, I will get in at the 30th over or something, and that's not ideal for me honestly. Mehidy contributed with the ball. I have contributed with the ball too, but I think I can get better than this. We have to bring our A-game against Australia at the top of their form. I hope the fans will keep supporting us, and they have been magnificent throughout the World Cup."

22:49 hrs IST: FOUR! That's it. Bangladesh win by seven wickets - their highest successful chase in ODIs.

22:40 hrs IST: Eleven runs off the last 12 deliveries. Bangladesh are 305/3 after 40 overs.

22:30 hrs IST: Three sixes in a row from Liton. 24 runs off Gabriel's seventh over - the most expensive over in this World Cup so far. Bangladesh are 294/3 after 38 overs, need 28 off 72.

22:21 hrs IST: FOUR! Length ball from Thomas and Shakib lifts it over long-on for a boundary. Bangladesh are 264/3 after 36 overs.

22:16 hrs IST: Five runs off Cottrell's eighth. Bangladesh are 253/3 after 35 overs. Shakib 101*, Liton 51*

22:11 hrs IST: FOUR! That's a century for Shakib. What a player! Marvellous innings from the former Bangladesh captain. Second successive three-figure score for him. Full delivery from Thomas, outside off, Shakib drives it through cover. Bangladesh are 248/3 after 34 overs.

22:05 hrs IST: SIX! Short ball from Cottrell, outside off, Liton upper-cuts it over third man for a maximum. Bangladesh are 238/3 after 33 overs, need 84 off 102.

21:58 hrs IST: FOUR! Fuller delivery from Gayle, Liton makes space and times it well in the gap between cover and mid-off. Another costly over from Gayle, 13 off it. Bangladesh are 228/2 after 32 overs, need 94 off 102. Sheldon Cottrell is back into the attack.

21:49 hrs IST: Expensive over from Gayle, 10 runs off it. Bangladesh are 210/3 after 30 overs, need 112 off 120.

21:45 hrs IST: Chris Gayle comes into the attack. Can he strike?

21:41 hrs IST: Twenty-one runs off the last two overs. Bangladesh are 200/3 after 29 overs. Shakib 87*, Liton 18*. Drinks are on the field now.

21:32 hrs IST: FOUR! Length ball from Holder, Shakib hits it straight down the ground for a boundary. Bangladesh are 179/3 after 27 overs.

21:26 hrs IST: Both Shakib and Liton are going well. Get a feeling the next 5-7 overs would be crucial. If a wicket doesn't fall, game on at Taunton. Bangladesh are 172/3 after 26 overs.

21:16 hrs IST: Just four off Gabriel's fourth. Bangladesh are 157/3 after 24 overs. Shakib 58*, Liton 10*

21:10 hrs IST: FOUR! Short from Russell, Liton pulls it to deep mid-wicket boundary. Bangladesh are 153/3 after 23 overs. Shakib 56*, Liton 8*

21:03 hrs IST: Just 29 runs have come off the last five overs. Shakib completes his half-century. Bangladesh are 141/3 after 21 overs.

20:57 hrs IST: Five off Cottrell's fifth. Bangladesh are 138/3 after 20 overs. Shakib 49*, Liton 0*. Andre Russell comes back into the attack.

20:51 hrs IST: OUT! Now Thomas joins the party, gets Rahim. This is turning out to be a good phase for the Windies. Liton Das comes to the crease. Bangladesh are 133/3 after 29 overs.

20:43 hrs IST: OUT! Massive blow to Bangladesh. Tamim falls for 48(53). Length ball, the Bangladeshi opener drives back to the bowler, and Cottrell picks it up and hits the stumps. Mushfiqur Rahim comes to the crease.

20:34 hrs IST: Four runs off Gabriel's second. Bangladesh are 112/1 after 16 overs. Time for drinks!

20:27 hrs IST: Shakib Al Hasan reaches 6000 runs in ODIs. Bangladesh are 108/1 after 15 overs.

20:19 hrs IST: FOUR! Short and wide from Thomas and Shakib hits it past point. Easy pickings! Bangladesh are 96/1 after 13 overs.

20:14 hrs IST: Good overs keep coming for Bangladesh. They are 89/1 after 12 overs. Tamim 37*, Shakib 15*. Oshane Thomas comes into the attack.

20:08 hrs IST: Twenty-five runs off the last two overs. Bangladesh are 81/1 after 11 overs. Shannon Gabriel comes into the attack.

20:00 hrs IST: Russell again. Sarkar hits the first ball for a six over backward point, but gets out the next ball. Caught at slip by Gayle. Shakib Al Hasan is the new man. Bangladesh are 56/1 after 9 overs.

19:54 hrs IST: Holder on with his fourth over. Two singles and as many doubles from it. Bangladesh are 46/0 after eight overs.

19:49 hrs IST: Bowling change. And a very good start from Andre Russell. Just two singles. Bangladesh are 40/0 after 7 overs.

19:46 hrs IST: Holder on with his third over. Four runs from it -- three singles and a wide. Bangladesh are 38/0 after 6 overs.

19:40 hrs IST: Cottrell continues. Sarkar hits the first two balls for a six -- over long-on -- and a four to fine leg. Two singles, then five wides. A total of 18 runs from the over. Bangladesh are 34/0 after 5 overs.

19:34 hrs IST: Tidy over from Holder, only one off it. Bangladesh are 16/0 after 4 overs. Tamim 8*, Sarkar 7*

19:29 hrs IST: Four runs off Cottrell's second. Bangladesh are 15/0 after 3 overs.

19:26 hrs IST: FOUR! Full ball from Holder and Soumya Sarkar drives it on the up, over cover for a boundary. Bangladesh are 11/0 after 2 overs.

19:22 hrs IST: FOUR! Short delivery from Cottrell, Tamim gets forward and hits it past cover for his first boundary. Bangladesh are 5/0 after the first over. Jason Holder comes into the attack.

19:17 hrs IST: Time for Bangladesh's response. Tamim Iqbal to take strike. Sheldon Cottrell to bowl the first over.

18:47 hrs IST: That's it. Windies finish on 321/8. Last 5 overs: 33 runs, 2 wickets. We'll be back in a few minutes with Bangladesh's chase.

18:41 hrs IST: Just 14 runs off the last 12 deliveries. West Indies are 311/7 after 49 overs. Saifuddin to bowl the final six balls.

18:30 hrs IST: OUT! End of a sublime innings from Hope. He goes for 96(121). Looks to hit it over the deep backward square leg boundary but doesn't get the timing and Liton Das doesn't miss those. West Indies are 297/7 after 47 overs.

18:24 hrs IST: Six runs off Saifuddin's eighth. West Indies are 294/6 after 46 overs. Hope 95*, Bravo 4*

18:18 hrs IST: Stupendous over from Mehidy, five off it. West Indies are 288/6 after 45 overs. Hope 91*, Bravo 2*

18:14 hrs IST: OUT! End of a fine cameo from Holder (33 off 14). Full toss from Saifuddin, the West Indies captain looks to go over mid-wicket but gets a leading edge and Mahmudullah completes an easy grab. Darren Bravo comes to the crease. West Indies are 283/6 after 44 overs.

18:08 hrs IST: Twenty runs off the last two overs. West Indies are 274/5 after 43 overs. Hope 86*, Holder 27*

18:00 hrs IST: Costly over from Shakib, 11 runs off it. West Indies are 254/5 after 41 overs. Hope 83*, Holder 10*

17:54 hrs IST: OUT! Slower ball from Mustafizur, Russell looks to defend but gets an outside edge and Rahim takes a neat catch behind the stumps. West Indies are 243/5 after 40 overs. Jason Holder comes to the crease.

17:51 hrs IST: Hetmyer completes his half-century with a single between mid-off and extra cover. Joint-fastest fifty of 2019 World Cup. BUT...he departs after a couple of deliveries. Mistimed shot and Tamim runs in from deep mid-wicket to complete a good diving catch. First wicket for Mustafizur. Andre Russell (Dre Russ) comes to the crease.

17:44 hrs IST: SIX! Touch short from Mosaddek, Hetmyer goes back and swings it over mid-wicket for a maximum. This is the biggest six of the tournament at 104m. West Indies are 234/3 after 38 overs. Hope 78*, Hetmyer 46*

17:38 hrs IST: Sixty-two runs have come off the last 30 deliveries. West Indies are 220/3 after 37 overs. Hope 78*, Hetmyer 32*

17:31 hrs IST: SIX! Short of length from Mustafiz, Hope comes down the track and creams it over mid-off for a maximum. Expensive over from Mustafiz, 19 off it. West Indies are 193/3 after 35 overs. Hope 69*, Hetmyer 14*

17:24 hrs IST: Short delivery from Saifuddin, Hetmyer gets into position early and pulls it over mid-wicket. Moves into double figures. West Indies are 174/3 after 34 overs. Mustafizur Rahman comes back into the attack.

17:18 hrs IST: OUT! Shakib strikes again, gets the better of Pooran. But Bangladesh can't breathe easy with Hetmyer and Russell still to come. With just 17 overs remaining, both batsmen can go for big shots. West Indies are 166/3.

17:11 hrs IST: Superb over from Saifuddin, only two runs off it. West Indies are 158/2 after 32 overs. Hope 54*, Pooran 25*

17:04 hrs IST: SIX! Flighted delivery from Mehidy and Pooran pummels it over long-off for a maximum. Clean strike! West Indies are 151/2 after 30 overs.

17:00 hrs IST: Very good over from Shakib, three runs off it. West Indies are 142/2 after 29 overs. Hope 51*, Pooran 12*

16:57 hrs IST: Single and that's a half-century for Hope. Windies will hope he stay till the end. Ten off the last two overs. They are 139/2 after 28 overs.

16:50 hrs IST: FOUR! Short from Mosaddek, Pooran rocks back and cuts it past backward point for his first boundary of the day. West Indies are 129/2 after 26 overs.

16:46 hrs IST: OUT! Full from Shakib, outside off, Lewis look to clear the long-off boundary but doesn't get the timing and Sabbir Rahman takes an easy catch. Good knock from him. Nicholas Pooran comes to the crease. West Indies are 122/2 after 25 overs.

16:39 hrs IST: Single and that's a half-century for Evin Lewis. Completes it with a single down to long-off. Fine innings from the Windies opener. Needs to get a big one here. West Indies are 108/1 after 23 overs.

16:34 hrs IST: Four singles off Shakib's first. West Indies are 90/1 after 21 overs. Lewis 47*, Hope 35*

16:30 hrs IST: So far so good for the Windies. If these two can stay for another 10 overs, around 350 would be very much achievable. Remember, they still have Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer and Andre Russell to come. Shakib Al Hasan comes into the attack.

16:23 hrs IST: Great start from Mosaddek. Just a single off the last ball for Hope towards long-off. West Indies are 75/1 after 18 overs.

16:20 hrs IST: Wonderful over from Mustafizur, only two off it. West Indies are 74/1 after 17 overs. Lewis 39*, Hope 27*. Mosaddek Hossain comes into the attack.

16:15 hrs IST: FOUR! Good length from Mehidy, Hope stays on back-foot and punches through cover. Moves to 26. West Indies are 72/1 after 16 overs. In between, Mosaddek Hossain hurt his hand while fielding in the deep. And the umpires called for drinks. Mustafizur to continue.



16:08 hrs IST: Eleven runs off the last 12 balls. West Indies are 64/1 after 15 overs. Lewis 35*, Hope 21*

15:59 hrs IST: FOUR! Fraction short from Mortaza, Lewis goes back and smacks it over mid-wicket for a one-bounce boundary. West Indies are 53/1 after 13 overs. Lewis 32*, Hope 15*

15:54 hrs IST: Another extremely good over from Mehidy, three off it. West Indies are 45/1 after 12 overs. Extended spell for Mortaza.

15:50 hrs IST: SIX! Half-volley from Mortaza, outside off, Lewis launches it over the wide long-off region. West Indies are 42/1 after 11 overs. Lewis 24*, Hope 13*. Mehidy again.

15:46 hrs IST: Fine start from Mehidy, only two runs off his first six deliveries. West Indies are 32/1 after the end of first Powerplay.

15:42 hrs IST: Nice and tight from Mortaza. Finishes half his overs. West Indies are 30/1 after 9 overs. Lewis 16*, Hope 11*. Some spin now. Mehidy Hasan comes into the attack.

15:40 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - This was Gayle's second duck in four matches against Bangladesh at the World Cup.

15:38 hrs IST: FOUR! Short delivery from Mustafiz, width on offer, Hope punches it through cover. Top shot! West Indies are 29/1 after 8 overs.

15:32 hrs IST: Just three singles off Mortaza's fourth. Good thing is he hasn't conceded a boundary so far. West Indies are 21/1 after 7 overs. First change in bowling. Mustafizur Rahman comes into the attack.

15:28 hrs IST: FOUR! Short and wide from Saifuddin and Lewis punishes it past point. Classy stuff! Costly over, 10 off it. West Indies are 18/1 after 6 overs.

15:24 hrs IST: Mortaza continues to build pressure from the other end. Only two off his third (one was leg bye). West Indies are 8/1 after 5 overs. Saifuddin again.

15:20 hrs IST: Excellent over from Saifuddin, a wicket-maiden. West Indies are 6/1 after 4 overs. Both batsmen need to be cautious here.

15:17 hrs IST: OUT! Just the wicket Bangladesh would've wanted. Hint of movement, Gayle (0) looks to defend but gets an edge and Mushfiqur Rahim takes a good catch diving to his left. Saifuddin is delighted. Shai Hope comes to the crease.

15:14 hrs IST: FOUR! Length delivery, Lewis hits it to the right of the fielder at cover for his first boundary of the day. West Indies are 6/0 after 3 overs.

15:09 hrs IST: Tidy start for Saifuddin. Some movement for him. West Indies are 2/0 after 2 overs. Mortaza to continue.

15:04 hrs IST: Impressive start from Mortaza. It's a maiden. No margin of error. West Indies are 0/0 after the first over. Mohammad Saifuddin comes into the attack.

15:00 hrs IST: Time for live action. Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis to open for Windies. Mashrafe Mortaza to begin the proceedings.

14:37 hrs IST: Playing XIs

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman

14:33 hrs IST: Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to field

14:14 hrs IST: West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer needs 34 runs to reach 1,000 in ODIs. So far, he averages 40.3 in 29 ODIs.

14:05 hrs IST: WHAT THEY SAID -

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza: "We still have five matches left. So you never know. You don't have to think [about] all those five matches. Tomorrow's match is very important. We have to take one by one. It's been ups and downs. But still a lot of matches left. We can make the difference. And we have to believe in it, which I believe that my team is believing."

West Indies skipper Jason Holder: "I don't want to sit here and try to perceive what they would come with, but we're open to anything. Traditionally they rely heavily on their spinners. We don't expect them to move too far away from it. It's a smallish ground. I saw the wicket today as well. There's quite a bit of grass on it. We'll see how it plays. But we know what we're expecting in a sense from Bangladesh. And I can't see them being much different from that."

13:51 hrs IST: Bangladesh are hopeful Mushfiqur Rahim will be able to take part after X-ray and MRI scans gave him all-clear following a scare in the nets. The wicketkeeper-batsman was hit on the hand by a delivery from team-mate Mustafizur Rahman but was "totally fine" on Sunday, according to captain Mashrafe Mortaza.

13:42 hrs IST: BIG NUMBER - Bangladesh have lost their last two completed World Cup matches and have not lost three in a row in the same World Cup since 2007.

13:35 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - Shakib Al Hasan requires 23 more runs to become the second player to score 6,000 ODI runs for Bangladesh, joining Tamim Iqbal who stands on 6,695.

13:30 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 game between two-time champions West Indies and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh beat West Indies as many as three times in a tri-series that Ireland hosted ahead of the World Cup.

Bangladesh, who last played on June 8 when they lost to England, will be itching to take the field after a forced break of one week with their match against Sri Lanka called off due to rain.

For West Indies, their batsmen need to click as a unit. The roles of Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran will be vital in such a scenario. Shimron Hetmyer has shown glimpses of what he can do but hasn’t got a big score. Most of their batsmen seem to be in T20 mode while playing 50-over cricket.

"Our batters needed to take more ownership and form a few more partnerships. We needed to dig in deep and need to correct it. It has happened twice in two games now. We misread the wicket in terms of pace and didn't get the short balls high enough. Were a bit erratic as well," Windies skipper Jason Holder had said after the loss to England last week.

Two-time World Cup-winning forme West Indian captain Clive Lloyd feels 11 points will probably be enough to get a team into the top four, and considering West Indies still have the likes of New Zealand and India to play, it is now or never for Holder's team.

"There is a lot of power in that batting line-up but maybe we are missing someone who can stick around. In my day we had Larry Gomes who could play that role," Lloyd wrote recently.