September 22, 2020
Corona
Live Cricket Scores, IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings: Depleted RR Bank On Steve Smith

Rajasthan Royals begin their IPL 2020 campaign with a blockbuster of a match against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah Tuesday evening. Follow live cricket scores of RR vs CSK here

Outlook Web Bureau 22 September 2020
Steve Smith and MS Dhoni: Fourth match of IPL 2020 will witness two most successful captains go head-to-head
2020-09-22T16:43:21+05:30

Steve Smith can't afford to have another brain fade when Rajasthan Royals open their IPL 2020 cricket campaign against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Tuesday. The former Australian captain has fully recovered from a concussion injury that left him missing the ODI matches in England recently. Smith will be key to a RR team that has Shane Warne as the team mentor. In a T20 match, teams need just a couple of game-changers on a given day and Smith's team may miss a Ben Stokes or a Jos Buttler but have some match-winners like David Miller and Robin Uthappa. There is no dearth of experience in that RR roster and CSK will not take anything for granted. MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings made a confident start by beating Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 opener but only after Faf Du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu stitching a match-winning partnership. But CSK have some exceptionally talented all-rounders in Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja, and Dhoni himself can play the floater's role to perfection. So, it's all set for RR vs CSK in Sharjah.

Get here live cricket scores and ball-by-ball live commentary to stay in touch with the match (updates available after the toss): 

