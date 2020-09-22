September 22, 2020
IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings, Live Cricket Scores Of RR Vs CSK From Sharjah

Rajasthan Royals begin their IPL 2020 campaign with a match-up with Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Tuesday. Get live full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of RR vs CSK here

Outlook Web Bureau 22 September 2020
A depleted Rajasthan Royals face confident Chennai Super Kings
A depleted Rajasthan Royals begin their IPL 2020 campaign in Sharjah on Tuesday evening with a clash against Chennai Super Kings. Rajasthan Royals will be without two top England players -- Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. But skipper Steve Smith is fit to start after missing Australia's ODI matches in England due to a head concussion. RR, mentored by Shane Warne, still have enough depth in their roster to match up to an experienced team like CSK, who won their opening IPL 2020 match against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. David Miller of South Africa has been a good buy for RR this season but the team's Indian players like Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson and Jaydev Unadkat are all seasoned campaigners.

Get full coverage of RR vs CSK here (updates available after the toss):

