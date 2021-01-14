January 14, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  SL Vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Scores: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Bat First Against England At Galle

SL Vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Scores: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Bat First Against England At Galle

Follow here live cricket scores and updates of Sri Lanka vs England first Test match, Day 1 actions from Galle

Outlook Web Bureau 14 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
SL Vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Scores: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Bat First Against England At Galle
Having a close look!
Courtesy: Twitter (@englandcricket)
SL Vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Scores: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Bat First Against England At Galle
outlookindia.com
2021-01-14T10:09:13+05:30

Sri Lanka are hosting a Test series for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus 10 months ago as they play England in the first match at Galle International Stadium, starting Thursday. And it marks the start of a busy schedule on the subcontinent for Joe Root's side, which will head to India at the end of the month for a tour containing four Tests. Sri Lanka have played just two Tests during the pandemic and both were away — in South Africa around the turn of the year — while England hosted West Indies and Pakistan with the players confined to bio-secure bubbles. Follow live score and updates of first Test, Day 1 here:

Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | Cricket News

Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bat. Dimuth Karunaratne has been ruled out with a fractured thumb, and Dinesh Chandimal is leading Sri Lanka.

Here are playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando.

England: Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (c), Daniel Lawrence (debut), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Santos 3-0 Boca Juniors (3-0 Agg): Copa Libertadores Final To Be All-Brazilian Affair

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Joe Root Angelo Mathews Dimuth Karunaratne James Anderson Galle Sri Lanka Cricket England national cricket team Sri Lanka national cricket team live Live Blog Live Score Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos