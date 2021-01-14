SL Vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Scores: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Bat First Against England At Galle

Sri Lanka are hosting a Test series for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus 10 months ago as they play England in the first match at Galle International Stadium, starting Thursday. And it marks the start of a busy schedule on the subcontinent for Joe Root's side, which will head to India at the end of the month for a tour containing four Tests. Sri Lanka have played just two Tests during the pandemic and both were away — in South Africa around the turn of the year — while England hosted West Indies and Pakistan with the players confined to bio-secure bubbles. Follow live score and updates of first Test, Day 1 here:

Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bat. Dimuth Karunaratne has been ruled out with a fractured thumb, and Dinesh Chandimal is leading Sri Lanka.

Here are playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando.

England: Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (c), Daniel Lawrence (debut), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad.

