AFG Vs ZIM, 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE: Afghanistan Lose Three Wickets Inside 10 Overs

First thing first. This is not a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship, which is one match away from the final. India need at least a draw against England to book a place in Lord's June final against New Zealand. But the first match between Afghanistan, who made their Test debut in 2018, and Zimbabwe, who last played a Test a year ago, holds special importance considering their bid to prove their worth. For the record, Afghanistan are the first team to play their first five matches against five different opponents - India, Ireland, Bangladesh, West Indies and Zimbabwe. Follow ball-by-ball commentary and live scores of Day 1 action from Abu Dhabi, UAE here:

Live Scorecard | How To Watch | Cricket News

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat.

Playing XIs:

Afghanistan: Abdul Malik, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan (c), Afsar Zazai (wk), Munir Ahmad, Amir Hamza, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan, Abdul Wasi.

Zimbabwe: Kevin Kasuza, Prince Masvaure, Sean Williams (c), Wesley Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine