September 02, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Lionel Messi's Father And Agent Jorge Arrives In Barcelona For Showdown Talks

Lionel Messi's Father And Agent Jorge Arrives In Barcelona For Showdown Talks

Jorge Messi said "I don't know anything" upon arriving in Barcelona when asked about Lionel Messi's future at Camp Nou

Omnisport 02 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Lionel Messi's Father And Agent Jorge Arrives In Barcelona For Showdown Talks
A poster of Lionel Messi is reflected in a window of a FC Barcelona store
AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
Lionel Messi's Father And Agent Jorge Arrives In Barcelona For Showdown Talks
outlookindia.com
2020-09-02T12:57:53+05:30

Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge has arrived in Barcelona and is expected to try to negotiate a move away for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. (More Football News)

Jorge Messi will reportedly meet with Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu on Wednesday to discuss a potential departure for the club captain, who last week informed the Catalan giants of his desire to leave.

However, it has been reported that Barca are willing to offer their all-time leading goalscorer a contract extension until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Upon arriving at El Prat Airport, Jorge Messi told reporters: "I don't know anything, guys."

Lionel Messi did not report for the first day of pre-season training under Ronald Koeman on Monday, signalling his belief that a clause in his contract allowing him to leave on a free has been activated.

However, Barca and LaLiga are of the opinion the €700million release clause in a deal that runs until next June will need to be met in order for him to terminate his agreement at Camp Nou.

Manchester City, managed by former Barca boss Pep Guardiola, are thought to be leading the race to sign Lionel Messi.

Paris Saint-Germain and Inter have also been credited with significant interest in the 33-year-old Argentina international.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Lionel Messi Agrees Mind-boggling Manchester City Deal Ahead Of Barcelona Meeting - Reports

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Lionel Messi Football FC Barcelona Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×