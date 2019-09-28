Korea Open Badminton: Parupalli Kashyap Loses To Kento Momota In Semifinal Clash

Indian shuttler, Parupalli Kashyap, bowed out of the Korea Open after a semifinal defeat to world no. 1, Kento Momota.

(BADMINTON NEWS)

The 33-year-old lost in straight games, 13-21 15-21, in a 40-minute clash.

This was their third match against each other, with the Japanese ace making it 3-0.

Before the semis, Kashyap defeated former World No. 2 Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen in the quarters on Friday. In a clinical display, he outsmarted Jorgensen 24-22 21-8 in 37 minutes to make it to his second semifinal of the season.

To progress to the quarters, he defeated Malaysia's Daren Liew. Kashyap prevailed 21-17, 11-21, 21-12 in a contest that lasted 56 minutes.

PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have already crashed out of the Korea Open. While Sindhu lost 7-21, 24-22, 15-21 to Beiwen Zhang of United States in her opening-round match, London Olympics bronze-medallist Saina was trailing 21-19, 18-21, 1-8 against South Korea's Kim Ga Eun when she was forced to retire due to illness.

World Championship men's singles bronze-medallist B Sai Praneeth also bowed out early from the tournament.