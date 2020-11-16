November 16, 2020
Corona
ISL: New Indian Super League Entrants East Bengal Apply For Club Licensing Exemption

For clubs to get an AIFF license, they need to fulfill five main criterion -- sporting, infrastructure, personnel and administrative, legal and financial

PTI 16 November 2020
East Bengal fans
File Photo
SC East Bengal on Monday said they have applied for club licensing exemption for the 2020-21 season. (More Football News)

Newest entrants in the Indian Super League, East Bengal, along with Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC were the five clubs who had failed to meet the AFC and national licensing criteria.

"We have requested for an exemption to participate in the National Competition from the Club Licensing committee," a club official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"We were not able to comply with documents pertaining to the 2019-2020 season for different criteria but have submitted all documents which were in our control. We are hopeful that the committee will take the best decision for the club."

FC Goa, ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC have successfully secured the AFC and National licences for the 2020-21 season.

Any club which failed to secure AFC License will not be able to take part in continental tournaments like AFC Champions League and AFC Cup even if they qualify from the ISL.

For clubs to get license, they need to fulfil five main criterias -- sporting, infrastructure, personnel and administrative, legal and financial. Each division has further sub-divisions.

