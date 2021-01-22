ISL Live Streaming, Kerala Blasters Vs FC Goa: Preview, When And Where To Watch Match 68 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

Kerala Blasters are enjoying a much better phase in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. With their late victory against Bengaluru FC, Kibu Vicuna’s team has grabbed seven points from their last three games compared to six in their first nine matches. However, the Spaniard accepted that the fixture against FC Goa at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Saturday would be a much more difficult test. (More Football News)

After struggling for goals initially, Kerala’s attack has come together in the last 4 matches. In their last four outings, Kibu’s side has scored eight times having attempted 87 shots at an average of 10.87 shots per match. In those four games, Kerala attempted 24 shots on target at an average of 6 shots per match.

In Pics: FC Goa Overwhelm Kerala Blasters To Secure First Win

“We are competing in every match till the end. In the last three matches, we competed well. We played well and we got the points,” he said.

However, on Saturday, they take on a side that has dominated games with maximum possession, having remained unbeaten in the last five games. Kerala have conceded 21 goals against Goa, the most against any team since ISL4.

“It’s true that tomorrow is a different game. It’s against a good team that plays good football but we are trying to recover the players and prepare for the game as much as possible,” said Vicuna.

“They are a good team, very well prepared with fantastic players. They are playing well. They have very dangerous players. (Igor) Angulo, (Jorge) Ortiz and Romario Jesuraj are playing well. I hope that tomorrow in the game, we are going to be better. And also creating more chances than at the beginning of the season,” he added.

Vicuna’s side is currently in ninth position but they are just four points away from fourth-placed Hyderabad FC and the coach sounded optimistic. “We are happy that we are close (to the top four) after the last game but we are focusing on the next game.”

Goa have been in top form as they have clawed back their way to the top three, putting up impressive performances. Juan Ferrando’s men are the comeback kings of the league, having earned ten points after conceding first.

“We play as a team. We fight until the last minute. Each player has to fight. They know that they will not be in the squad if they don't do that. You will win some or lose some, but fighting is the most important thing,” stated Ferrando.

“It will be a very difficult game (against Kerala). They have been trying to play good football. They have different plans and are making the most of free spaces. They have a good squad,” he said.

Head-to-head: This will be their 14th meeting in the ISL with FC Goa leading the head-to-head record 9-3. In the first-leg this season, FC Goa won 3-1. Kerala Blasters' last win in this fixture came way back in 2016.

All you need to know about the Kerala Blasters Vs FC Goa match:

Match: 68th match of ISL 2020-21 between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa

Date: January 23 (Saturday), 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.

Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.

