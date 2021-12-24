Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Drop Points As FC Goa Register Back-to-back Draws

Ivan Gonzalez (42nd) gave Goa the lead in the first half but their joy was short-lived as Jonathas Cristian (53rd) equalised early on the second period. There were chances for both teams to clinch the game but it ended in a stalemate.

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Drop Points As FC Goa Register Back-to-back Draws
FC Goa goalkeeper Dheeraj Moirangthem goes for a save during their Indian Super League 2021-22 match against Odisha FC. | Courtesy: ISL

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Drop Points As FC Goa Register Back-to-back Draws
outlookindia.com
2021-12-24T22:08:49+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 10:08 pm

FC Goa and Odisha FC shared spoils in Derrick Pereira's first game in charge as the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 game ended in a 1-1 draw at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Friday. (More Football News)

Ivan Gonzalez (42nd) gave Goa the lead in the first half but their joy was short-lived as Jonathas Cristian (53rd) equalised early on the second period. There were chances for both teams to clinch the game but it ended in a stalemate leaving both camps high and dry.

The result means Odisha stay seventh with 10 points from seven games while Goa also remain in eighth place with eight points in their kitty from seven outings.

The game got off to a cagey start before Gonzalez helped Goa take the lead. Aiban Dohling got on the end of a free-kick and sprinted in front of the defenders to flick the ball back for Gonzalez who tapped it into the net.

Goa looked the better side in the first half, enjoying the lion's share of possession but lacking a cutting edge in the final third.

Kamaljit Singh made two exquisite saves off the brilliant Alberto Noguera before the Gaurs went ahead three minutes to the halftime whistle.

It didn't take Odisha long to restore parity as Jonathas got on the scoresheet after Dheeraj Moirangthem failed to clear a dangerous ball inside the box and the Brazilian was on hand to tap home from close after sprinting in towards the far post.

Both teams threw in the towel in a bid to bag the winner and Dylan Fox almost scored an own goal when he headed the ball into his own crossbar. The ball lobbed back to the edge of the box with Liridon Krasniqi hitting it on target only for a Goa shirt to make a goal line clearance.

Krasniqi's effort in injury time came off the post much to the agony of Odisha FC as both teams ended the game all square.

