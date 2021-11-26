Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Nerijus Valskis Brace Helps Jamshedpur FC Beat FC Goa 3-1

Nerijus Valskis scored twice in a space of ten minutes to give Jamshedpur a 2-0 lead, then Jordan Murray made it 3-0 in the 8th minute. The win helped Jamshedpur move to 2nd in IPL 2021-22 standings.

ISL 2021-22: Nerijus Valskis Brace Helps Jamshedpur FC Beat FC Goa 3-1
Jamshedpur FC's Nerijus Valskis celebrates after scoring a goal against FC Goa in their ISL 2021-22 match on November 26, 2021. | Courtesy: ISL

Trending

ISL 2021-22: Nerijus Valskis Brace Helps Jamshedpur FC Beat FC Goa 3-1
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T23:20:01+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 11:20 pm

Coming on the back of a draw against SC East Bengal, Jamshedpur FC took the early initiative of jumping on top of the table after dominating FC Goa for a 3-1 win in an Indian Super League (ISL) match in Bambolim on Saturday. (More Football News)

Nerijus Valskis (51', 61') was the hero of the match as he remained one shy of a perfect hat-trick, managing to first drive the ball with his left foot and then score via a header.

Jordan Murray (80') piled the third right after coming off the bench. Airan Cabrera though denied the Men of Steel a clean sheet with a neat finish to register a goal in the 86th minute.

Juan Ferrando rung in the changes after a heavy opening weekend defeat. Jorge Ortiz was brought in as Devendra Murgaonkar led the line. Airam Cabrera was relegated to the bench.

Reliance Foundation Young Champs Academy graduate Muhammed Nemil, who had recovered from his injury, was included in the matchday squad for the very first time.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Fresh from winning the Scottish Premiership with Rangers under Steven Gerrard, Greg Stewart made his first start on Indian soil. Komal Thatal found a place on the wing as Eli Sabia was dropped.

Thatal was rather brilliant after kick-off. The Sikkim-born first found Jitendra inside the box with some help from Stewart.

While Goa enjoyed ball possession, Jamshedpur had the better chances through set pieces. Playing in a flat 4-4-2, Jamshedpur ensured that Goa could not find empty spaces to launch pressing attacks.

With five minutes to go in the first half, Len Doungel failed to punish his former side. The winger was played through after a mispass. He first shot onto Dheeraj and subsequently skied the rebound.

Valskis too tried his luck but Dheeraj caught the ball after Glan Martins lost possession of the ball in midfield.

Right after the break, FC Goa threatened Jamshedpur with a freekick but Rehenesh kept it at bay as Alberto Noguera was denied.

At the other end, Valskis made his long-ranger count and snapped his 10-game goalless run with a delectable left-footed strike to break the deadlock.

With the monkey off the back, Valskis doubled his tally in under ten minutes. Greg Stewart's curling freekick was met by the Lithuanian, who rose the highest inside the box and nodded home.

Jordan Murray barely was on the pitch when he added the third for the Red Miners, with his first touch in the game.

Stewart proved to be a menace with his quality humbling the FC Goa midfield. While Ferrando kept on refreshing the legs on the pitch, there was no real attempt at finding a breakthrough as the Gaurs reeled off early season blues.

While they did score a solitary goal, the match was nothing but a complete dominance by Jamshedpur over FC Goa.

Tags

PTI Goa Football Indian Super League (ISL) Jamshedpur FC FC Goa Indian football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Relief For Shoaib Akhtar: PTV Withdraws Legal Notice Against Pakistan Legend

Relief For Shoaib Akhtar: PTV Withdraws Legal Notice Against Pakistan Legend

ISL 2021-22: Defending Champions Mumbai City Face Hyderabad FC Test In Fatorda

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1: Liton Das-Mushfiqur Rahim Stand Stuns Pakistan

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Italy, Portugal In Same European Playoffs Bracket

ISL 2021-22: Live Streaming Of East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Where To Watch Kolkata Derby, Squads, Records

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Wants To 'Stay In The Moment,' Not Thinking Of Virat Kohli’s Return In 2nd Test

FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup In South Africa: New COVID-19 Strain Upsets India's Travel Plans

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Debutant Shreyas Iyer Eyes Unique Feat In Kanpur

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Advertisement

More from Sports

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Vs Pakistan On December 17 - Full Schedule

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Vs Pakistan On December 17 - Full Schedule

ISL 2021-22, Kolkata Derby: Underdogs East Bengal Face ATK Mohun Bagan In Vasco

ISL 2021-22, Kolkata Derby: Underdogs East Bengal Face ATK Mohun Bagan In Vasco

Carlos Arthur Nuzman, Former Brazilian Olympic Committee Boss, Sentenced To Jail

Carlos Arthur Nuzman, Former Brazilian Olympic Committee Boss, Sentenced To Jail

Peng Shuai Saga: Beijing's Grip On Power And Stifling Of China's #MeToo Movement

Peng Shuai Saga: Beijing's Grip On Power And Stifling Of China's #MeToo Movement

Read More from Outlook

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Chinki Sinha / Every act of dissent is an art. Of pain and pathos. Of hope and new dawn. It’s their story. It’s everyone’s story.

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Tanvir Aeijaz / Farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion.

Pragmatic Shreyas Iyer Wants To 'Stay In The Moment,' Not Thinking Of Kohli’s Return

Pragmatic Shreyas Iyer Wants To 'Stay In The Moment,' Not Thinking Of Kohli’s Return

Soumitra Bose / Shreyas Iyer scored a century on debut in the first IND vs NZ Test in Kanpur. It remains to be seen whether Iyer will play when Virat Kohli returns for the Mumbai Test.

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Haima Deshpande / 13 years ago on this day, eight terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on the shores of this fishermen colony-Machchimar Nagar, to launch an attack in India’s financial capital.

Advertisement