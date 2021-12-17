Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC, Odisha FC Aim To Steady Ship After Setbacks

Chennaiyin FC saw their unbeaten record broken in the last game against Mumbai City. The Bozidar Bandovic-coached side are fifth in the points table with eight points from five games and a win on Saturday can take them to third place.

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC, Odisha FC Aim To Steady Ship After Setbacks
Chennaiyin FC players during a training session. They have eight points from five matches in ISL 2021-22. | Courtesy: ISL

Trending

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC, Odisha FC Aim To Steady Ship After Setbacks
outlookindia.com
2021-12-17T21:43:07+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 9:43 pm

Chennaiyin FC will look to bounce back from their heartbreak in the last game when they take on Odisha FC in the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco on Saturday. (More Football News)

Chennaiyin saw their unbeaten record broken in the last game against Mumbai City. The BoÅ¾idar BandoviÄÂ-coached side are fifth in the points table with eight points from five games and a win on Saturday can take them to third place.

The side with the best defensive record in the league so far have struggled to find the back of the net and that is something BandoviÄÂ has to work on. Chennaiyin are creating a lot of shots but are facing struggles to put them in the back of the net. Odisha FC, on the other hand, have been efficient in maximizing the little they create. The presence of players like Aridai Cabrera, Javi Hernandez who possess good shooting technique helps them.

Slavko Damjanovic has emerged as the defensive leader in Chennaiyin’s defensive setup under new coach Bandovic. The 29-year-old defender uses his 1.89m frame to his best advantage in aerial situations. The likes of Igor Angulo, Bartholomew Ogbeche and Roy Krishna found it difficult to come up against Damjanovic in a duel as the Serbian’s strength and defensive ability allowed him to contain them.

"We have created a lot of chances in the last two games. It is now only a matter of time we will score our goal. But, we also have to look at our defence. We need the balance. On the attacking front, I believe we will be more effective going forward. My belief in the players has only doubled. Our aim is clear, to win three points in each game," said BandoviÄÂ.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Odisha, on the other hand, are placed one rung above Chennaiyin at fourth position. It has been a dream start to the season for them after finishing rock-bottom last term. But a heavy 0-4 defeat at the hands of Jamshedpur FC have laid bare their defensive woes.

The Kalinga Warriors conceded 44 goals in 20 Hero ISL games in 20-21 season finishing with the worst defensive record in Hero ISL. They have improved marginally under new coach Kiko Ramirez, but as seen against Jamshedpur, they still find it hard to cope against good attacking sides with their defence not holding their fort too well.

"After the defeat last time, the only thing I will tell my players is we have a new opportunity to get a win and change the scheme of things. Of course, we have to introspect on where we went wrong. We need to rectify those and implement that on the field," Ramirez said.

For Odisha, Aridai has grown into an important player despite not starting in Odisha's opening two games. Aridai has scored three times already and his impressive performances in the first two games made him a guaranteed starter, and he has started all the club’s last three games.

Tags

PTI Goa Football Indian Super League (ISL) Chennaiyin FC Odisha FC Indian football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

India Loses Seat On FIA World Motor Sport Council; Mohammed Ben Sulayem Becomes President

India Loses Seat On FIA World Motor Sport Council; Mohammed Ben Sulayem Becomes President

Ashes 2021, 2nd Test: Marnus Labuschagne's Day-Night Record - Day 2 Stats Highlights

Sachin Tendulkar Thanks Traffic Cop For Saving His Friend, Writes Heartfelt Message

Sports Minister Introduces Anti-doping Bill, Which Empowers NADA, In Lok Sabha

Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja Start Rehab; ODI Captain Shares 'Lessons' With Colts

Ashes 2021-22, AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Test: England 17/2 After Australia Declare At 473/9

BWF World Championships 2021: Lakshya Sen Sets Up Semis Date With Kidambi Srikanth

IPL 2022: Andy Flower Appointed Head Coach Of Lucknow Indian Premier League Team

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from Sports

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey, IND Vs PAK: Harmanpreet Brace Helps India Beat Pakistan

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey, IND Vs PAK: Harmanpreet Brace Helps India Beat Pakistan

BWF World Championships 2021: PV Sindhu Bows Down To Tai Tzu Ying To Crash Out In Quarterfinals

BWF World Championships 2021: PV Sindhu Bows Down To Tai Tzu Ying To Crash Out In Quarterfinals

BWF World Championships 2021: PV Sindhu Loses Vs Tai Tzu Ying 21-17, 21-13 To Crash Out - Highlights

BWF World Championships 2021: PV Sindhu Loses Vs Tai Tzu Ying 21-17, 21-13 To Crash Out - Highlights

IND Vs PAK, Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India Beat Pakistan 3-1 In Dhaka - Highlights

IND Vs PAK, Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India Beat Pakistan 3-1 In Dhaka - Highlights

Read More from Outlook

Nagaland Civilian Killings: How Many Stories Do You Read On My Face

Nagaland Civilian Killings: How Many Stories Do You Read On My Face

Chinki Sinha / The protests that have been rocking the Blue Mountains of Nagaland since the December 4 massacre, don't even appear as a dreamscape in the horizon of the putative Indian

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Harish Manav / Right ahead of the Punjab Assembly Polls 2022, Captain Amarinder Singh formally announced a seat adjustment with the BJP.

ACT 2021: Harmanpreet Hits Brace As IND Beat PAK 3-1

ACT 2021: Harmanpreet Hits Brace As IND Beat PAK 3-1

Jayanta Oinam / Three-time Asian Champions Trophy Hockey champions India virtually sealed a semis spot with a clinical 3-1 win over Pakistan.

Opposition’s Demand For Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Resignation Gets Louder

Opposition’s Demand For Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Resignation Gets Louder

Ashutosh Sharma / There is a rising chorus against Mishra with multiple voices demanding his resignation in view of the Lakimpur Kheri incident.

Advertisement