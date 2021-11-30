Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Clash With Mumbai City FC In Revenge Match

Not only Mumbai City have beaten their ATK Mohon Bagan in all three meetings last season, including a 2-1 in the ISL final, but they also have denied them the League Winner's Shield by finishing group toppers with a dominant 2-0 win.

ATK Mohun Bagan are in red-hot form. They have defeated Kerala Blasters 4-2 in the ISL season opener, then hammered East Bengal 3-0 in the Kolkata Derby. | Courtesy: ISL

2021-11-30T20:02:22+05:30
Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 8:02 pm

Rampaging ATK Mohun Bagan will look to settle scores against reigning champions Mumbai City FC when the two sides clash in the third round of the Indian Super League in Vasco, Goa on Wednesday in a repeat of the last season's summit clash. (More Football News)

Not only the Islanders have beaten their Kolkata rivals in all three games last season, including a 2-1 victory for the title, but they also have denied them the League Winner's Shield by finishing group toppers with a dominant 2-0 win.

But things look pretty different for a revamped ATK Mohun Bagan who have bolstered their attack by signing Mumbai City's key attacking arsenal Hugo Bumous for a record five-year deal.

Known for his deft footwork and penchant for scoring goals, the French magician with the ball along with Finnish playmaker Joni Kauko have already shown their potent attack, spearheaded by Fijian ace marksman Roy Krishna.

Kauko was at the centre of their attack and was adjudged man-of-the-match in their 3-0 rout of SC East Bengal as the Antonio Lopez Habas-led side have been in emphatic form with two wins in a row to lead the table.

Des Buckingham's Mumbai City on the other hand have suffered a lopsided 1-3 defeat to Hyderabad FC in their last outing after they kicked off their campaign with a win over FC Goa.

On paper, MCFC may have a 8-5 win-loss record but the form is heavily in favour of the Habas-coached side who will be eyeing a revenge.

So far, Habas' 3-5-2 formation with Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh as the advance wing-backs has done the job but against a side with equally-attacking intent it remains to be seen if the gaffer chooses to alter his strategy.

The Mumbai City FC coach on the other hand stressed on the need to stay grounded without reading too much into their loss to the Nizams.

