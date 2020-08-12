ISL 2020-21: Eli Sabia Extends Chennaiyin FC Contract

ISL team Chennaiyi FC on Wednesday extended its contract with Brazilian defender Eli Sabia for the 2020-21 season, the club said.

"I am delighted beyond words to continue my time at Chennaiyin FC. The love that my family and I have received from the club, fans, and the city of Chennai is unmatched," Sabia was quoted as saying by Channayin FC in a statement from his Santa Catarina residence in Brazil.

"We have unfinished business from last season after we fell just short in the final. We go again in the new season with renewed hope and determination to bring a third ISL title to Chennai," he added.

The experienced centre-back had started in 19 of CFC's 21 games last season as they put together a stunning run to the final, which included an eight-game unbeaten streak.

CFC co-owner Vita Dani said, "Eli (Sabia) is the embodiment of hard work, determination and consistency at Chennaiyin. We are glad he has extended his stay with us and we look forward to him continuing to excel in Chennaiyin blue."

With 59 appearances for CFC in all competitions so far, Sabia is preparing for a fourth season with the Marina Arena club by focusing on his fitness currently back home in Brazil.

He had his first stint at Chennaiyin in 2016 and after having returned to Brazil for a short spell at Sertaozinho FC before switching to Al Raed in Saudi Arabia. He re-joined the two-time ISL champions ahead of the 2018-19 season.