IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH, Live Cricket Scores: Punjab Kings To Bat First, Changes Galore In Both Teams

The way the Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen, especially the middle order, have collapsed in a heap in three IPL 2021 matches has left skipper David Warner lost for words. SRH have lost three matches by 10, 6 and 13 runs and two of them from winning positions. The absence of a batsman who can hold the innings together and piece partnerships in the middle overs has hurt SRH. There is a cloud of uncertainty over the injured Kane Williamson and with Kedar Jadhav waiting in the wings, Sunrisers could shuffle their playing XI today vs Punjab Kings. KL Rahul's PBKS have largely depended on their top order and Mayank Agarwal's coming to form is good news. Having played their first three games in Mumbai, Punjab Kings will be playing their first match in Chennai today and apart from the searing afternoon heat, will have to adjust to the slow and low nature of the Chepauk pitch. How SRH spinners, led by Rashid Khan, exploit this remains to be seen. PBKS still don't have a settled look and KL Rahul will want more from his middle-order batsmen and experienced fast bowlers like Mohammed Shami. Get here live cricket scores of PBKS v SRH in Chennai today.

(LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)

3:30 PM IST: KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal out for Punjab Kings, while spinner Abhishek Sharma has the ball in hand for SRH. Scroll down for live commentary

3:12 PM IST: Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul , Khaleel Ahmed



Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, M Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh

3:05 PM IST: Punjab Kings have won the toss and opted to bat first. Punjab drop Riley Meredith, Jyhe Richardson and Jalaj Saxena. Fabain Allen, Moises Henriques and M Ashwin come in for Punjab.

For SRH, Kane Williamson comes in for Mujeeb Ur Rahman and injured Abdul Samad is replaced by Kedar Jadhav. Siddhrath Kaul also makes it to playing XI for Hyderabad as Manish Pandey misses out this match.

3:00PM IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the Punjab Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match.

SRH have lost three matches. Kedar Jadhav have been give cap in SRH team huddle, while Fabian Allen and Moises Henriques have been handed caps in PBKS team huddle

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine