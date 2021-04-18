IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals Vs Punjab Kings, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indian Premier League Cricket Match And Likely XIs

Delhi Capitals suffered a disheartening loss to Rajasthan Royals in the previous match, while Punjab Kings were simply outgunned by Chennai Super Kings.

As the two sides led by young wicketkeeper-batsmen Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul- meet focus will not only be on ironing out the flaws laid bare in the previous matches but also seek a win. Delhi Capitals started well with Pant getting better of his mentor MS Dhoni and CSK. Punjab Kings despite scoring in access of 200 had a nervous win against Rajasthan Royals in their season opener before imploding against CSK.

DC allowed RR to chase down 147 after reducing them to 42 for five raising questions on their match finishing abilities.

While Punjab Kings are unlikely to tinker their combination apart from thinking of resting misfiring Mayak Agarwak at the top, DC will be boosted by the return of Anrich Nortje. Nortje and Kagiso Rabada upfront can give DC enough pace to rock PBKS.

Fans can anticipate a thrilling match.

Match and telecast details:

Match: 11th match of IPL 2021, between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

Date: April 18 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Head-to-head: DC and PBKS have met 26 times in this league. Delhi Capitals have won 11 matches, while Punjab Kings have 15 victories to their name

Likely XIs:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c and wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen , Saurabh Kumar.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Sam Billings, Shimron Hetmyer, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Chris Woakes, Vishnu Vinod, Aditya Tare.

