Lasith Malinga delivered the killer blow as Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated bitter rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by one run to lift a record fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title in a rip-roaring final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.
Like other big tournaments, IPL also doles out huge cash rewards for the winners, runners-up and top individual players like the Most Valuable Player (MVP), top run scorer, highest wicket-taker, etc.
Here's a look at the cash prizes of IPL 2019.
- Winners: INR 20,00,00,000 (MI)
- Runners-up: INR 12,50,00,000 (CSK)
- Man of the final: INR 5,00,000 (Jasprit Bumrah)
- MVP: INR 10,00,000 (Andre Russell)
- Orange Cap (Most runs): INR 10,00,000 (David Warner, 692 runs in 112 matches)
- Purple Cap (Most wickets): INR 10,00,000 (Imran Tahir, 26 in 17 matches)
- Emerging player: INR 10,00,000 (Shubman Gill)
- Super striker: INR 10,00,000 with a car (Andre Russell)
- Catch of the season: INR 10,00,000 (Kieron Pollard)
- Stylish player of the season: INR 10,00,000 (KL Rahul)
- The game changer of the season: INR 10,00,000 (Rahul Chahar)
- Fastest fifty: INR 10,00,000 (Hardik Pandya)
- Pitch and ground award: INR 25,00,000 each (Punjab and Hyderabad)
- Fair play award has no prize money but a glittering trophy: SunRisers Hyderabad
The just-concluded season saw an official payout of around INR 50 crores.
