Lasith Malinga delivered the killer blow as Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated bitter rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by one run to lift a record fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title in a rip-roaring final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Like other big tournaments, IPL also doles out huge cash rewards for the winners, runners-up and top individual players like the Most Valuable Player (MVP), top run scorer, highest wicket-taker, etc.

Here's a look at the cash prizes of IPL 2019.

- Winners: INR 20,00,00,000 (MI)

- Runners-up: INR 12,50,00,000 (CSK)

- Man of the final: INR 5,00,000 (Jasprit Bumrah)

- MVP: INR 10,00,000 (Andre Russell)

- Orange Cap (Most runs): INR 10,00,000 (David Warner, 692 runs in 112 matches)

- Purple Cap (Most wickets): INR 10,00,000 (Imran Tahir, 26 in 17 matches)

- Emerging player: INR 10,00,000 (Shubman Gill)

- Super striker: INR 10,00,000 with a car (Andre Russell)

- Catch of the season: INR 10,00,000 (Kieron Pollard)

- Stylish player of the season: INR 10,00,000 (KL Rahul)

- The game changer of the season: INR 10,00,000 (Rahul Chahar)

- Fastest fifty: INR 10,00,000 (Hardik Pandya)

- Pitch and ground award: INR 25,00,000 each (Punjab and Hyderabad)

- Fair play award has no prize money but a glittering trophy: SunRisers Hyderabad

The just-concluded season saw an official payout of around INR 50 crores.