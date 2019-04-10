IPL 2019: Chahar Bowls 20 Dot Balls In His 4-Over Spell; Sets New Record

Chennai Super Kings' medium pacer Deepak Chahar sets the record for most number of dot balls in an innings in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) during his spell against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chennai on Tuesday.

Chahar bowled 20-dot balls out of his quota of 4 overs (24 Balls). The underrated swing bowler returned with impressive figures of three for 20 from four overs against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chahar broke the record of 18 dot balls in an innings jointly held by SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan and Kings XI Punjab medium pacer Ankit Rajpoot.

The 26-year-old flummoxed the KKR top-order with early strikes. He trapped big-hitting Chris Lynn leg before in the first over. He then claimed the wickets of Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa in the third and fifth overs respectively.

In the penultimate over, Chahar bowled five dot balls with the in-form Andre Russell on strike. He was also adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding performance.

CSK maintained their unbeaten run at home with the seven-wicket thrashing of Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. They will next take on Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)