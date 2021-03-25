India Vs England, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-ENG Cricket Match

England's tour of India is at the fag end with only two matches left to be played. India have won both the Test and T20 International series. Another win on Friday, and Virat Kohli & Co will also take the One Day Internationals. So, the onus is on England. (More Cricket News)

For India, remaining couple of matches present opportunities to try out different combinations. With Shreyas Iyer out with a shoulder injury, India are likely to bring in Suryakumar Yadav or even Rishabh Pant to shore up the middle order. Also, they are likely field a different attacking team after Kuldeep Yadav's lacklustre showing.

England to have injury concerns. A split webbing for skipper Eoin Morgan and dislocation of the left shoulder for Sam Billings. But they have limited back-up.

Head-to-head: India are looking to avoid back-to-back series defeats against England. Men in Blue lost 1-2 in England in 2018. In the previous 19 series, both the teams have won eight each with three settling for draws.

This will be their 102nd meeting. India lead the head-to-head record 54-42, with two tied and three no results.

Match and telecast details:

Match: 2nd ODI match between India and England. This is part of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Date: March 26 (Friday), 2021

Time: 1:30 PM IST/08:00 AM GMT

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (Subscription required)

Likely XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

England (considering both Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings are fit): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Billings/Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

Playing XIs in the previous match:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Parkinson.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine