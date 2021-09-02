September 02, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  India Play Out 1-1 Draw With Nepal In Football Friendly

India Play Out 1-1 Draw With Nepal In Football Friendly

The matches kick-start India's preparations for next month's SAFF Championships in the Maldives

PTI 02 September 2021, Last Updated at 7:55 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Play Out 1-1 Draw With Nepal In Football Friendly
Indian players celebrate after Anirudh Thapa (jersey number 7) scores the opener against Nepal in an international friendly in Kathmandu on September 2, 2021.
Courtesy: Twitter (@IndianFootball)
India Play Out 1-1 Draw With Nepal In Football Friendly
outlookindia.com
2021-09-02T19:55:15+05:30

The Indian men's football team played out a 1-1 draw against Nepal in an international friendly on Thursday with Anirudh Thapa finding the equaliser after the hosts grabbed the lead. (More Football News)

Anjan Bista scored for Nepal in the 36th minute before Thapa netted one for the visiting side at the Dashrath Stadium, Kathmandu.

The two teams will play another friendly on September 5.

The matches kick-start India's preparations for next month's SAFF Championships in the Maldives.

The five-team SAFF Championships will be held from October 3 to October 13 at the National Stadium in Male.

Besides India, the other participating teams are Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, hosts Maldives and Nepal.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

T20 World Cup, IND Vs PAK: Babar Azam Fires First Salvo, Says Pressure Will Be More On India

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Football India national football team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos