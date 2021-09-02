India Play Out 1-1 Draw With Nepal In Football Friendly

The Indian men's football team played out a 1-1 draw against Nepal in an international friendly on Thursday with Anirudh Thapa finding the equaliser after the hosts grabbed the lead. (More Football News)

Anjan Bista scored for Nepal in the 36th minute before Thapa netted one for the visiting side at the Dashrath Stadium, Kathmandu.

The two teams will play another friendly on September 5.

The matches kick-start India's preparations for next month's SAFF Championships in the Maldives.

The five-team SAFF Championships will be held from October 3 to October 13 at the National Stadium in Male.

Besides India, the other participating teams are Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, hosts Maldives and Nepal.

