IND Vs ENG: Jubilation For India As 'Debutant' Jasprit Bumrah Takes First Test Wicket On Home Soil - WATCH

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah finally made his much-awaited home Test debut as Virat Kohli & Co take on England in the series-opening match at The Chepauk, Chennai Friday. England are in India for full tour, which features four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs.

On Day 1 of the first Test, Bumrah also took his first Test wicket on the soil when he trapped Daniel Lawrence in front in the 26th over after England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first.

England openers Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley put on a 63-run stand to give the visitors a solid foundation, then lost Burns (33 off 60) to Ravichandran Ashwin (fall of the wicket - 63/1, 23.5 overs)and Lawrence (0 off 5) to Bumrah (fow - 63/2, 25.4 overs) in quick successions as India fought back.

Watch a jubilant Indian cricket team celebrate Bumrah's first home wicket here, courtesy BCCI:

In the process, Bumrah broke Javagal Srinath's unique feat. The 27-year-old has taken 18 matches to make home debut in the longest format of the game. Srinath made his home debut after 12 overseas matches.

Bumrah, who missed the series-deciding Brisbane Test against Australia last month due to an injury, entered the match with 79 wickets. The right-arm pacer made his debut in 2018 against South Africa at Cape Town.

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem also made comeback in the playing XI along with regular skipper Virat Kohli.

For England, Burns, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer returned after missing the series in Sri Lanka while Zak Crawley missed out due to injury. The visitors picked pace duo James Anderson over Stuart Broad to lead the attack.

This is Root's 100th Test match. Incidentally, the 30-year-old made his debut during the series against India in 2012.

Playing XIs

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishab Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem.

England: Joe Root (captain), Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Jofra Archer, Dom Bess, James Anderson, Jack Leach.

