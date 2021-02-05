The keenly-awaited India vs England series starts with the first Test match at The Chepauk, Chennai today. Both the teams are high on confidence with India returning home from a triumphant Australia tour and England just sweeping Sri Lanka 2-0 before crossing the Palk Strait. India start as favourites with the return of Virat Kohli, and there's also India's impeccable home record. But rival skipper Joe Root, who's playing his 100th Test match, and together with the likes of Ben Stokes and James Anderson, sure pose a real threat as both the sides fight for the right to challenge New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of Day 1 of the first IND vs ENG Test match from Chennai:
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
England: Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson
