January 31, 2021
Corona
India Vs England Test Series Stats: From Most Boundaries To Highest Partnerships - Individual And Team Records

Here's a look at all the numbers and records from the India vs England Test series, featuring intriguing feats achieved by cricket legends from these two countries

HR Gopala Krishna
HR Gopala Krishna 31 January 2021
2021-01-31T12:25:52+05:30

India and England will meet for the 34th time in a Test series.  Of the 33 series played between the two teams so far, 15 have been played in India and 18 have been played in England. (More Cricket News)

India have won four series while England has won 19 series and four series were drawn. Of the 18 series played in England, India have won three, England have won 14 and one was drawn. Of the 15 series played in England, India have won seven, England have won five and three were drawn. 

India and England have played 122 Tests. India have won 26, England have won 47 and 49 have been drawn affairs. 

Team

Span

M

W

L

R

D

England

1932-2018

122

47

26

0

49

India

1932-2018

122

26

47

0

49

 

HIGHEST TEAM TOTALS

India have posted 600-plus runs in an innings on five occasions against England. Their 759 for 7 declared at Chennai in December 2016 represent the highest team total in an innings against England.  It also represents the only occasion of India posting a total of 700-plus runs against England. 

England have posted 600-plus runs in an innings on six occasions against India. Their 710 for 7 declared at Birmingham in August 2011 represent the highest team total in an innings against India.  It also represents the only occasion of England posting a total of 700 plus runs against India. 

Highest totals

No

Team

Score

Overs

I

Ground

Match Date

1

India

759/7d

190.4

2

Chennai

16 Dec 2016

2

India

664

170.0

1

The Oval

09 Aug 2007

3

India

631

182.3

2

Mumbai

08 Dec 2016

4

India

628/8d

180.1

1

Leeds

22 Aug 2002

5

India

606/9d

173.0

1

The Oval

23 Aug 1990

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

No

Team

Score

Overs

I

Ground

Match Date

1

England

710/7d

188.1

2

Birmingham

10 Aug 2011

2

England

653/4d

162.0

1

Lord's

26 Jul 1990

3

England

652/7d

175.0

2

Chennai

13 Jan 1985

4

England

633/5d

165.2

1

Birmingham

12 Jul 1979

5

England

629

182.5

1

Lord's

20 Jun 1974

6

England

617

144.5

2

Nottingham

08 Aug 2002

 

LOWEST TEAM TOTALS

India have been dismissed for a total of 100 and less than 100 runs in a completed innings on ten occasions against England. Their 42 at Lord’s in June 1974 is the lowest total in a completed innings against England. 

England have not been dismissed for a total of 100 and less than 100 runs in a completed innings on ten occasions against India. Their 101 at The Oval in August 1971 is the lowest total in a completed innings against India. 

No

Team

Score

Overs

I

Ground

Match Date

1

India

42

17.0

3

Lord's

20 Jun 1974

2

India

58

21.4

2

Manchester

17 Jul 1952

3

India

82

36.3

3

Manchester

17 Jul 1952

4

India

83

38.5

4

Chennai

14 Jan 1977

5

India

92

36.3

2

Birmingham

13 Jul 1967

6

India

93

46.0

3

Lord's

27 Jun 1936

7

India

94

29.2

3

The Oval

15 Aug 2014

8

India

96

55.5

1

Lord's

02 Aug 1979

9

India

98

38.5

2

The Oval

14 Aug 1952

10

India

100

48.2

4

Mumbai

18 Mar 2006

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

No

Team

Score

Overs

I

Ground

Match Date

1

England

101

45.1

3

The Oval

19 Aug 1971

 

VICTORIES BY INNINGS MARGIN

India have won by an innings margin on six occasions against England, while England have won by an innings margin on 14 occasions against India. 

No

Winner

Margin

Ground

Match Date

1

India

inns & 075 runs

Chennai

16 Dec 2016

2

India

inns & 046 runs

Leeds

22 Aug 2002

3

India

inns & 036 runs

Mumbai

08 Dec 2016

4

India

inns & 022 runs

Chennai

11 Feb 1993

5

India

inns & 015 runs

Mumbai

19 Feb 1993

6

India

inns & 008 runs

Chennai

06 Feb 1952

 

 

 

 

 

No

Winner

Margin

Ground

Match Date

1

England

inns & 285 runs

Lord's

20 Jun 1974

2

England

inns & 244 runs

The Oval

15 Aug 2014

3

England

inns & 242 runs

Birmingham

10 Aug 2011

4

England

inns & 207 runs

Manchester

17 Jul 1952

5

England

inns & 173 runs

Leeds

02 Jul 1959

6

England

inns & 159 runs

Lord's

09 Aug 2018

7

England

inns & 124 runs

Lord's

22 Jun 1967

8

England

inns & 083 runs

Birmingham

12 Jul 1979

9

England

inns & 078 runs

Birmingham

04 Jul 1974

10

England

inns & 059 runs

Nottingham

04 Jun 1959

11

England

inns & 054 runs

Manchester

07 Aug 2014

12

England

inns & 027 runs

The Oval

20 Aug 1959

13

England

inns & 025 runs

Delhi

17 Dec 1976

14

England

inns & 008 runs

The Oval

18 Aug 2011

 

VICTORIES BY RUNS MARGIN

India have won seven Tests by runs margin. 279 runs win at Leeds in June 1986 represent India’s largest victory by runs margin against England.

England have won seven Tests by runs margin. 319 runs win at Nottingham in July 2011 represent England's largest victory by runs margin against India. It also represent the only win by 300 plus runs in the series. 

No

Winner

Margin

Ground

Match Date

1

India

279 runs

Leeds

19 Jun 1986

2

India

246 runs

Visakhapatnam

17 Nov 2016

3

India

203 runs

Nottingham

18 Aug 2018

4

India

187 runs

Kolkata

30 Dec 1961

5

India

140 runs

Bengaluru

28 Jan 1977

6

India

138 runs

Mumbai

27 Nov 1981

7

India

128 runs

Chennai

10 Jan 1962

 

 

 

 

 

1

England

319 runs

Nottingham

29 Jul 2011

2

England

266 runs

Southampton

27 Jul 2014

3

England

247 runs

Lord's

26 Jul 1990

4

England

212 runs

Mumbai

18 Mar 2006

5

England

202 runs

Chennai

10 Feb 1934

6

England

200 runs

Chennai

14 Jan 1977

7

England

196 runs

Lord's

21 Jul 2011

8

England

171 runs

Manchester

23 Jul 1959

9

England

170 runs

Lord's

25 Jul 2002

10

England

158 runs

Lord's

25 Jun 1932

11

England

132 runs

Birmingham

13 Jul 1967

12

England

118 runs

The Oval

7 Sep 2018

13

England

113 runs

Manchester

6 Jun 1974

 

VICTORIES BY WICKETS MARGIN

India’s only ten wickets win was at Mohali in December 2011. England have won four Tests by ten wickets margin. 

No

Winner

Margin

Ground

Match Date

1

India

10 wickets

Mohali

03 Dec 2001

No

Winner

Margin

Ground

Match Date

1

England

10 wickets

Lord's

22 Jun 1946

2

England

10 wickets

Kolkata

01 Jan 1977

3

England

10 wickets

Mumbai

15 Feb 1980

4

England

10 wickets

Mumbai

23 Nov 2012

 

ONE THOUSAND PLUS RUNS 

As many as 13 Indian batsmen have scored 1000-plus runs against England. Sachin Tendulkar {2535} and Sunil Gavaskar {2483} are the two Indian batsmen who have an aggregate of 2000-plus runs against England. Tendulkar is the only batsman who has an aggregate of 2500-plus runs in the series.

As many as eleven England batsmen have an aggregate of 1000-plus runs against India. Alastair Cook {2431} is the only batsman who has an aggregate of 2000-plus runs against India. 

No

Player

Team

Mat

Inns

NO

Runs

HS

1

SR Tendulkar

Ind

32

53

4

2535

193

2

SM Gavaskar

Ind

38

67

2

2483

221

3

R Dravid

Ind

21

37

5

1950

217

4

GR Viswanath

Ind

30

54

4

1880

222

5

DB Vengsarkar

Ind

26

43

6

1589

157

6

V Kohli

Ind

19

35

3

1570

235

7

N Kapil Dev

Ind

27

39

6

1355

116

8

CA Pujara

Ind

18

33

3

1339

206*

9

M Azharuddin

Ind

15

24

2

1278

182

10

VL Manjrekar

Ind

17

29

2

1181

189*

11

MS Dhoni

Ind

21

37

2

1157

99

12

FM Engineer

Ind

18

33

3

1113

121

13

RJ Shastri

Ind

20

31

4

1026

187

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

No

Player

Team

Mat

Inns

NO

Runs

HS

1

AN Cook

Eng

30

54

3

2431

294

2

GA Gooch

Eng

19

33

2

1725

333

3

KP Pietersen

Eng

16

28

1

1581

202*

4

JE Root

Eng

16

28

3

1421

154*

5

DI Gower

Eng

24

37

6

1391

200*

6

KF Barrington

Eng

14

21

3

1355

172

7

IR Bell

Eng

20

35

3

1343

235

8

IT Botham

Eng

14

17

0

1201

208

9

MW Gatting

Eng

16

27

6

1155

207

10

G Boycott

Eng

13

22

3

1084

246*

11

MP Vaughan

Eng

09

16

2

1016

197

 

CENTURIES

As many as 101 centuries have been scored by Indian batsman against England. KL Rahul’s 149 at The Oval in September 2018 represents the 100th century by the Indian batsman. Rahul Dravid and Tendulkar with seven centuries each hold the record for most centuries by Indian batsmen against England. Karun Nair’s 303 not out at Chennai in December 2016 is the highest individual score by an Indian batsman against England. 

121 centuries have been scored by England batsman against India.  Graham Gooch’s 333 at Lord’s in July 1990 is the highest individual score by a England batsman against India. Cook holds the record for most centuries by a England batsman against India with seven centuries to his credit. 

The following table lists the 200 plus runs scored by Indian and England batsmen: 

No

Player

Runs

I

Opp

Ground

Start Date

1

KK Nair

303*

2

Eng

Chennai

16 Dec 2016

2

V Kohli

235

2

Eng

Mumbai

08 Dec 2016

3

VG Kambli

224

2

Eng

Mumbai

19 Feb 1993

4

GR Viswanath

222

1

Eng

Chennai

13 Jan 1982

5

SM Gavaskar

221

4

Eng

The Oval

30 Aug 1979

6

R Dravid

217

2

Eng

The Oval

05 Sep 2002

7

CA Pujara

206*

1

Eng

Ahmedabad

15 Nov 2012

8

MAK Pataudi

203*

3

Eng

Delhi

08 Feb 1964

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

No

Player

Runs

I

Opp

Ground

Start Date

1

GA Gooch

333

1

Ind

Lord's

26 Jul 1990

2

AN Cook

294

2

Ind

Birmingham

10 Aug 2011

3

G Boycott

246*

1

Ind

Leeds

08 Jun 1967

4

IR Bell

235

1

Ind

The Oval

18 Aug 2011

5

WR Hammond

217

1

Ind

The Oval

15 Aug 1936

6

D Lloyd

214*

2

Ind

Birmingham

04 Jul 1974

7

IT Botham

208

1

Ind

The Oval

08 Jul 1982

8

MW Gatting

207

2

Ind

Chennai

13 Jan 1985

9

J Hardstaff jnr

205*

2

Ind

Lord's

22 Jun 1946

10

KP Pietersen

202*

1

Ind

Lord's

21 Jul 2011

11

G Fowler

201

2

Ind

Chennai

13 Jan 1985

12

DI Gower

200*

1

Ind

Birmingham

12 Jul 1979

 

MOST FIFTIES

Eight Indian batsmen have scored ten or more fifties against England. Tendulkar and Gavaskar have scored 20 fifties against England which is not only a record for Indian batsmen against England but also in the series. 

Six England batsmen have scored ten or more fifties against India. Cook with 16 fifties to his credit holds the record for most fifties by a England batsman against India. 

No

Player

Team

Mat

Inns

NO

Runs

C

HC

50+

1

SR Tendulkar

Ind

32

53

4

2535

7

13

20

2

SM Gavaskar

Ind

38

67

2

2483

4

16

20

3

GR Viswanath

Ind

30

54

4

1880

4

12

16

4

R Dravid

Ind

21

37

5

1950

7

8

15

5

MS Dhoni

Ind

21

37

2

1157

0

12

12

6

DB Vengsarkar

Ind

26

43

6

1589

5

6

11

7

V Kohli

Ind

19

35

3

1570

5

5

10

8

N Kapil Dev

Ind

27

39

6

1355

2

8

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

No

Player

Team

Mat

Inns

NO

Runs

C

HC

50+

1

AN Cook

Eng

30

54

3

2431

7

9

16

2

JE Root

Eng

16

28

3

1421

4

9

13

3

GA Gooch

Eng

19

33

2

1725

5

8

13

4

KF Barrington

Eng

14

21

3

1355

3

9

12

5

KP Pietersen

Eng

16

28

1

1581

6

6

12

6

IT Botham

Eng

14

17

0

1201

5

5

10

 

MOST BOUNDARY FOURS AND SIXES 

Indian batsmen - Tendulkar with 357 fours and Kapil Dev with 21 sixes hold the record for most fours and most sixes respectively. 

England batsmen - Cook with 283 fours and Ian Botham with 24 sixes hold the record for most fours and most sixes respectively.
 

CENTURIES BY CAPTAINS

The series has witnessed 13 occasions of Indian captains scoring centuries against England. MAK Pataudi’s 203 not out at Delhi in February 1964 is the highest individual score by an Indian captain against England. Virat Kohli with four centuries to his credit owns the record for most centuries by an Indian captain against England. 

There are 24 occasions of England captains scoring centuries against India. Gooch’s 333 at Lord’s in July 1990 is the highest individual score by an England captain against India. Cook with four centuries to his credit owns the record for most centuries by an England captain against India. 

No

Player

Runs

I

Opp

Ground

Start Date

1

VS Hazare

164*

2

Eng

Delhi

02 Nov 1951

2

VS Hazare

155

1

Eng

Mum-BS

14 Dec 1951

3

MAK Pataudi

203*

3

Eng

Delhi

08 Feb 1964

4

MAK Pataudi

148

3

Eng

Leeds

08 Jun 1967

5

SM Gavaskar

172

2

Eng

Bengaluru

09 Dec 1981

6

M Azharuddin

121

2

Eng

Lord's

26 Jul 1990

7

M Azharuddin

179

2

Eng

Manchester

09 Aug 1990

8

M Azharuddin

182

1

Eng

Kolkata

29 Jan 1993

9

SC Ganguly

128

1

Eng

Leeds

22 Aug 2002

10

V Kohli

167

1

Eng

Vizag

17 Nov 2016

11

V Kohli

235

2

Eng

Mumbai

08 Dec 2016

12

V Kohli

149

2

Eng

Birmingham

01 Aug 2018

13

V Kohli

103

3

Eng

Nottingham

18 Aug 2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

Player

Runs

I

Opp

Ground

Start Date

2

L Hutton

150

2

Ind

Lord's

19 Jun 1952

3

L Hutton

104

1

Ind

Manchester

17 Jul 1952

4

PBH May

106

1

Ind

Nottingham

04 Jun 1959

5

ER Dexter

126*

3

Ind

Kanpur

01 Dec 1961

6

R Illingworth

107

1

Ind

Manchester

05 Aug 1971

7

AR Lewis

125

2

Ind

Kanpur

25 Jan 1973

8

MH Denness

118

1

Ind

Lord's

20 Jun 1974

9

MH Denness

100

2

Ind

Birmingham

04 Jul 1974

10

AW Greig

103

2

Ind

Kolkata

01 Jan 1977

11

MW Gatting

183*

1

Ind

Birmingham

03 Jul 1986

12

GA Gooch

333

1

Ind

Lord's

26 Jul 1990

13

GA Gooch

123

3

Ind

Lord's

26 Jul 1990

14

GA Gooch

116

1

Ind

Manchester

09 Aug 1990

15

MA Atherton

160

2

Ind

Nottingham

04 Jul 1996

16

N Hussain

155

1

Ind

Lord's

25 Jul 2002

17

N Hussain

110

3

Ind

Leeds

22 Aug 2002

18

MP Vaughan

124

3

Ind

Nottingham

27 Jul 2007

19

KP Pietersen

144

2

Ind

Mohali

19 Dec 2008

20

AN Cook

176

3

Ind

Ahmedabad

15 Nov 2012

21

AN Cook

122

2

Ind

Mumbai

23 Nov 2012

22

AN Cook

190

2

Ind

Kolkata

05 Dec 2012

23

AN Cook

130

3

Ind

Rajkot

09 Nov 2016

24

JE Root

125

3

Ind

The Oval

07 Sep 2018

 

CENTURIES BY WICKET KEEPER BATSMEN

There are six occasions of Indian wicketkeeper-batsman scoring centuries against England. Budhi Kunderan’s 192 at Chennai in January 1964 represent the highest individual score by an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman against England. 

There are three occasions of England wicketkeeper-batsman scoring centuries against India. Jack Russell’s 124 at Lord’s in June 1996 represents the highest individual score by an England wicketkeeper-batsman against India. 

No

Player

Runs

I

Opp

Ground

Start Date  

1

BK Kunderan

192

1

Eng

Chennai

10 Jan 1964

2

BK Kunderan

100

3

Eng

Delhi

08 Feb 1964

3

FM Engineer

121

1

Eng

Mum-BS

06 Feb 1973

4

SMH Kirmani

102

2

Eng

Mumbai

28 Nov 1984

5

D Dasgupta

100

2

Eng

Mohali

03 Dec 2001

6

RR Pant

114

4

Eng

The Oval

07 Sep 2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

No

Player

Runs

I

Opp

Ground

Start Date  

1

TG Evans

104

2

Ind

Lord's

19 Jun 1952

2

RC Russell

124

1

Ind

Lord's

20 Jun 1996

3

MJ Prior

103*

3

Ind

Lord's

21 Jul 2011

 

MOST WICKETS IN THE SERIES

B.S. Chandrasekhar with 95 wickets to his credit owns the record for most wickets by an Indian bowler against England. Seven Indian bowlers have captured 50-plus wickets against England.

James Anderson with 110 wickets to his credit owns the record for most wickets by an England bowler against India. He is the only bowler in the series to capture 100-plus wickets. Six England bowlers have captured 50-plus wickets against India. 

No

Indian bowlers

M

I

Overs

Mdns

Runs

W

1

BS Chandrasekhar

23

38

1033.1

249

2591

95

2

A Kumble

19

36

1072.2

258

2815

92

3

BS Bedi

22

36

1195.3

373

2539

85

4

N Kapil Dev

27

48

1057.1

227

3174

85

5

R Ashwin

15

27

719.1

126

2045

56

6

I Sharma

17

28

602.0

125

1837

56

7

MH Mankad

11

19

683.4

259

1249

54

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

No

England bowlers

M

I

Overs

Mdns

Runs

1

JM Anderson

27

52

1006.1

264

2858

110

2

SCJ Broad

20

36

644.0

174

1797

70

3

DL Underwood

20

36

832.3

322

1699

62

4

RGD Willis

17

30

490.1

96

1441

62

5

IT Botham

14

23

561.5

131

1558

59

6

FS Trueman

9

17

297.2

78

787

53

 

FIVE OR MORE WICKETS IN AN INNINGS

There are 71 occasions of Indian bowlers capturing five or more wickets in an innings against England. Vinoo Mankad’s 8 for 55 at Chennai in February 1952 is the best innings bowling effort by an Indian bowler against England.  There are six occasions of Indian bowlers capturing seven-plus wickets in an innings against England. 

There are 63 occasions of England bowlers capturing five or more wickets in an innings against India. Fred Trueman’s 8 for 31 at Manchester in July 1952 is the best innings bowling effort by an England bowler against India. There are seven occasions of England bowlers capturing seven-plus wickets in an innings against India. 

No

Player

W-R

I

Opp

Ground

Start Date

1

MH Mankad

8-055

1

Eng

Chennai

06 Feb 1952

2

BS Chandrasekhar

8-079

2

Eng

Delhi

20 Dec 1972

3

RA Jadeja

7-048

3

Eng

Chennai

16 Dec 2016

4

I Sharma

7-074

4

Eng

Lord's

17 Jul 2014

5

L Amar Singh

7-086

1

Eng

Chennai

10 Feb 1934

6

A Kumble

7-115

1

Eng

Ahmedabad

11 Dec 2001

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

No

Player

Wkts

I

Opp

Ground

Start Date

1

FS Trueman

8-31

2

Ind

Manchester

17 Jul 1952

2

JK Lever

7-46

2

Ind

Delhi

17 Dec 1976

3

IT Botham

7-48

3

Ind

Mumbai

15 Feb 1980

4

H Verity

7-49

2

Ind

Chennai

10 Feb 1934

5

AV Bedser

7-49

1

Ind

Lord's

22 Jun 1946

6

AV Bedser

7-52

4

Ind

Manchester

20 Jul 1946

7

GOB Allen

7-80

3

Ind

The Oval

15 Aug 1936

 

EIGHT WICKETS IN AN INNINGS

Mankad and Chandrashekhar for India and Trueman for England are the three bowlers who have captured eight wickets in an innings in India-England Test series. 

No

Player

W-R

I

Opp

Ground

Start Date

1

MH Mankad

8-055

1

Eng

Chennai

06 Feb 1952

2

BS Chandrasekhar

8-079

2

Eng

Delhi

20 Dec 1972

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

No

Player

Wkts

I

Opp

Ground

Start Date

1

FS Trueman

8-31

2

Ind

Manchester

17 Jul 1952

 

TEN OR MORE WICKETS IN A MATCH

There are seven occasions of an Indian bowler capturing ten-plus wickets in a match against England. Mankad’s 12 for 108 remains the best match bowling effort by an Indian bowler against England. Mankad, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and Ravichandran Ashwin are the three bowlers who have captured 12 wickets in a match against England. 

There are eight occasions of England bowlers capturing ten or more wickets in a match against India. Botham’s 13 for 106 at Mumbai in February 1980 remains the best match bowling effort by an England bowler against India. 

No

Player

W-R

Opp

Ground

Start Date

1

MH Mankad

12-108

Eng

Chennai

06 Feb 1952

2

SA Durani

10-177

Eng

Chennai

10 Jan 1962

3

LSR Krishnan

12-181

Eng

Mumbai

28 Nov 1984

4

C Sharma

10-188

Eng

Birmingham

03 Jul 1986

5

A Kumble

10-233

Eng

Ahmedabad

11 Dec 2001

6

R Ashwin

12-167

Eng

Mumbai

08 Dec 2016

7

RA Jadeja

10-154

Eng

Chennai

16 Dec 2016

 

 

 

 

 

 

No

Player

W-R

Opp

Ground

Start Date

1

H Verity

11-153

Ind

Chennai

10 Feb 1934

2

GOB Allen

10-078

Ind

Lord's

27 Jun 1936

3

AV Bedser

11-145

Ind

Lord's

22 Jun 1946

4

AV Bedser

11-093

Ind

Manchester

20 Jul 1946

5

JK Lever

10-070

Ind

Delhi

17 Dec 1976

6

IT Botham

13-106

Ind

Mumbai

15 Feb 1980

7

NA Foster

11-164

Ind

Chennai

13 Jan 1985

8

MS Panesar

11-210

Ind

Mumbai

23 Nov 2012

 

175 PLUS RUNS CONCEDED IN AN INNINGS BY BOWLERS

Eight Indian bowlers have conceded 175-plus runs in an innings against England.  Bishan Singh Bedi's 6 for 226 remain the most expensive bowling figures by an Indian bowler against England in terms of runs conceded. He also remains the only bowler to concede 200-plus runs in an innings in the India-England Test series. 

Three England bowlers have conceded 175-plus runs in an innings against India. Adil Rashid’s 4 for 192 remains the expensive bowling figures by an Indian bowler against England  in terms of runs conceded. 

No

Player

W

Runs

Team

Ground

Match Date

1

BS Bedi

6

226

Ind

Lord's

20 Jun 1974

2

MH Mankad

5

196

Ind

Lord's

19 Jun 1952

3

EAS Prasanna

0

187

Ind

Leeds

08 Jun 1967

4

M Prabhakar

1

187

Ind

Lord's

26 Jul 1990

5

R Ashwin

3

183

Ind

Kolkata

05 Dec 2012

6

RA Jadeja

3

179

Ind

The Oval

07 Sep 2018

7

DR Doshi

4

175

Ind

The Oval

08 Jul 1982

8

Harbhajan Singh

3

175

Ind

Nottingham

08 Aug 2002

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

No

Player

W

Runs

Team

Ground

Match Date

1

AU Rashid

4

192

Eng

Mumbai

08 Dec 2016

2

MM Ali

1

190

Eng

Chennai

16 Dec 2016

3

JM Anderson

4

182

Eng

The Oval

09 Aug 2007

 

WICKETKEEPING DISMISSALS

MS Dhoni with 67 dismissals to his credit owns the record for most dismissals by an Indian wicketkeeper against England. He also holds the record for most catches {63} by an Indian wicketkeeper against England. Syed Kirmani with eleven stumpings owns the record for most dismissals by an Indian wicketkeeper in such a fashion. 

Alan Knott with 54 dismissals to his credit owns the record for most dismissals by an England wicketkeeper against India. Knott and Matt Prior share the record for most catches by an England wicketkeeper against India with 49 catches each. Godfrey Evans and Knott share the record for most stumpings by an England wicketkeeper against India with five such dismissals each. 

MOST CATCHES BY A FIELDSMAN OTHER THAN THE WICKETKEEPER

Gavaskar with 35 catches owns the record for most catches by an Indian fieldsman other than the wicketkeeper against England. 

Cook with 38 catches owns the record for most catches by an England fieldsman other than the wicketkeeper against India. 

HIGHEST PARTNERSHIP FOR EACH WICKET

The following table lists the highest partnerships for each wicket by Indian batsmen against England:

Wkt

Runs

Partners

Ground

Mon/Year

1st

213

Gavaskar, Chauhan

The Oval

Aug 1979

2nd

314

G Gambhir, R Dravid

Mohali

Dec 2008

3rd

316

GR Viswanath, Y Sharma

Chennai

Jan 1982

4th

249

Tendulkar, Ganguly

Leeds

Aug 2002

5th

214

Azharuddin, RJ Shastri

Kolkata

Dec 1984

6th

204

KL Rahul, RR Pant

The Oval

Sep 2018

7th

235

RJ Shastri, Kirmani

Mumbai

Nov 1984

8th

241

V Kohli, J Yadav

Mumbai

Dec 2016

9th

104

RJ Shastri, S Madan Lal

Delhi

Dec 1981

10th

111

B Kumar, Mohd Shami

Nottingham

Jul 2014

The following table lists the highest partnerships for each wicket by England batsmen against India:

Wkt

Runs

Partners

Ground

Mon/Year

1st

225

GA Gooch, MA Atherton

Manchester

Aug 1990

2nd

241

G Fowler, MW Gatting

Chennai

Jan 1985

3rd

350

IR Bell, KP Pietersen

The Oval

Aug 2011

4th

266

Hammond, Worthington

The Oval

Aug 1936

5th

254

KWR Fletcher, AW Greig

Mum-BS

Feb 1973

6th

189

JM Bairstow, CR Woakes

Lord's

Aug 2018

7th

162*

MJ Prior, SCJ Broad

Lord's

Jul 2011

8th

168

R Illingworth, P Lever

Manchester

Aug 1971

9th

103

C White, MJ Hoggard

Nottingham

Aug 2002

10th

198

JE Root, JM Anderson

Nottingham

Jul 2014

 

THREE FIGURE PARTNERSHIPS

Indian batsmen have posted 108 three figure partnerships against England. 316 runs partnership for the third wicket between Gundappa Viswanath and Yashpal Sharma at Chennai in January 1982 remains the highest partnership by Indian batsmen against England. Indian batsmen have posted 16 partnerships of 200-plus runs against England. 

England batsmen have posted 154 three figure partnerships against India. 350 runs partnership for the third wicket between Ian Bell and Kevin Pietersen at The Oval in August 2011 remains the highest partnership by England batsmen against India. England batsmen have posted 17 partnerships of 200-plus runs against India. 

No

Partners

Wkt

Runs

I

Opp

Ground

Mon/Year

1

GR Viswanath, Yashpal Sharma

3

316

1

Eng

Chennai

Jan 1982

2

R Dravid, G Gambhir

2

314

1

Eng

Mohali

Dec 2008

3

SC Ganguly, SR Tendulkar

3

255

1

Eng

Nottingham

Jul 1996

4

SC Ganguly, SR Tendulkar

4

249

1

Eng

Leeds

Aug 2002

5

V Kohli, J Yadav

8

241

2

Eng

Mumbai

Dec 2016

6

SMH Kirmani, RJ Shastri

7

235

2

Eng

Mumbai

Nov 1984

6

V Kohli, CA Pujara

3

226

1

Eng

Visakhapatnam

Nov 2016

7

VS Hazare, VL Manjrekar

4

222

1

Eng

Leeds

Jun 1952

8

M Azharuddin, RJ Shastri

5

214

1

Eng

Kolkata

Dec 1984

10

CPS Chauhan, SM Gavaskar

1

213

4

Eng

The Oval

Aug 1979

11

VS Hazare, VM Merchant

3

211

2

Eng

Delhi

Nov 1951

12

VS Hazare, MH Mankad

3

211

3

Eng

Lord's

Jun 1952

13

DB Vengsarkar, GR Viswanath

3

210

3

Eng

Lord's

Aug 1979

14

CA Pujara, M Vijay

2

209

2

Eng

Rajkot

Nov 2016

15

RR Pant, KL Rahul

6

204

4

Eng

The Oval

Sep 2018

16

VM Merchant, S Mushtaq Ali

1

203

3

Eng

Manchester

Jul 1936

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

No

Partners

Wkt

Runs

I

Opp

Ground

Mon/Year

1

IR Bell, KP Pietersen

3

350

1

Ind

The Oval

Aug 2011

2

GA Gooch, AJ Lamb

3

308

1

Ind

Lord's

Jul 1990

3

WR Hammond, TS Worthington

4

266

1

Ind

The Oval

Aug 1936

4

AN Cook, JE Root

3

259

3

Ind

The Oval

Sep 2018

5

KWR Fletcher, AW Greig

5

254

2

Ind

Mumbai (BS)

Feb 1973

6

G Boycott, BL D'Oliveira

4

252

1

Ind

Leeds

Jun 1967

6

G Fowler, MW Gatting

2

241

2

Ind

Chennai

Jan 1985

7

MA Atherton, GA Gooch

1

225

1

Ind

Manchester

Aug 1990

8

AN Cook, EJG Morgan

4

222

2

Ind

Birmingham

Aug 2011

10

DL Amiss, JH Edrich

2

221

1

Ind

Lord's

Jun 1974

11

PD Collingwood, AJ Strauss

4

214

3

Ind

Chennai

Dec 2008

12

MH Denness, D Lloyd

2

211

2

Ind

Birmingham

Jul 1974

13

IR Bell, IJL Trott

4

208

3

Ind

Nagpur

Dec 2012

14

KF Barrington, ER Dexter

4

206

3

Ind

Kanpur

Dec 1961

15

AN Cook, KP Pietersen

3

206

2

Ind

Mumbai

Nov 2012

16

MA Atherton, GA Gooch

1

204

3

Ind

Lord's

Jul 1990

17

MH Denness, AW Greig

5

202

1

Ind

Lord's

Jun 1974

 

MOST MATCHES

Gavaskar with 38 matches to his credit owns the record for most Test appearances by an Indian batsman against England. 

Cook with 30 matches to his credit owns the record for most test appearances by an England batsman against India. 

Gavaskar {38}, Tendulkar {32}, Cook {30} and Rahul Dravid {30} are the four batsmen who have played 30-plus  matches in the India-England Test series. 

Most matches as captain

Dhoni with 15 matches to his credit owns the record for most test appearances by an Indian captain against England. 

Cook with 14 matches to his credit owns the record for most test appearances by an England captain against India. 

Dhoni {15}, Gavaskar {14}, Cook {14}, Ajit Wadekar {11} and  Kohli {10} are the five captain who have led their team on ten or more occasions in the India-England Test series. 

Captains

India have been led by 19 captains against England, while England have been led by 30 captains against India.

