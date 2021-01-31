India Vs England Test Series Stats: From Most Boundaries To Highest Partnerships - Individual And Team Records

India and England will meet for the 34th time in a Test series. Of the 33 series played between the two teams so far, 15 have been played in India and 18 have been played in England. (More Cricket News)
India have won four series while England has won 19 series and four series were drawn. Of the 18 series played in England, India have won three, England have won 14 and one was drawn. Of the 15 series played in England, India have won seven, England have won five and three were drawn.
India and England have played 122 Tests. India have won 26, England have won 47 and 49 have been drawn affairs.
|
Team
|
Span
|
M
|
W
|
L
|
R
|
D
|
England
|
1932-2018
|
122
|
47
|
26
|
0
|
49
|
India
|
1932-2018
|
122
|
26
|
47
|
0
|
49
HIGHEST TEAM TOTALS
India have posted 600-plus runs in an innings on five occasions against England. Their 759 for 7 declared at Chennai in December 2016 represent the highest team total in an innings against England. It also represents the only occasion of India posting a total of 700-plus runs against England.
England have posted 600-plus runs in an innings on six occasions against India. Their 710 for 7 declared at Birmingham in August 2011 represent the highest team total in an innings against India. It also represents the only occasion of England posting a total of 700 plus runs against India.
|
Highest totals
|
No
|
Team
|
Score
|
Overs
|
I
|
Ground
|
Match Date
|
1
|
India
|
759/7d
|
190.4
|
2
|
Chennai
|
16 Dec 2016
|
2
|
India
|
664
|
170.0
|
1
|
The Oval
|
09 Aug 2007
|
3
|
India
|
631
|
182.3
|
2
|
Mumbai
|
08 Dec 2016
|
4
|
India
|
628/8d
|
180.1
|
1
|
Leeds
|
22 Aug 2002
|
5
|
India
|
606/9d
|
173.0
|
1
|
The Oval
|
23 Aug 1990
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
Team
|
Score
|
Overs
|
I
|
Ground
|
Match Date
|
1
|
England
|
710/7d
|
188.1
|
2
|
Birmingham
|
10 Aug 2011
|
2
|
England
|
653/4d
|
162.0
|
1
|
Lord's
|
26 Jul 1990
|
3
|
England
|
652/7d
|
175.0
|
2
|
Chennai
|
13 Jan 1985
|
4
|
England
|
633/5d
|
165.2
|
1
|
Birmingham
|
12 Jul 1979
|
5
|
England
|
629
|
182.5
|
1
|
Lord's
|
20 Jun 1974
|
6
|
England
|
617
|
144.5
|
2
|
Nottingham
|
08 Aug 2002
LOWEST TEAM TOTALS
India have been dismissed for a total of 100 and less than 100 runs in a completed innings on ten occasions against England. Their 42 at Lord’s in June 1974 is the lowest total in a completed innings against England.
England have not been dismissed for a total of 100 and less than 100 runs in a completed innings on ten occasions against India. Their 101 at The Oval in August 1971 is the lowest total in a completed innings against India.
|
No
|
Team
|
Score
|
Overs
|
I
|
Ground
|
Match Date
|
1
|
India
|
42
|
17.0
|
3
|
Lord's
|
20 Jun 1974
|
2
|
India
|
58
|
21.4
|
2
|
Manchester
|
17 Jul 1952
|
3
|
India
|
82
|
36.3
|
3
|
Manchester
|
17 Jul 1952
|
4
|
India
|
83
|
38.5
|
4
|
Chennai
|
14 Jan 1977
|
5
|
India
|
92
|
36.3
|
2
|
Birmingham
|
13 Jul 1967
|
6
|
India
|
93
|
46.0
|
3
|
Lord's
|
27 Jun 1936
|
7
|
India
|
94
|
29.2
|
3
|
The Oval
|
15 Aug 2014
|
8
|
India
|
96
|
55.5
|
1
|
Lord's
|
02 Aug 1979
|
9
|
India
|
98
|
38.5
|
2
|
The Oval
|
14 Aug 1952
|
10
|
India
|
100
|
48.2
|
4
|
Mumbai
|
18 Mar 2006
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
Team
|
Score
|
Overs
|
I
|
Ground
|
Match Date
|
1
|
England
|
101
|
45.1
|
3
|
The Oval
|
19 Aug 1971
VICTORIES BY INNINGS MARGIN
India have won by an innings margin on six occasions against England, while England have won by an innings margin on 14 occasions against India.
|
No
|
Winner
|
Margin
|
Ground
|
Match Date
|
1
|
India
|
inns & 075 runs
|
Chennai
|
16 Dec 2016
|
2
|
India
|
inns & 046 runs
|
Leeds
|
22 Aug 2002
|
3
|
India
|
inns & 036 runs
|
Mumbai
|
08 Dec 2016
|
4
|
India
|
inns & 022 runs
|
Chennai
|
11 Feb 1993
|
5
|
India
|
inns & 015 runs
|
Mumbai
|
19 Feb 1993
|
6
|
India
|
inns & 008 runs
|
Chennai
|
06 Feb 1952
|
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
Winner
|
Margin
|
Ground
|
Match Date
|
1
|
England
|
inns & 285 runs
|
Lord's
|
20 Jun 1974
|
2
|
England
|
inns & 244 runs
|
The Oval
|
15 Aug 2014
|
3
|
England
|
inns & 242 runs
|
Birmingham
|
10 Aug 2011
|
4
|
England
|
inns & 207 runs
|
Manchester
|
17 Jul 1952
|
5
|
England
|
inns & 173 runs
|
Leeds
|
02 Jul 1959
|
6
|
England
|
inns & 159 runs
|
Lord's
|
09 Aug 2018
|
7
|
England
|
inns & 124 runs
|
Lord's
|
22 Jun 1967
|
8
|
England
|
inns & 083 runs
|
Birmingham
|
12 Jul 1979
|
9
|
England
|
inns & 078 runs
|
Birmingham
|
04 Jul 1974
|
10
|
England
|
inns & 059 runs
|
Nottingham
|
04 Jun 1959
|
11
|
England
|
inns & 054 runs
|
Manchester
|
07 Aug 2014
|
12
|
England
|
inns & 027 runs
|
The Oval
|
20 Aug 1959
|
13
|
England
|
inns & 025 runs
|
Delhi
|
17 Dec 1976
|
14
|
England
|
inns & 008 runs
|
The Oval
|
18 Aug 2011
VICTORIES BY RUNS MARGIN
India have won seven Tests by runs margin. 279 runs win at Leeds in June 1986 represent India’s largest victory by runs margin against England.
England have won seven Tests by runs margin. 319 runs win at Nottingham in July 2011 represent England's largest victory by runs margin against India. It also represent the only win by 300 plus runs in the series.
|
No
|
Winner
|
Margin
|
Ground
|
Match Date
|
1
|
India
|
279 runs
|
Leeds
|
19 Jun 1986
|
2
|
India
|
246 runs
|
Visakhapatnam
|
17 Nov 2016
|
3
|
India
|
203 runs
|
Nottingham
|
18 Aug 2018
|
4
|
India
|
187 runs
|
Kolkata
|
30 Dec 1961
|
5
|
India
|
140 runs
|
Bengaluru
|
28 Jan 1977
|
6
|
India
|
138 runs
|
Mumbai
|
27 Nov 1981
|
7
|
India
|
128 runs
|
Chennai
|
10 Jan 1962
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
England
|
319 runs
|
Nottingham
|
29 Jul 2011
|
2
|
England
|
266 runs
|
Southampton
|
27 Jul 2014
|
3
|
England
|
247 runs
|
Lord's
|
26 Jul 1990
|
4
|
England
|
212 runs
|
Mumbai
|
18 Mar 2006
|
5
|
England
|
202 runs
|
Chennai
|
10 Feb 1934
|
6
|
England
|
200 runs
|
Chennai
|
14 Jan 1977
|
7
|
England
|
196 runs
|
Lord's
|
21 Jul 2011
|
8
|
England
|
171 runs
|
Manchester
|
23 Jul 1959
|
9
|
England
|
170 runs
|
Lord's
|
25 Jul 2002
|
10
|
England
|
158 runs
|
Lord's
|
25 Jun 1932
|
11
|
England
|
132 runs
|
Birmingham
|
13 Jul 1967
|
12
|
England
|
118 runs
|
The Oval
|
7 Sep 2018
|
13
|
England
|
113 runs
|
Manchester
|
6 Jun 1974
VICTORIES BY WICKETS MARGIN
India’s only ten wickets win was at Mohali in December 2011. England have won four Tests by ten wickets margin.
|
No
|
Winner
|
Margin
|
Ground
|
Match Date
|
1
|
India
|
10 wickets
|
Mohali
|
03 Dec 2001
|
No
|
Winner
|
Margin
|
Ground
|
Match Date
|
1
|
England
|
10 wickets
|
Lord's
|
22 Jun 1946
|
2
|
England
|
10 wickets
|
Kolkata
|
01 Jan 1977
|
3
|
England
|
10 wickets
|
Mumbai
|
15 Feb 1980
|
4
|
England
|
10 wickets
|
Mumbai
|
23 Nov 2012
ONE THOUSAND PLUS RUNS
As many as 13 Indian batsmen have scored 1000-plus runs against England. Sachin Tendulkar {2535} and Sunil Gavaskar {2483} are the two Indian batsmen who have an aggregate of 2000-plus runs against England. Tendulkar is the only batsman who has an aggregate of 2500-plus runs in the series.
As many as eleven England batsmen have an aggregate of 1000-plus runs against India. Alastair Cook {2431} is the only batsman who has an aggregate of 2000-plus runs against India.
|
No
|
Player
|
Team
|
Mat
|
Inns
|
NO
|
Runs
|
HS
|
1
|
SR Tendulkar
|
Ind
|
32
|
53
|
4
|
2535
|
193
|
2
|
SM Gavaskar
|
Ind
|
38
|
67
|
2
|
2483
|
221
|
3
|
R Dravid
|
Ind
|
21
|
37
|
5
|
1950
|
217
|
4
|
GR Viswanath
|
Ind
|
30
|
54
|
4
|
1880
|
222
|
5
|
DB Vengsarkar
|
Ind
|
26
|
43
|
6
|
1589
|
157
|
6
|
V Kohli
|
Ind
|
19
|
35
|
3
|
1570
|
235
|
7
|
N Kapil Dev
|
Ind
|
27
|
39
|
6
|
1355
|
116
|
8
|
CA Pujara
|
Ind
|
18
|
33
|
3
|
1339
|
206*
|
9
|
M Azharuddin
|
Ind
|
15
|
24
|
2
|
1278
|
182
|
10
|
VL Manjrekar
|
Ind
|
17
|
29
|
2
|
1181
|
189*
|
11
|
MS Dhoni
|
Ind
|
21
|
37
|
2
|
1157
|
99
|
12
|
FM Engineer
|
Ind
|
18
|
33
|
3
|
1113
|
121
|
13
|
RJ Shastri
|
Ind
|
20
|
31
|
4
|
1026
|
187
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
Player
|
Team
|
Mat
|
Inns
|
NO
|
Runs
|
HS
|
1
|
AN Cook
|
Eng
|
30
|
54
|
3
|
2431
|
294
|
2
|
GA Gooch
|
Eng
|
19
|
33
|
2
|
1725
|
333
|
3
|
KP Pietersen
|
Eng
|
16
|
28
|
1
|
1581
|
202*
|
4
|
JE Root
|
Eng
|
16
|
28
|
3
|
1421
|
154*
|
5
|
DI Gower
|
Eng
|
24
|
37
|
6
|
1391
|
200*
|
6
|
KF Barrington
|
Eng
|
14
|
21
|
3
|
1355
|
172
|
7
|
IR Bell
|
Eng
|
20
|
35
|
3
|
1343
|
235
|
8
|
IT Botham
|
Eng
|
14
|
17
|
0
|
1201
|
208
|
9
|
MW Gatting
|
Eng
|
16
|
27
|
6
|
1155
|
207
|
10
|
G Boycott
|
Eng
|
13
|
22
|
3
|
1084
|
246*
|
11
|
MP Vaughan
|
Eng
|
09
|
16
|
2
|
1016
|
197
CENTURIES
As many as 101 centuries have been scored by Indian batsman against England. KL Rahul’s 149 at The Oval in September 2018 represents the 100th century by the Indian batsman. Rahul Dravid and Tendulkar with seven centuries each hold the record for most centuries by Indian batsmen against England. Karun Nair’s 303 not out at Chennai in December 2016 is the highest individual score by an Indian batsman against England.
121 centuries have been scored by England batsman against India. Graham Gooch’s 333 at Lord’s in July 1990 is the highest individual score by a England batsman against India. Cook holds the record for most centuries by a England batsman against India with seven centuries to his credit.
The following table lists the 200 plus runs scored by Indian and England batsmen:
|
No
|
Player
|
Runs
|
I
|
Opp
|
Ground
|
Start Date
|
1
|
KK Nair
|
303*
|
2
|
Eng
|
Chennai
|
16 Dec 2016
|
2
|
V Kohli
|
235
|
2
|
Eng
|
Mumbai
|
08 Dec 2016
|
3
|
VG Kambli
|
224
|
2
|
Eng
|
Mumbai
|
19 Feb 1993
|
4
|
GR Viswanath
|
222
|
1
|
Eng
|
Chennai
|
13 Jan 1982
|
5
|
SM Gavaskar
|
221
|
4
|
Eng
|
The Oval
|
30 Aug 1979
|
6
|
R Dravid
|
217
|
2
|
Eng
|
The Oval
|
05 Sep 2002
|
7
|
CA Pujara
|
206*
|
1
|
Eng
|
Ahmedabad
|
15 Nov 2012
|
8
|
MAK Pataudi
|
203*
|
3
|
Eng
|
Delhi
|
08 Feb 1964
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
Player
|
Runs
|
I
|
Opp
|
Ground
|
Start Date
|
1
|
GA Gooch
|
333
|
1
|
Ind
|
Lord's
|
26 Jul 1990
|
2
|
AN Cook
|
294
|
2
|
Ind
|
Birmingham
|
10 Aug 2011
|
3
|
G Boycott
|
246*
|
1
|
Ind
|
Leeds
|
08 Jun 1967
|
4
|
IR Bell
|
235
|
1
|
Ind
|
The Oval
|
18 Aug 2011
|
5
|
WR Hammond
|
217
|
1
|
Ind
|
The Oval
|
15 Aug 1936
|
6
|
D Lloyd
|
214*
|
2
|
Ind
|
Birmingham
|
04 Jul 1974
|
7
|
IT Botham
|
208
|
1
|
Ind
|
The Oval
|
08 Jul 1982
|
8
|
MW Gatting
|
207
|
2
|
Ind
|
Chennai
|
13 Jan 1985
|
9
|
J Hardstaff jnr
|
205*
|
2
|
Ind
|
Lord's
|
22 Jun 1946
|
10
|
KP Pietersen
|
202*
|
1
|
Ind
|
Lord's
|
21 Jul 2011
|
11
|
G Fowler
|
201
|
2
|
Ind
|
Chennai
|
13 Jan 1985
|
12
|
DI Gower
|
200*
|
1
|
Ind
|
Birmingham
|
12 Jul 1979
MOST FIFTIES
Eight Indian batsmen have scored ten or more fifties against England. Tendulkar and Gavaskar have scored 20 fifties against England which is not only a record for Indian batsmen against England but also in the series.
Six England batsmen have scored ten or more fifties against India. Cook with 16 fifties to his credit holds the record for most fifties by a England batsman against India.
|
No
|
Player
|
Team
|
Mat
|
Inns
|
NO
|
Runs
|
C
|
HC
|
50+
|
1
|
SR Tendulkar
|
Ind
|
32
|
53
|
4
|
2535
|
7
|
13
|
20
|
2
|
SM Gavaskar
|
Ind
|
38
|
67
|
2
|
2483
|
4
|
16
|
20
|
3
|
GR Viswanath
|
Ind
|
30
|
54
|
4
|
1880
|
4
|
12
|
16
|
4
|
R Dravid
|
Ind
|
21
|
37
|
5
|
1950
|
7
|
8
|
15
|
5
|
MS Dhoni
|
Ind
|
21
|
37
|
2
|
1157
|
0
|
12
|
12
|
6
|
DB Vengsarkar
|
Ind
|
26
|
43
|
6
|
1589
|
5
|
6
|
11
|
7
|
V Kohli
|
Ind
|
19
|
35
|
3
|
1570
|
5
|
5
|
10
|
8
|
N Kapil Dev
|
Ind
|
27
|
39
|
6
|
1355
|
2
|
8
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
Player
|
Team
|
Mat
|
Inns
|
NO
|
Runs
|
C
|
HC
|
50+
|
1
|
AN Cook
|
Eng
|
30
|
54
|
3
|
2431
|
7
|
9
|
16
|
2
|
JE Root
|
Eng
|
16
|
28
|
3
|
1421
|
4
|
9
|
13
|
3
|
GA Gooch
|
Eng
|
19
|
33
|
2
|
1725
|
5
|
8
|
13
|
4
|
KF Barrington
|
Eng
|
14
|
21
|
3
|
1355
|
3
|
9
|
12
|
5
|
KP Pietersen
|
Eng
|
16
|
28
|
1
|
1581
|
6
|
6
|
12
|
6
|
IT Botham
|
Eng
|
14
|
17
|
0
|
1201
|
5
|
5
|
10
MOST BOUNDARY FOURS AND SIXES
Indian batsmen - Tendulkar with 357 fours and Kapil Dev with 21 sixes hold the record for most fours and most sixes respectively.
England batsmen - Cook with 283 fours and Ian Botham with 24 sixes hold the record for most fours and most sixes respectively.
CENTURIES BY CAPTAINS
The series has witnessed 13 occasions of Indian captains scoring centuries against England. MAK Pataudi’s 203 not out at Delhi in February 1964 is the highest individual score by an Indian captain against England. Virat Kohli with four centuries to his credit owns the record for most centuries by an Indian captain against England.
There are 24 occasions of England captains scoring centuries against India. Gooch’s 333 at Lord’s in July 1990 is the highest individual score by an England captain against India. Cook with four centuries to his credit owns the record for most centuries by an England captain against India.
|
No
|
Player
|
Runs
|
I
|
Opp
|
Ground
|
Start Date
|
1
|
VS Hazare
|
164*
|
2
|
Eng
|
Delhi
|
02 Nov 1951
|
2
|
VS Hazare
|
155
|
1
|
Eng
|
Mum-BS
|
14 Dec 1951
|
3
|
MAK Pataudi
|
203*
|
3
|
Eng
|
Delhi
|
08 Feb 1964
|
4
|
MAK Pataudi
|
148
|
3
|
Eng
|
Leeds
|
08 Jun 1967
|
5
|
SM Gavaskar
|
172
|
2
|
Eng
|
Bengaluru
|
09 Dec 1981
|
6
|
M Azharuddin
|
121
|
2
|
Eng
|
Lord's
|
26 Jul 1990
|
7
|
M Azharuddin
|
179
|
2
|
Eng
|
Manchester
|
09 Aug 1990
|
8
|
M Azharuddin
|
182
|
1
|
Eng
|
Kolkata
|
29 Jan 1993
|
9
|
SC Ganguly
|
128
|
1
|
Eng
|
Leeds
|
22 Aug 2002
|
10
|
V Kohli
|
167
|
1
|
Eng
|
Vizag
|
17 Nov 2016
|
11
|
V Kohli
|
235
|
2
|
Eng
|
Mumbai
|
08 Dec 2016
|
12
|
V Kohli
|
149
|
2
|
Eng
|
Birmingham
|
01 Aug 2018
|
13
|
V Kohli
|
103
|
3
|
Eng
|
Nottingham
|
18 Aug 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Player
|
Runs
|
I
|
Opp
|
Ground
|
Start Date
|
2
|
L Hutton
|
150
|
2
|
Ind
|
Lord's
|
19 Jun 1952
|
3
|
L Hutton
|
104
|
1
|
Ind
|
Manchester
|
17 Jul 1952
|
4
|
PBH May
|
106
|
1
|
Ind
|
Nottingham
|
04 Jun 1959
|
5
|
ER Dexter
|
126*
|
3
|
Ind
|
Kanpur
|
01 Dec 1961
|
6
|
R Illingworth
|
107
|
1
|
Ind
|
Manchester
|
05 Aug 1971
|
7
|
AR Lewis
|
125
|
2
|
Ind
|
Kanpur
|
25 Jan 1973
|
8
|
MH Denness
|
118
|
1
|
Ind
|
Lord's
|
20 Jun 1974
|
9
|
MH Denness
|
100
|
2
|
Ind
|
Birmingham
|
04 Jul 1974
|
10
|
AW Greig
|
103
|
2
|
Ind
|
Kolkata
|
01 Jan 1977
|
11
|
MW Gatting
|
183*
|
1
|
Ind
|
Birmingham
|
03 Jul 1986
|
12
|
GA Gooch
|
333
|
1
|
Ind
|
Lord's
|
26 Jul 1990
|
13
|
GA Gooch
|
123
|
3
|
Ind
|
Lord's
|
26 Jul 1990
|
14
|
GA Gooch
|
116
|
1
|
Ind
|
Manchester
|
09 Aug 1990
|
15
|
MA Atherton
|
160
|
2
|
Ind
|
Nottingham
|
04 Jul 1996
|
16
|
N Hussain
|
155
|
1
|
Ind
|
Lord's
|
25 Jul 2002
|
17
|
N Hussain
|
110
|
3
|
Ind
|
Leeds
|
22 Aug 2002
|
18
|
MP Vaughan
|
124
|
3
|
Ind
|
Nottingham
|
27 Jul 2007
|
19
|
KP Pietersen
|
144
|
2
|
Ind
|
Mohali
|
19 Dec 2008
|
20
|
AN Cook
|
176
|
3
|
Ind
|
Ahmedabad
|
15 Nov 2012
|
21
|
AN Cook
|
122
|
2
|
Ind
|
Mumbai
|
23 Nov 2012
|
22
|
AN Cook
|
190
|
2
|
Ind
|
Kolkata
|
05 Dec 2012
|
23
|
AN Cook
|
130
|
3
|
Ind
|
Rajkot
|
09 Nov 2016
|
24
|
JE Root
|
125
|
3
|
Ind
|
The Oval
|
07 Sep 2018
CENTURIES BY WICKET KEEPER BATSMEN
There are six occasions of Indian wicketkeeper-batsman scoring centuries against England. Budhi Kunderan’s 192 at Chennai in January 1964 represent the highest individual score by an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman against England.
There are three occasions of England wicketkeeper-batsman scoring centuries against India. Jack Russell’s 124 at Lord’s in June 1996 represents the highest individual score by an England wicketkeeper-batsman against India.
|
No
|
Player
|
Runs
|
I
|
Opp
|
Ground
|
Start Date
|
1
|
BK Kunderan
|
192
|
1
|
Eng
|
Chennai
|
10 Jan 1964
|
2
|
BK Kunderan
|
100
|
3
|
Eng
|
Delhi
|
08 Feb 1964
|
3
|
FM Engineer
|
121
|
1
|
Eng
|
Mum-BS
|
06 Feb 1973
|
4
|
SMH Kirmani
|
102
|
2
|
Eng
|
Mumbai
|
28 Nov 1984
|
5
|
D Dasgupta
|
100
|
2
|
Eng
|
Mohali
|
03 Dec 2001
|
6
|
RR Pant
|
114
|
4
|
Eng
|
The Oval
|
07 Sep 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
Player
|
Runs
|
I
|
Opp
|
Ground
|
Start Date
|
1
|
TG Evans
|
104
|
2
|
Ind
|
Lord's
|
19 Jun 1952
|
2
|
RC Russell
|
124
|
1
|
Ind
|
Lord's
|
20 Jun 1996
|
3
|
MJ Prior
|
103*
|
3
|
Ind
|
Lord's
|
21 Jul 2011
MOST WICKETS IN THE SERIES
B.S. Chandrasekhar with 95 wickets to his credit owns the record for most wickets by an Indian bowler against England. Seven Indian bowlers have captured 50-plus wickets against England.
James Anderson with 110 wickets to his credit owns the record for most wickets by an England bowler against India. He is the only bowler in the series to capture 100-plus wickets. Six England bowlers have captured 50-plus wickets against India.
|
No
|
Indian bowlers
|
M
|
I
|
Overs
|
Mdns
|
Runs
|
W
|
1
|
BS Chandrasekhar
|
23
|
38
|
1033.1
|
249
|
2591
|
95
|
2
|
A Kumble
|
19
|
36
|
1072.2
|
258
|
2815
|
92
|
3
|
BS Bedi
|
22
|
36
|
1195.3
|
373
|
2539
|
85
|
4
|
N Kapil Dev
|
27
|
48
|
1057.1
|
227
|
3174
|
85
|
5
|
R Ashwin
|
15
|
27
|
719.1
|
126
|
2045
|
56
|
6
|
I Sharma
|
17
|
28
|
602.0
|
125
|
1837
|
56
|
7
|
MH Mankad
|
11
|
19
|
683.4
|
259
|
1249
|
54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
England bowlers
|
M
|
I
|
Overs
|
Mdns
|
Runs
|
W
|
1
|
JM Anderson
|
27
|
52
|
1006.1
|
264
|
2858
|
110
|
2
|
SCJ Broad
|
20
|
36
|
644.0
|
174
|
1797
|
70
|
3
|
DL Underwood
|
20
|
36
|
832.3
|
322
|
1699
|
62
|
4
|
RGD Willis
|
17
|
30
|
490.1
|
96
|
1441
|
62
|
5
|
IT Botham
|
14
|
23
|
561.5
|
131
|
1558
|
59
|
6
|
FS Trueman
|
9
|
17
|
297.2
|
78
|
787
|
53
FIVE OR MORE WICKETS IN AN INNINGS
There are 71 occasions of Indian bowlers capturing five or more wickets in an innings against England. Vinoo Mankad’s 8 for 55 at Chennai in February 1952 is the best innings bowling effort by an Indian bowler against England. There are six occasions of Indian bowlers capturing seven-plus wickets in an innings against England.
There are 63 occasions of England bowlers capturing five or more wickets in an innings against India. Fred Trueman’s 8 for 31 at Manchester in July 1952 is the best innings bowling effort by an England bowler against India. There are seven occasions of England bowlers capturing seven-plus wickets in an innings against India.
|
No
|
Player
|
W-R
|
I
|
Opp
|
Ground
|
Start Date
|
1
|
MH Mankad
|
8-055
|
1
|
Eng
|
Chennai
|
06 Feb 1952
|
2
|
BS Chandrasekhar
|
8-079
|
2
|
Eng
|
Delhi
|
20 Dec 1972
|
3
|
RA Jadeja
|
7-048
|
3
|
Eng
|
Chennai
|
16 Dec 2016
|
4
|
I Sharma
|
7-074
|
4
|
Eng
|
Lord's
|
17 Jul 2014
|
5
|
L Amar Singh
|
7-086
|
1
|
Eng
|
Chennai
|
10 Feb 1934
|
6
|
A Kumble
|
7-115
|
1
|
Eng
|
Ahmedabad
|
11 Dec 2001
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
Player
|
Wkts
|
I
|
Opp
|
Ground
|
Start Date
|
1
|
FS Trueman
|
8-31
|
2
|
Ind
|
Manchester
|
17 Jul 1952
|
2
|
JK Lever
|
7-46
|
2
|
Ind
|
Delhi
|
17 Dec 1976
|
3
|
IT Botham
|
7-48
|
3
|
Ind
|
Mumbai
|
15 Feb 1980
|
4
|
H Verity
|
7-49
|
2
|
Ind
|
Chennai
|
10 Feb 1934
|
5
|
AV Bedser
|
7-49
|
1
|
Ind
|
Lord's
|
22 Jun 1946
|
6
|
AV Bedser
|
7-52
|
4
|
Ind
|
Manchester
|
20 Jul 1946
|
7
|
GOB Allen
|
7-80
|
3
|
Ind
|
The Oval
|
15 Aug 1936
EIGHT WICKETS IN AN INNINGS
Mankad and Chandrashekhar for India and Trueman for England are the three bowlers who have captured eight wickets in an innings in India-England Test series.
|
No
|
Player
|
W-R
|
I
|
Opp
|
Ground
|
Start Date
|
1
|
MH Mankad
|
8-055
|
1
|
Eng
|
Chennai
|
06 Feb 1952
|
2
|
BS Chandrasekhar
|
8-079
|
2
|
Eng
|
Delhi
|
20 Dec 1972
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
Player
|
Wkts
|
I
|
Opp
|
Ground
|
Start Date
|
1
|
FS Trueman
|
8-31
|
2
|
Ind
|
Manchester
|
17 Jul 1952
TEN OR MORE WICKETS IN A MATCH
There are seven occasions of an Indian bowler capturing ten-plus wickets in a match against England. Mankad’s 12 for 108 remains the best match bowling effort by an Indian bowler against England. Mankad, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and Ravichandran Ashwin are the three bowlers who have captured 12 wickets in a match against England.
There are eight occasions of England bowlers capturing ten or more wickets in a match against India. Botham’s 13 for 106 at Mumbai in February 1980 remains the best match bowling effort by an England bowler against India.
|
No
|
Player
|
W-R
|
Opp
|
Ground
|
Start Date
|
1
|
MH Mankad
|
12-108
|
Eng
|
Chennai
|
06 Feb 1952
|
2
|
SA Durani
|
10-177
|
Eng
|
Chennai
|
10 Jan 1962
|
3
|
LSR Krishnan
|
12-181
|
Eng
|
Mumbai
|
28 Nov 1984
|
4
|
C Sharma
|
10-188
|
Eng
|
Birmingham
|
03 Jul 1986
|
5
|
A Kumble
|
10-233
|
Eng
|
Ahmedabad
|
11 Dec 2001
|
6
|
R Ashwin
|
12-167
|
Eng
|
Mumbai
|
08 Dec 2016
|
7
|
RA Jadeja
|
10-154
|
Eng
|
Chennai
|
16 Dec 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
Player
|
W-R
|
Opp
|
Ground
|
Start Date
|
1
|
H Verity
|
11-153
|
Ind
|
Chennai
|
10 Feb 1934
|
2
|
GOB Allen
|
10-078
|
Ind
|
Lord's
|
27 Jun 1936
|
3
|
AV Bedser
|
11-145
|
Ind
|
Lord's
|
22 Jun 1946
|
4
|
AV Bedser
|
11-093
|
Ind
|
Manchester
|
20 Jul 1946
|
5
|
JK Lever
|
10-070
|
Ind
|
Delhi
|
17 Dec 1976
|
6
|
IT Botham
|
13-106
|
Ind
|
Mumbai
|
15 Feb 1980
|
7
|
NA Foster
|
11-164
|
Ind
|
Chennai
|
13 Jan 1985
|
8
|
MS Panesar
|
11-210
|
Ind
|
Mumbai
|
23 Nov 2012
175 PLUS RUNS CONCEDED IN AN INNINGS BY BOWLERS
Eight Indian bowlers have conceded 175-plus runs in an innings against England. Bishan Singh Bedi's 6 for 226 remain the most expensive bowling figures by an Indian bowler against England in terms of runs conceded. He also remains the only bowler to concede 200-plus runs in an innings in the India-England Test series.
Three England bowlers have conceded 175-plus runs in an innings against India. Adil Rashid’s 4 for 192 remains the expensive bowling figures by an Indian bowler against England in terms of runs conceded.
|
No
|
Player
|
W
|
Runs
|
Team
|
Ground
|
Match Date
|
1
|
BS Bedi
|
6
|
226
|
Ind
|
Lord's
|
20 Jun 1974
|
2
|
MH Mankad
|
5
|
196
|
Ind
|
Lord's
|
19 Jun 1952
|
3
|
EAS Prasanna
|
0
|
187
|
Ind
|
Leeds
|
08 Jun 1967
|
4
|
M Prabhakar
|
1
|
187
|
Ind
|
Lord's
|
26 Jul 1990
|
5
|
R Ashwin
|
3
|
183
|
Ind
|
Kolkata
|
05 Dec 2012
|
6
|
RA Jadeja
|
3
|
179
|
Ind
|
The Oval
|
07 Sep 2018
|
7
|
DR Doshi
|
4
|
175
|
Ind
|
The Oval
|
08 Jul 1982
|
8
|
Harbhajan Singh
|
3
|
175
|
Ind
|
Nottingham
|
08 Aug 2002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
Player
|
W
|
Runs
|
Team
|
Ground
|
Match Date
|
1
|
AU Rashid
|
4
|
192
|
Eng
|
Mumbai
|
08 Dec 2016
|
2
|
MM Ali
|
1
|
190
|
Eng
|
Chennai
|
16 Dec 2016
|
3
|
JM Anderson
|
4
|
182
|
Eng
|
The Oval
|
09 Aug 2007
WICKETKEEPING DISMISSALS
MS Dhoni with 67 dismissals to his credit owns the record for most dismissals by an Indian wicketkeeper against England. He also holds the record for most catches {63} by an Indian wicketkeeper against England. Syed Kirmani with eleven stumpings owns the record for most dismissals by an Indian wicketkeeper in such a fashion.
Alan Knott with 54 dismissals to his credit owns the record for most dismissals by an England wicketkeeper against India. Knott and Matt Prior share the record for most catches by an England wicketkeeper against India with 49 catches each. Godfrey Evans and Knott share the record for most stumpings by an England wicketkeeper against India with five such dismissals each.
MOST CATCHES BY A FIELDSMAN OTHER THAN THE WICKETKEEPER
Gavaskar with 35 catches owns the record for most catches by an Indian fieldsman other than the wicketkeeper against England.
Cook with 38 catches owns the record for most catches by an England fieldsman other than the wicketkeeper against India.
HIGHEST PARTNERSHIP FOR EACH WICKET
The following table lists the highest partnerships for each wicket by Indian batsmen against England:
|
Wkt
|
Runs
|
Partners
|
Ground
|
Mon/Year
|
1st
|
213
|
Gavaskar, Chauhan
|
The Oval
|
Aug 1979
|
2nd
|
314
|
G Gambhir, R Dravid
|
Mohali
|
Dec 2008
|
3rd
|
316
|
GR Viswanath, Y Sharma
|
Chennai
|
Jan 1982
|
4th
|
249
|
Tendulkar, Ganguly
|
Leeds
|
Aug 2002
|
5th
|
214
|
Azharuddin, RJ Shastri
|
Kolkata
|
Dec 1984
|
6th
|
204
|
KL Rahul, RR Pant
|
The Oval
|
Sep 2018
|
7th
|
235
|
RJ Shastri, Kirmani
|
Mumbai
|
Nov 1984
|
8th
|
241
|
V Kohli, J Yadav
|
Mumbai
|
Dec 2016
|
9th
|
104
|
RJ Shastri, S Madan Lal
|
Delhi
|
Dec 1981
|
10th
|
111
|
B Kumar, Mohd Shami
|
Nottingham
|
Jul 2014
The following table lists the highest partnerships for each wicket by England batsmen against India:
|
Wkt
|
Runs
|
Partners
|
Ground
|
Mon/Year
|
1st
|
225
|
GA Gooch, MA Atherton
|
Manchester
|
Aug 1990
|
2nd
|
241
|
G Fowler, MW Gatting
|
Chennai
|
Jan 1985
|
3rd
|
350
|
IR Bell, KP Pietersen
|
The Oval
|
Aug 2011
|
4th
|
266
|
Hammond, Worthington
|
The Oval
|
Aug 1936
|
5th
|
254
|
KWR Fletcher, AW Greig
|
Mum-BS
|
Feb 1973
|
6th
|
189
|
JM Bairstow, CR Woakes
|
Lord's
|
Aug 2018
|
7th
|
162*
|
MJ Prior, SCJ Broad
|
Lord's
|
Jul 2011
|
8th
|
168
|
R Illingworth, P Lever
|
Manchester
|
Aug 1971
|
9th
|
103
|
C White, MJ Hoggard
|
Nottingham
|
Aug 2002
|
10th
|
198
|
JE Root, JM Anderson
|
Nottingham
|
Jul 2014
THREE FIGURE PARTNERSHIPS
Indian batsmen have posted 108 three figure partnerships against England. 316 runs partnership for the third wicket between Gundappa Viswanath and Yashpal Sharma at Chennai in January 1982 remains the highest partnership by Indian batsmen against England. Indian batsmen have posted 16 partnerships of 200-plus runs against England.
England batsmen have posted 154 three figure partnerships against India. 350 runs partnership for the third wicket between Ian Bell and Kevin Pietersen at The Oval in August 2011 remains the highest partnership by England batsmen against India. England batsmen have posted 17 partnerships of 200-plus runs against India.
|
No
|
Partners
|
Wkt
|
Runs
|
I
|
Opp
|
Ground
|
Mon/Year
|
1
|
GR Viswanath, Yashpal Sharma
|
3
|
316
|
1
|
Eng
|
Chennai
|
Jan 1982
|
2
|
R Dravid, G Gambhir
|
2
|
314
|
1
|
Eng
|
Mohali
|
Dec 2008
|
3
|
SC Ganguly, SR Tendulkar
|
3
|
255
|
1
|
Eng
|
Nottingham
|
Jul 1996
|
4
|
SC Ganguly, SR Tendulkar
|
4
|
249
|
1
|
Eng
|
Leeds
|
Aug 2002
|
5
|
V Kohli, J Yadav
|
8
|
241
|
2
|
Eng
|
Mumbai
|
Dec 2016
|
6
|
SMH Kirmani, RJ Shastri
|
7
|
235
|
2
|
Eng
|
Mumbai
|
Nov 1984
|
6
|
V Kohli, CA Pujara
|
3
|
226
|
1
|
Eng
|
Visakhapatnam
|
Nov 2016
|
7
|
VS Hazare, VL Manjrekar
|
4
|
222
|
1
|
Eng
|
Leeds
|
Jun 1952
|
8
|
M Azharuddin, RJ Shastri
|
5
|
214
|
1
|
Eng
|
Kolkata
|
Dec 1984
|
10
|
CPS Chauhan, SM Gavaskar
|
1
|
213
|
4
|
Eng
|
The Oval
|
Aug 1979
|
11
|
VS Hazare, VM Merchant
|
3
|
211
|
2
|
Eng
|
Delhi
|
Nov 1951
|
12
|
VS Hazare, MH Mankad
|
3
|
211
|
3
|
Eng
|
Lord's
|
Jun 1952
|
13
|
DB Vengsarkar, GR Viswanath
|
3
|
210
|
3
|
Eng
|
Lord's
|
Aug 1979
|
14
|
CA Pujara, M Vijay
|
2
|
209
|
2
|
Eng
|
Rajkot
|
Nov 2016
|
15
|
RR Pant, KL Rahul
|
6
|
204
|
4
|
Eng
|
The Oval
|
Sep 2018
|
16
|
VM Merchant, S Mushtaq Ali
|
1
|
203
|
3
|
Eng
|
Manchester
|
Jul 1936
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
Partners
|
Wkt
|
Runs
|
I
|
Opp
|
Ground
|
Mon/Year
|
1
|
IR Bell, KP Pietersen
|
3
|
350
|
1
|
Ind
|
The Oval
|
Aug 2011
|
2
|
GA Gooch, AJ Lamb
|
3
|
308
|
1
|
Ind
|
Lord's
|
Jul 1990
|
3
|
WR Hammond, TS Worthington
|
4
|
266
|
1
|
Ind
|
The Oval
|
Aug 1936
|
4
|
AN Cook, JE Root
|
3
|
259
|
3
|
Ind
|
The Oval
|
Sep 2018
|
5
|
KWR Fletcher, AW Greig
|
5
|
254
|
2
|
Ind
|
Mumbai (BS)
|
Feb 1973
|
6
|
G Boycott, BL D'Oliveira
|
4
|
252
|
1
|
Ind
|
Leeds
|
Jun 1967
|
6
|
G Fowler, MW Gatting
|
2
|
241
|
2
|
Ind
|
Chennai
|
Jan 1985
|
7
|
MA Atherton, GA Gooch
|
1
|
225
|
1
|
Ind
|
Manchester
|
Aug 1990
|
8
|
AN Cook, EJG Morgan
|
4
|
222
|
2
|
Ind
|
Birmingham
|
Aug 2011
|
10
|
DL Amiss, JH Edrich
|
2
|
221
|
1
|
Ind
|
Lord's
|
Jun 1974
|
11
|
PD Collingwood, AJ Strauss
|
4
|
214
|
3
|
Ind
|
Chennai
|
Dec 2008
|
12
|
MH Denness, D Lloyd
|
2
|
211
|
2
|
Ind
|
Birmingham
|
Jul 1974
|
13
|
IR Bell, IJL Trott
|
4
|
208
|
3
|
Ind
|
Nagpur
|
Dec 2012
|
14
|
KF Barrington, ER Dexter
|
4
|
206
|
3
|
Ind
|
Kanpur
|
Dec 1961
|
15
|
AN Cook, KP Pietersen
|
3
|
206
|
2
|
Ind
|
Mumbai
|
Nov 2012
|
16
|
MA Atherton, GA Gooch
|
1
|
204
|
3
|
Ind
|
Lord's
|
Jul 1990
|
17
|
MH Denness, AW Greig
|
5
|
202
|
1
|
Ind
|
Lord's
|
Jun 1974
MOST MATCHES
Gavaskar with 38 matches to his credit owns the record for most Test appearances by an Indian batsman against England.
Cook with 30 matches to his credit owns the record for most test appearances by an England batsman against India.
Gavaskar {38}, Tendulkar {32}, Cook {30} and Rahul Dravid {30} are the four batsmen who have played 30-plus matches in the India-England Test series.
Most matches as captain
Dhoni with 15 matches to his credit owns the record for most test appearances by an Indian captain against England.
Cook with 14 matches to his credit owns the record for most test appearances by an England captain against India.
Dhoni {15}, Gavaskar {14}, Cook {14}, Ajit Wadekar {11} and Kohli {10} are the five captain who have led their team on ten or more occasions in the India-England Test series.
Captains
India have been led by 19 captains against England, while England have been led by 30 captains against India.
