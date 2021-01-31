India Vs England Test Series Stats: From Most Boundaries To Highest Partnerships - Individual And Team Records

India and England will meet for the 34th time in a Test series. Of the 33 series played between the two teams so far, 15 have been played in India and 18 have been played in England. (More Cricket News)

India have won four series while England has won 19 series and four series were drawn. Of the 18 series played in England, India have won three, England have won 14 and one was drawn. Of the 15 series played in England, India have won seven, England have won five and three were drawn.

India and England have played 122 Tests. India have won 26, England have won 47 and 49 have been drawn affairs.

Team Span M W L R D England 1932-2018 122 47 26 0 49 India 1932-2018 122 26 47 0 49

HIGHEST TEAM TOTALS

India have posted 600-plus runs in an innings on five occasions against England. Their 759 for 7 declared at Chennai in December 2016 represent the highest team total in an innings against England. It also represents the only occasion of India posting a total of 700-plus runs against England.

England have posted 600-plus runs in an innings on six occasions against India. Their 710 for 7 declared at Birmingham in August 2011 represent the highest team total in an innings against India. It also represents the only occasion of England posting a total of 700 plus runs against India.

Highest totals No Team Score Overs I Ground Match Date 1 India 759/7d 190.4 2 Chennai 16 Dec 2016 2 India 664 170.0 1 The Oval 09 Aug 2007 3 India 631 182.3 2 Mumbai 08 Dec 2016 4 India 628/8d 180.1 1 Leeds 22 Aug 2002 5 India 606/9d 173.0 1 The Oval 23 Aug 1990 No Team Score Overs I Ground Match Date 1 England 710/7d 188.1 2 Birmingham 10 Aug 2011 2 England 653/4d 162.0 1 Lord's 26 Jul 1990 3 England 652/7d 175.0 2 Chennai 13 Jan 1985 4 England 633/5d 165.2 1 Birmingham 12 Jul 1979 5 England 629 182.5 1 Lord's 20 Jun 1974 6 England 617 144.5 2 Nottingham 08 Aug 2002

LOWEST TEAM TOTALS

India have been dismissed for a total of 100 and less than 100 runs in a completed innings on ten occasions against England. Their 42 at Lord’s in June 1974 is the lowest total in a completed innings against England.

England have not been dismissed for a total of 100 and less than 100 runs in a completed innings on ten occasions against India. Their 101 at The Oval in August 1971 is the lowest total in a completed innings against India.

No Team Score Overs I Ground Match Date 1 India 42 17.0 3 Lord's 20 Jun 1974 2 India 58 21.4 2 Manchester 17 Jul 1952 3 India 82 36.3 3 Manchester 17 Jul 1952 4 India 83 38.5 4 Chennai 14 Jan 1977 5 India 92 36.3 2 Birmingham 13 Jul 1967 6 India 93 46.0 3 Lord's 27 Jun 1936 7 India 94 29.2 3 The Oval 15 Aug 2014 8 India 96 55.5 1 Lord's 02 Aug 1979 9 India 98 38.5 2 The Oval 14 Aug 1952 10 India 100 48.2 4 Mumbai 18 Mar 2006 No Team Score Overs I Ground Match Date 1 England 101 45.1 3 The Oval 19 Aug 1971

VICTORIES BY INNINGS MARGIN

India have won by an innings margin on six occasions against England, while England have won by an innings margin on 14 occasions against India.

No Winner Margin Ground Match Date 1 India inns & 075 runs Chennai 16 Dec 2016 2 India inns & 046 runs Leeds 22 Aug 2002 3 India inns & 036 runs Mumbai 08 Dec 2016 4 India inns & 022 runs Chennai 11 Feb 1993 5 India inns & 015 runs Mumbai 19 Feb 1993 6 India inns & 008 runs Chennai 06 Feb 1952 No Winner Margin Ground Match Date 1 England inns & 285 runs Lord's 20 Jun 1974 2 England inns & 244 runs The Oval 15 Aug 2014 3 England inns & 242 runs Birmingham 10 Aug 2011 4 England inns & 207 runs Manchester 17 Jul 1952 5 England inns & 173 runs Leeds 02 Jul 1959 6 England inns & 159 runs Lord's 09 Aug 2018 7 England inns & 124 runs Lord's 22 Jun 1967 8 England inns & 083 runs Birmingham 12 Jul 1979 9 England inns & 078 runs Birmingham 04 Jul 1974 10 England inns & 059 runs Nottingham 04 Jun 1959 11 England inns & 054 runs Manchester 07 Aug 2014 12 England inns & 027 runs The Oval 20 Aug 1959 13 England inns & 025 runs Delhi 17 Dec 1976 14 England inns & 008 runs The Oval 18 Aug 2011

VICTORIES BY RUNS MARGIN

India have won seven Tests by runs margin. 279 runs win at Leeds in June 1986 represent India’s largest victory by runs margin against England.

England have won seven Tests by runs margin. 319 runs win at Nottingham in July 2011 represent England's largest victory by runs margin against India. It also represent the only win by 300 plus runs in the series.

No Winner Margin Ground Match Date 1 India 279 runs Leeds 19 Jun 1986 2 India 246 runs Visakhapatnam 17 Nov 2016 3 India 203 runs Nottingham 18 Aug 2018 4 India 187 runs Kolkata 30 Dec 1961 5 India 140 runs Bengaluru 28 Jan 1977 6 India 138 runs Mumbai 27 Nov 1981 7 India 128 runs Chennai 10 Jan 1962 1 England 319 runs Nottingham 29 Jul 2011 2 England 266 runs Southampton 27 Jul 2014 3 England 247 runs Lord's 26 Jul 1990 4 England 212 runs Mumbai 18 Mar 2006 5 England 202 runs Chennai 10 Feb 1934 6 England 200 runs Chennai 14 Jan 1977 7 England 196 runs Lord's 21 Jul 2011 8 England 171 runs Manchester 23 Jul 1959 9 England 170 runs Lord's 25 Jul 2002 10 England 158 runs Lord's 25 Jun 1932 11 England 132 runs Birmingham 13 Jul 1967 12 England 118 runs The Oval 7 Sep 2018 13 England 113 runs Manchester 6 Jun 1974

VICTORIES BY WICKETS MARGIN

India’s only ten wickets win was at Mohali in December 2011. England have won four Tests by ten wickets margin.

No Winner Margin Ground Match Date 1 India 10 wickets Mohali 03 Dec 2001 No Winner Margin Ground Match Date 1 England 10 wickets Lord's 22 Jun 1946 2 England 10 wickets Kolkata 01 Jan 1977 3 England 10 wickets Mumbai 15 Feb 1980 4 England 10 wickets Mumbai 23 Nov 2012

ONE THOUSAND PLUS RUNS

As many as 13 Indian batsmen have scored 1000-plus runs against England. Sachin Tendulkar {2535} and Sunil Gavaskar {2483} are the two Indian batsmen who have an aggregate of 2000-plus runs against England. Tendulkar is the only batsman who has an aggregate of 2500-plus runs in the series.

As many as eleven England batsmen have an aggregate of 1000-plus runs against India. Alastair Cook {2431} is the only batsman who has an aggregate of 2000-plus runs against India.

No Player Team Mat Inns NO Runs HS 1 SR Tendulkar Ind 32 53 4 2535 193 2 SM Gavaskar Ind 38 67 2 2483 221 3 R Dravid Ind 21 37 5 1950 217 4 GR Viswanath Ind 30 54 4 1880 222 5 DB Vengsarkar Ind 26 43 6 1589 157 6 V Kohli Ind 19 35 3 1570 235 7 N Kapil Dev Ind 27 39 6 1355 116 8 CA Pujara Ind 18 33 3 1339 206* 9 M Azharuddin Ind 15 24 2 1278 182 10 VL Manjrekar Ind 17 29 2 1181 189* 11 MS Dhoni Ind 21 37 2 1157 99 12 FM Engineer Ind 18 33 3 1113 121 13 RJ Shastri Ind 20 31 4 1026 187 No Player Team Mat Inns NO Runs HS 1 AN Cook Eng 30 54 3 2431 294 2 GA Gooch Eng 19 33 2 1725 333 3 KP Pietersen Eng 16 28 1 1581 202* 4 JE Root Eng 16 28 3 1421 154* 5 DI Gower Eng 24 37 6 1391 200* 6 KF Barrington Eng 14 21 3 1355 172 7 IR Bell Eng 20 35 3 1343 235 8 IT Botham Eng 14 17 0 1201 208 9 MW Gatting Eng 16 27 6 1155 207 10 G Boycott Eng 13 22 3 1084 246* 11 MP Vaughan Eng 09 16 2 1016 197

CENTURIES

As many as 101 centuries have been scored by Indian batsman against England. KL Rahul’s 149 at The Oval in September 2018 represents the 100th century by the Indian batsman. Rahul Dravid and Tendulkar with seven centuries each hold the record for most centuries by Indian batsmen against England. Karun Nair’s 303 not out at Chennai in December 2016 is the highest individual score by an Indian batsman against England.

121 centuries have been scored by England batsman against India. Graham Gooch’s 333 at Lord’s in July 1990 is the highest individual score by a England batsman against India. Cook holds the record for most centuries by a England batsman against India with seven centuries to his credit.

The following table lists the 200 plus runs scored by Indian and England batsmen:

No Player Runs I Opp Ground Start Date 1 KK Nair 303* 2 Eng Chennai 16 Dec 2016 2 V Kohli 235 2 Eng Mumbai 08 Dec 2016 3 VG Kambli 224 2 Eng Mumbai 19 Feb 1993 4 GR Viswanath 222 1 Eng Chennai 13 Jan 1982 5 SM Gavaskar 221 4 Eng The Oval 30 Aug 1979 6 R Dravid 217 2 Eng The Oval 05 Sep 2002 7 CA Pujara 206* 1 Eng Ahmedabad 15 Nov 2012 8 MAK Pataudi 203* 3 Eng Delhi 08 Feb 1964 No Player Runs I Opp Ground Start Date 1 GA Gooch 333 1 Ind Lord's 26 Jul 1990 2 AN Cook 294 2 Ind Birmingham 10 Aug 2011 3 G Boycott 246* 1 Ind Leeds 08 Jun 1967 4 IR Bell 235 1 Ind The Oval 18 Aug 2011 5 WR Hammond 217 1 Ind The Oval 15 Aug 1936 6 D Lloyd 214* 2 Ind Birmingham 04 Jul 1974 7 IT Botham 208 1 Ind The Oval 08 Jul 1982 8 MW Gatting 207 2 Ind Chennai 13 Jan 1985 9 J Hardstaff jnr 205* 2 Ind Lord's 22 Jun 1946 10 KP Pietersen 202* 1 Ind Lord's 21 Jul 2011 11 G Fowler 201 2 Ind Chennai 13 Jan 1985 12 DI Gower 200* 1 Ind Birmingham 12 Jul 1979

MOST FIFTIES

Eight Indian batsmen have scored ten or more fifties against England. Tendulkar and Gavaskar have scored 20 fifties against England which is not only a record for Indian batsmen against England but also in the series.

Six England batsmen have scored ten or more fifties against India. Cook with 16 fifties to his credit holds the record for most fifties by a England batsman against India.

No Player Team Mat Inns NO Runs C HC 50+ 1 SR Tendulkar Ind 32 53 4 2535 7 13 20 2 SM Gavaskar Ind 38 67 2 2483 4 16 20 3 GR Viswanath Ind 30 54 4 1880 4 12 16 4 R Dravid Ind 21 37 5 1950 7 8 15 5 MS Dhoni Ind 21 37 2 1157 0 12 12 6 DB Vengsarkar Ind 26 43 6 1589 5 6 11 7 V Kohli Ind 19 35 3 1570 5 5 10 8 N Kapil Dev Ind 27 39 6 1355 2 8 10 No Player Team Mat Inns NO Runs C HC 50+ 1 AN Cook Eng 30 54 3 2431 7 9 16 2 JE Root Eng 16 28 3 1421 4 9 13 3 GA Gooch Eng 19 33 2 1725 5 8 13 4 KF Barrington Eng 14 21 3 1355 3 9 12 5 KP Pietersen Eng 16 28 1 1581 6 6 12 6 IT Botham Eng 14 17 0 1201 5 5 10

MOST BOUNDARY FOURS AND SIXES

Indian batsmen - Tendulkar with 357 fours and Kapil Dev with 21 sixes hold the record for most fours and most sixes respectively.

England batsmen - Cook with 283 fours and Ian Botham with 24 sixes hold the record for most fours and most sixes respectively.



CENTURIES BY CAPTAINS

The series has witnessed 13 occasions of Indian captains scoring centuries against England. MAK Pataudi’s 203 not out at Delhi in February 1964 is the highest individual score by an Indian captain against England. Virat Kohli with four centuries to his credit owns the record for most centuries by an Indian captain against England.

There are 24 occasions of England captains scoring centuries against India. Gooch’s 333 at Lord’s in July 1990 is the highest individual score by an England captain against India. Cook with four centuries to his credit owns the record for most centuries by an England captain against India.

No Player Runs I Opp Ground Start Date 1 VS Hazare 164* 2 Eng Delhi 02 Nov 1951 2 VS Hazare 155 1 Eng Mum-BS 14 Dec 1951 3 MAK Pataudi 203* 3 Eng Delhi 08 Feb 1964 4 MAK Pataudi 148 3 Eng Leeds 08 Jun 1967 5 SM Gavaskar 172 2 Eng Bengaluru 09 Dec 1981 6 M Azharuddin 121 2 Eng Lord's 26 Jul 1990 7 M Azharuddin 179 2 Eng Manchester 09 Aug 1990 8 M Azharuddin 182 1 Eng Kolkata 29 Jan 1993 9 SC Ganguly 128 1 Eng Leeds 22 Aug 2002 10 V Kohli 167 1 Eng Vizag 17 Nov 2016 11 V Kohli 235 2 Eng Mumbai 08 Dec 2016 12 V Kohli 149 2 Eng Birmingham 01 Aug 2018 13 V Kohli 103 3 Eng Nottingham 18 Aug 2018 1 Player Runs I Opp Ground Start Date 2 L Hutton 150 2 Ind Lord's 19 Jun 1952 3 L Hutton 104 1 Ind Manchester 17 Jul 1952 4 PBH May 106 1 Ind Nottingham 04 Jun 1959 5 ER Dexter 126* 3 Ind Kanpur 01 Dec 1961 6 R Illingworth 107 1 Ind Manchester 05 Aug 1971 7 AR Lewis 125 2 Ind Kanpur 25 Jan 1973 8 MH Denness 118 1 Ind Lord's 20 Jun 1974 9 MH Denness 100 2 Ind Birmingham 04 Jul 1974 10 AW Greig 103 2 Ind Kolkata 01 Jan 1977 11 MW Gatting 183* 1 Ind Birmingham 03 Jul 1986 12 GA Gooch 333 1 Ind Lord's 26 Jul 1990 13 GA Gooch 123 3 Ind Lord's 26 Jul 1990 14 GA Gooch 116 1 Ind Manchester 09 Aug 1990 15 MA Atherton 160 2 Ind Nottingham 04 Jul 1996 16 N Hussain 155 1 Ind Lord's 25 Jul 2002 17 N Hussain 110 3 Ind Leeds 22 Aug 2002 18 MP Vaughan 124 3 Ind Nottingham 27 Jul 2007 19 KP Pietersen 144 2 Ind Mohali 19 Dec 2008 20 AN Cook 176 3 Ind Ahmedabad 15 Nov 2012 21 AN Cook 122 2 Ind Mumbai 23 Nov 2012 22 AN Cook 190 2 Ind Kolkata 05 Dec 2012 23 AN Cook 130 3 Ind Rajkot 09 Nov 2016 24 JE Root 125 3 Ind The Oval 07 Sep 2018

CENTURIES BY WICKET KEEPER BATSMEN

There are six occasions of Indian wicketkeeper-batsman scoring centuries against England. Budhi Kunderan’s 192 at Chennai in January 1964 represent the highest individual score by an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman against England.

There are three occasions of England wicketkeeper-batsman scoring centuries against India. Jack Russell’s 124 at Lord’s in June 1996 represents the highest individual score by an England wicketkeeper-batsman against India.

No Player Runs I Opp Ground Start Date 1 BK Kunderan 192 1 Eng Chennai 10 Jan 1964 2 BK Kunderan 100 3 Eng Delhi 08 Feb 1964 3 FM Engineer 121 1 Eng Mum-BS 06 Feb 1973 4 SMH Kirmani 102 2 Eng Mumbai 28 Nov 1984 5 D Dasgupta 100 2 Eng Mohali 03 Dec 2001 6 RR Pant 114 4 Eng The Oval 07 Sep 2018 No Player Runs I Opp Ground Start Date 1 TG Evans 104 2 Ind Lord's 19 Jun 1952 2 RC Russell 124 1 Ind Lord's 20 Jun 1996 3 MJ Prior 103* 3 Ind Lord's 21 Jul 2011

MOST WICKETS IN THE SERIES

B.S. Chandrasekhar with 95 wickets to his credit owns the record for most wickets by an Indian bowler against England. Seven Indian bowlers have captured 50-plus wickets against England.

James Anderson with 110 wickets to his credit owns the record for most wickets by an England bowler against India. He is the only bowler in the series to capture 100-plus wickets. Six England bowlers have captured 50-plus wickets against India.

No Indian bowlers M I Overs Mdns Runs W 1 BS Chandrasekhar 23 38 1033.1 249 2591 95 2 A Kumble 19 36 1072.2 258 2815 92 3 BS Bedi 22 36 1195.3 373 2539 85 4 N Kapil Dev 27 48 1057.1 227 3174 85 5 R Ashwin 15 27 719.1 126 2045 56 6 I Sharma 17 28 602.0 125 1837 56 7 MH Mankad 11 19 683.4 259 1249 54 No England bowlers M I Overs Mdns Runs W 1 JM Anderson 27 52 1006.1 264 2858 110 2 SCJ Broad 20 36 644.0 174 1797 70 3 DL Underwood 20 36 832.3 322 1699 62 4 RGD Willis 17 30 490.1 96 1441 62 5 IT Botham 14 23 561.5 131 1558 59 6 FS Trueman 9 17 297.2 78 787 53

FIVE OR MORE WICKETS IN AN INNINGS

There are 71 occasions of Indian bowlers capturing five or more wickets in an innings against England. Vinoo Mankad’s 8 for 55 at Chennai in February 1952 is the best innings bowling effort by an Indian bowler against England. There are six occasions of Indian bowlers capturing seven-plus wickets in an innings against England.

There are 63 occasions of England bowlers capturing five or more wickets in an innings against India. Fred Trueman’s 8 for 31 at Manchester in July 1952 is the best innings bowling effort by an England bowler against India. There are seven occasions of England bowlers capturing seven-plus wickets in an innings against India.

No Player W-R I Opp Ground Start Date 1 MH Mankad 8-055 1 Eng Chennai 06 Feb 1952 2 BS Chandrasekhar 8-079 2 Eng Delhi 20 Dec 1972 3 RA Jadeja 7-048 3 Eng Chennai 16 Dec 2016 4 I Sharma 7-074 4 Eng Lord's 17 Jul 2014 5 L Amar Singh 7-086 1 Eng Chennai 10 Feb 1934 6 A Kumble 7-115 1 Eng Ahmedabad 11 Dec 2001 No Player Wkts I Opp Ground Start Date 1 FS Trueman 8-31 2 Ind Manchester 17 Jul 1952 2 JK Lever 7-46 2 Ind Delhi 17 Dec 1976 3 IT Botham 7-48 3 Ind Mumbai 15 Feb 1980 4 H Verity 7-49 2 Ind Chennai 10 Feb 1934 5 AV Bedser 7-49 1 Ind Lord's 22 Jun 1946 6 AV Bedser 7-52 4 Ind Manchester 20 Jul 1946 7 GOB Allen 7-80 3 Ind The Oval 15 Aug 1936

EIGHT WICKETS IN AN INNINGS

Mankad and Chandrashekhar for India and Trueman for England are the three bowlers who have captured eight wickets in an innings in India-England Test series.

No Player W-R I Opp Ground Start Date 1 MH Mankad 8-055 1 Eng Chennai 06 Feb 1952 2 BS Chandrasekhar 8-079 2 Eng Delhi 20 Dec 1972 No Player Wkts I Opp Ground Start Date 1 FS Trueman 8-31 2 Ind Manchester 17 Jul 1952

TEN OR MORE WICKETS IN A MATCH

There are seven occasions of an Indian bowler capturing ten-plus wickets in a match against England. Mankad’s 12 for 108 remains the best match bowling effort by an Indian bowler against England. Mankad, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and Ravichandran Ashwin are the three bowlers who have captured 12 wickets in a match against England.

There are eight occasions of England bowlers capturing ten or more wickets in a match against India. Botham’s 13 for 106 at Mumbai in February 1980 remains the best match bowling effort by an England bowler against India.

No Player W-R Opp Ground Start Date 1 MH Mankad 12-108 Eng Chennai 06 Feb 1952 2 SA Durani 10-177 Eng Chennai 10 Jan 1962 3 LSR Krishnan 12-181 Eng Mumbai 28 Nov 1984 4 C Sharma 10-188 Eng Birmingham 03 Jul 1986 5 A Kumble 10-233 Eng Ahmedabad 11 Dec 2001 6 R Ashwin 12-167 Eng Mumbai 08 Dec 2016 7 RA Jadeja 10-154 Eng Chennai 16 Dec 2016 No Player W-R Opp Ground Start Date 1 H Verity 11-153 Ind Chennai 10 Feb 1934 2 GOB Allen 10-078 Ind Lord's 27 Jun 1936 3 AV Bedser 11-145 Ind Lord's 22 Jun 1946 4 AV Bedser 11-093 Ind Manchester 20 Jul 1946 5 JK Lever 10-070 Ind Delhi 17 Dec 1976 6 IT Botham 13-106 Ind Mumbai 15 Feb 1980 7 NA Foster 11-164 Ind Chennai 13 Jan 1985 8 MS Panesar 11-210 Ind Mumbai 23 Nov 2012

175 PLUS RUNS CONCEDED IN AN INNINGS BY BOWLERS

Eight Indian bowlers have conceded 175-plus runs in an innings against England. Bishan Singh Bedi's 6 for 226 remain the most expensive bowling figures by an Indian bowler against England in terms of runs conceded. He also remains the only bowler to concede 200-plus runs in an innings in the India-England Test series.

Three England bowlers have conceded 175-plus runs in an innings against India. Adil Rashid’s 4 for 192 remains the expensive bowling figures by an Indian bowler against England in terms of runs conceded.

No Player W Runs Team Ground Match Date 1 BS Bedi 6 226 Ind Lord's 20 Jun 1974 2 MH Mankad 5 196 Ind Lord's 19 Jun 1952 3 EAS Prasanna 0 187 Ind Leeds 08 Jun 1967 4 M Prabhakar 1 187 Ind Lord's 26 Jul 1990 5 R Ashwin 3 183 Ind Kolkata 05 Dec 2012 6 RA Jadeja 3 179 Ind The Oval 07 Sep 2018 7 DR Doshi 4 175 Ind The Oval 08 Jul 1982 8 Harbhajan Singh 3 175 Ind Nottingham 08 Aug 2002 No Player W Runs Team Ground Match Date 1 AU Rashid 4 192 Eng Mumbai 08 Dec 2016 2 MM Ali 1 190 Eng Chennai 16 Dec 2016 3 JM Anderson 4 182 Eng The Oval 09 Aug 2007

WICKETKEEPING DISMISSALS

MS Dhoni with 67 dismissals to his credit owns the record for most dismissals by an Indian wicketkeeper against England. He also holds the record for most catches {63} by an Indian wicketkeeper against England. Syed Kirmani with eleven stumpings owns the record for most dismissals by an Indian wicketkeeper in such a fashion.

Alan Knott with 54 dismissals to his credit owns the record for most dismissals by an England wicketkeeper against India. Knott and Matt Prior share the record for most catches by an England wicketkeeper against India with 49 catches each. Godfrey Evans and Knott share the record for most stumpings by an England wicketkeeper against India with five such dismissals each.

MOST CATCHES BY A FIELDSMAN OTHER THAN THE WICKETKEEPER

Gavaskar with 35 catches owns the record for most catches by an Indian fieldsman other than the wicketkeeper against England.

Cook with 38 catches owns the record for most catches by an England fieldsman other than the wicketkeeper against India.

HIGHEST PARTNERSHIP FOR EACH WICKET

The following table lists the highest partnerships for each wicket by Indian batsmen against England:

Wkt Runs Partners Ground Mon/Year 1st 213 Gavaskar, Chauhan The Oval Aug 1979 2nd 314 G Gambhir, R Dravid Mohali Dec 2008 3rd 316 GR Viswanath, Y Sharma Chennai Jan 1982 4th 249 Tendulkar, Ganguly Leeds Aug 2002 5th 214 Azharuddin, RJ Shastri Kolkata Dec 1984 6th 204 KL Rahul, RR Pant The Oval Sep 2018 7th 235 RJ Shastri, Kirmani Mumbai Nov 1984 8th 241 V Kohli, J Yadav Mumbai Dec 2016 9th 104 RJ Shastri, S Madan Lal Delhi Dec 1981 10th 111 B Kumar, Mohd Shami Nottingham Jul 2014

The following table lists the highest partnerships for each wicket by England batsmen against India:

Wkt Runs Partners Ground Mon/Year 1st 225 GA Gooch, MA Atherton Manchester Aug 1990 2nd 241 G Fowler, MW Gatting Chennai Jan 1985 3rd 350 IR Bell, KP Pietersen The Oval Aug 2011 4th 266 Hammond, Worthington The Oval Aug 1936 5th 254 KWR Fletcher, AW Greig Mum-BS Feb 1973 6th 189 JM Bairstow, CR Woakes Lord's Aug 2018 7th 162* MJ Prior, SCJ Broad Lord's Jul 2011 8th 168 R Illingworth, P Lever Manchester Aug 1971 9th 103 C White, MJ Hoggard Nottingham Aug 2002 10th 198 JE Root, JM Anderson Nottingham Jul 2014

THREE FIGURE PARTNERSHIPS

Indian batsmen have posted 108 three figure partnerships against England. 316 runs partnership for the third wicket between Gundappa Viswanath and Yashpal Sharma at Chennai in January 1982 remains the highest partnership by Indian batsmen against England. Indian batsmen have posted 16 partnerships of 200-plus runs against England.

England batsmen have posted 154 three figure partnerships against India. 350 runs partnership for the third wicket between Ian Bell and Kevin Pietersen at The Oval in August 2011 remains the highest partnership by England batsmen against India. England batsmen have posted 17 partnerships of 200-plus runs against India.

No Partners Wkt Runs I Opp Ground Mon/Year 1 GR Viswanath, Yashpal Sharma 3 316 1 Eng Chennai Jan 1982 2 R Dravid, G Gambhir 2 314 1 Eng Mohali Dec 2008 3 SC Ganguly, SR Tendulkar 3 255 1 Eng Nottingham Jul 1996 4 SC Ganguly, SR Tendulkar 4 249 1 Eng Leeds Aug 2002 5 V Kohli, J Yadav 8 241 2 Eng Mumbai Dec 2016 6 SMH Kirmani, RJ Shastri 7 235 2 Eng Mumbai Nov 1984 6 V Kohli, CA Pujara 3 226 1 Eng Visakhapatnam Nov 2016 7 VS Hazare, VL Manjrekar 4 222 1 Eng Leeds Jun 1952 8 M Azharuddin, RJ Shastri 5 214 1 Eng Kolkata Dec 1984 10 CPS Chauhan, SM Gavaskar 1 213 4 Eng The Oval Aug 1979 11 VS Hazare, VM Merchant 3 211 2 Eng Delhi Nov 1951 12 VS Hazare, MH Mankad 3 211 3 Eng Lord's Jun 1952 13 DB Vengsarkar, GR Viswanath 3 210 3 Eng Lord's Aug 1979 14 CA Pujara, M Vijay 2 209 2 Eng Rajkot Nov 2016 15 RR Pant, KL Rahul 6 204 4 Eng The Oval Sep 2018 16 VM Merchant, S Mushtaq Ali 1 203 3 Eng Manchester Jul 1936 No Partners Wkt Runs I Opp Ground Mon/Year 1 IR Bell, KP Pietersen 3 350 1 Ind The Oval Aug 2011 2 GA Gooch, AJ Lamb 3 308 1 Ind Lord's Jul 1990 3 WR Hammond, TS Worthington 4 266 1 Ind The Oval Aug 1936 4 AN Cook, JE Root 3 259 3 Ind The Oval Sep 2018 5 KWR Fletcher, AW Greig 5 254 2 Ind Mumbai (BS) Feb 1973 6 G Boycott, BL D'Oliveira 4 252 1 Ind Leeds Jun 1967 6 G Fowler, MW Gatting 2 241 2 Ind Chennai Jan 1985 7 MA Atherton, GA Gooch 1 225 1 Ind Manchester Aug 1990 8 AN Cook, EJG Morgan 4 222 2 Ind Birmingham Aug 2011 10 DL Amiss, JH Edrich 2 221 1 Ind Lord's Jun 1974 11 PD Collingwood, AJ Strauss 4 214 3 Ind Chennai Dec 2008 12 MH Denness, D Lloyd 2 211 2 Ind Birmingham Jul 1974 13 IR Bell, IJL Trott 4 208 3 Ind Nagpur Dec 2012 14 KF Barrington, ER Dexter 4 206 3 Ind Kanpur Dec 1961 15 AN Cook, KP Pietersen 3 206 2 Ind Mumbai Nov 2012 16 MA Atherton, GA Gooch 1 204 3 Ind Lord's Jul 1990 17 MH Denness, AW Greig 5 202 1 Ind Lord's Jun 1974

MOST MATCHES

Gavaskar with 38 matches to his credit owns the record for most Test appearances by an Indian batsman against England.

Cook with 30 matches to his credit owns the record for most test appearances by an England batsman against India.

Gavaskar {38}, Tendulkar {32}, Cook {30} and Rahul Dravid {30} are the four batsmen who have played 30-plus matches in the India-England Test series.

Most matches as captain

Dhoni with 15 matches to his credit owns the record for most test appearances by an Indian captain against England.

Cook with 14 matches to his credit owns the record for most test appearances by an England captain against India.

Dhoni {15}, Gavaskar {14}, Cook {14}, Ajit Wadekar {11} and Kohli {10} are the five captain who have led their team on ten or more occasions in the India-England Test series.

Captains

India have been led by 19 captains against England, while England have been led by 30 captains against India.

