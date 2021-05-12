May 12, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Former India pacer RP Singh’s Father Succumbs To COVID-19

Former India pacer RP Singh’s Father Succumbs To COVID-19

Two days back experienced India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla's father Pramod Kumar Chawla had died after battling COVID-19

Outlook Web Bureau 12 May 2021, Last Updated at 4:35 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Former India pacer RP Singh’s Father Succumbs To COVID-19
RP Singh was part of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup which India won in 2007.
Courtesy: Twitter (@rpsingh)
Former India pacer RP Singh’s Father Succumbs To COVID-19
outlookindia.com
2021-05-12T16:35:26+05:30

Shiv Prasad Singh, father of former India cricketer RP Singh, died due to COVID-19 related complications. RP Singh took to the twitter to announce his father's death on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

RP Singh wrote, "It is with deepest grief and sadness we inform the passing away of my father, Mr Shiv Prasad Singh. He left for his heavenly abode on 12th May after suffering from Covid. We request you to keep my beloved father in your thoughts and prayers. RIP Papa."

 

RP Singh was part of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup which India won in 2007.  He has  represented India in 14 Test matches, 58 one-day internationals and 10 Twenty20 Internationals.

RP Singh retired at the age of 32 in 2018 and has taken up commentary during the matches.

Suresh Raina took to twitter to send condolences to RP Singh. Raina said ," Saddened by the demise of @rpsingh  father. Heartfelt Condolences to you & your family brother. May his soul RIP, Om Shanti"

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Can Shardul Thakur Fill In For Hardik Pandya - India Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Has His Say

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau RP Singh India national cricket team Cricket COVID-19 Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos