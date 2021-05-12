Former India pacer RP Singh’s Father Succumbs To COVID-19

Shiv Prasad Singh, father of former India cricketer RP Singh, died due to COVID-19 related complications. RP Singh took to the twitter to announce his father's death on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

RP Singh wrote, "It is with deepest grief and sadness we inform the passing away of my father, Mr Shiv Prasad Singh. He left for his heavenly abode on 12th May after suffering from Covid. We request you to keep my beloved father in your thoughts and prayers. RIP Papa."

It is with deepest grief and sadness we inform the passing away of my father, Mr Shiv Prasad Singh. He left for his heavenly abode on 12th May after suffering from Covid. We request you to keep my beloved father in your thoughts and prayers. RIP Papa. à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¨à¤®à¤ÂÂÂ à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤¯ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — R P Singh à¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤¦à¥ÂÂÂà¤° à¤ªà¥ÂÂÂà¤°à¤¤à¤¾à¤ª à¤¸à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂà¤¹ (@rpsingh) May 12, 2021

RP Singh was part of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup which India won in 2007. He has represented India in 14 Test matches, 58 one-day internationals and 10 Twenty20 Internationals.

RP Singh retired at the age of 32 in 2018 and has taken up commentary during the matches.

Suresh Raina took to twitter to send condolences to RP Singh. Raina said ," Saddened by the demise of @rpsingh father. Heartfelt Condolences to you & your family brother. May his soul RIP, Om Shanti"

Saddened by the demise of @rpsingh father. Heartfelt Condolences to you & your family brother. May his soul RIP, Om ShantiðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Suresh RainaðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@ImRaina) May 12, 2021

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine