October 13, 2020
Corona
Edinson Cavani To Miss Manchester United's Newcastle Match Due To COVID-19 Guidelines

Edinson Cavani's Man United debut will seemingly come against former club PSG after it was confirmed he cannot face Newcastle

Omnisport 13 October 2020
Edinson Cavani
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-10-13T20:38:56+05:30

Manchester United have confirmed Edinson Cavani will not be available to face Newcastle United on Saturday due to self-isolation protocols following his arrival from France. (More Football News)

Cavani signed for United on a free transfer on deadline day, but coronavirus-prevention guidelines in the United Kingdom require people to quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival from certain foreign territories.

The Uruguayan striker came directly from France, one of the countries on the list, meaning he has had to train in isolation ever since joining the club.

It was reported United were seeking clarification regarding Cavani's quarantine period and they have now confirmed Cavani, 33, will not be able to make the trip to Newcastle on Saturday.

A statement on the United website read: "Cavani is being forced to self-isolate due to the COVID-19 guidelines, following his arrival into the country from France, which means he is unable to make his debut at St James' Park."

Therefore, Cavani's debut will likely come against his former club Paris Saint-Germain, where he spent seven years and became the club's all-time leading scorer.

Cavani's absence for the weekend match comes as an added blow given Anthony Martial – sent off in the 6-1 humiliation by Tottenham – is starting a three-match domestic ban.

United have not confirmed whether fellow deadline day arrivals Alex Telles and Facundo Pellistri are in contention.

Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive For COVID-19

