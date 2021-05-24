Disappointed Kylian Mbappe Challenges PSG To Act On Shortcomings, Says 'Everyone Has Seen'

Kylian Mbappe suggested he wants to see Paris Saint-Germain's board take action in the transfer market after Lille pipped them to the Ligue 1 title. (More Football News)

Mbappe scored his 27th top-flight goal of the campaign in a 2-0 win at Brest on Sunday, but Lille saw off Angers 2-1 to claim glory by a point.

PSG lifted the Coupe de France last week but had their Champions League ambitions ended by Manchester City in the semi-finals at the start of this month.

Mbappe is out of contract at the end of next season and told Canal Plus he would like to see some changes to Mauricio Pochettino's squad.

"I cannot say what needs to be done, I am just a player, but I think that people have seen, everyone has seen," he said.

"When everyone sees, it is easier to draw conclusions, but there is no problem. We lost the title, but now we have to concentrate on the future."

This followed Mbappe's pre-match comments where he challenged PSG to prove they can make a decisive step towards Champions League success, having lost last season's final 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

"Everyone knows how profoundly attached I am to the club. I have always been very thankful towards the president, my different coaches," he said.

"What I want, is to win, feel like I am somewhere where I can win, where there is a solid project around me. The footballing project is essential.

"I want to feel like I am part of a team that is going to do something [in the Champions League]. Then, it is up to us to show what we can do… We are talking with the club, we will see what happens.

"In any case, I have always been happy here and I have had four exceptional years here.

"We are very clear with the club. The club knows my relationship with it, this city, this country. We are going to do things in the way they should be done, in one way or another."

Even if there are issues to address with the PSG collective, Mbappe retained his status as Ligue 1's top scorer for a third consecutive season.

"Finishing top scorer three seasons in a row is an immense source of pride," he added

"I am very happy. Now, I think is not the time to show my joy. We have to remain calm.

"We are going to calmly go home and prepare well for the national team [at Euro 2020] now."

