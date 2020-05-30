May 30, 2020
Poshan
Danish Superliga Returns As Fans Watch AGF Aarhus Vs Randers Live Via Virtual Stand

Danish football fans used video conferencing platform Zoom to support their teams, as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 May 2020
Termed as the world's first virtual stand, the wall of screens showed fans' live reactions to the game, while crowd noise was presented through speakers.
With football resuming in Denmark, football faced a new experience in its history, with fans being present, but virtually as AGF Aarhus hosted Randers.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage

The return of sports without fans has seen a range of methods of clubs to reintroduce the experience in innovative ways.

Danish league leaders FC Midtjylland are due to play their first fixture on Saturday and have decided a drive-in movie theatre style experience for fans, wh will watch it from the car park outside their stadium.

