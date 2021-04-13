April 13, 2021
Poshan
Daniil Medvedev Pulls Out Of Monte Carlo Masters After Positive Coronavirus Test

Daniil Medvedev is isolating after returning a positive test for COVID-19 and has been replaced in the draw for the second round in Monaco

Omnisport 13 April 2021
Daniil Medvedev last played at the Miami Open at the end of March.
AP Photo
2021-04-13T17:48:54+05:30

World number two Daniil Medvedev has pulled out of the Monte Carlo Masters after returning a positive coronavirus test. (More Tennis News)

The Russian, who was given a bye for the first round, went into isolation after returning a positive test on Monday.

"It's a big disappointment not to play in Monte Carlo," he said in a statement. "My focus is now on recovery and I look forward to getting back out on Tour as soon and as safely as possible."

Medvedev, who lost the Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic in January, had been practising with 11-time Monte Carlo champion Rafael Nadal on Monday.

The 25-year-old last played at the Miami Open at the end of March, where he lost in the quarter-finals to Roberto Bautista Agut.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

