CSK Vs DC, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 2nd IPL 2021 Cricket Match

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) meet Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. (More Cricket News)

Last season, very uncharacteristically, CSK failed to make the playoffs even as DC settled with the runners-up tag after losing to Mumbai Indians in the final in the UAE.

Despite their contrasting returns in the last edition, CSK still remain one of the teams to beat, while DC will hope to do one better than the last season. Both the camps have done good enough business during the auction, but DC will miss the services of Shreyas Iyer, who has been a constant in the Delhi camp since 2017. In his absence, swashbuckling Rishabh Pant will lead the team.

Last season, Delhi completed a league double, winning both the matches comfortably - by 44 runs in Dubai and five wickets in Sharjah. But overall, the fixture is dominated by CSK, winning 13 times in 19 meetings.

Match and telecast details

Match: 2nd match of IPL 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals

Date: April 10 (Saturday), 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: disney+ Hotstar (Subscription required)

Likely XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Moeen Ali, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, K Gowtham, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings.

