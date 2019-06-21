Why Narendra Modi's Heart Bleeds For Cricket Star Shikhar Dhawan

﻿
India opener Shikhar Dhawan received an injury in the Cricket World Cup win over Australia. The injury turned out to be a fracture, which has ruled him out of the ongoing competition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he hopes the southpaw will make a comeback soon.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 June 2019
Dhawan was hit on his thumb by a delivery from Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile, earlier in the tournament during India Vs Australia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the list of personalities to offer his condolences and sympathy to injured India opener Shikhar Dhawan. The veteran is ruled out of the ongoing Cricket World Cup due to a fractured thumb.

Modi took to Twitter, where he wrote, "Dear @SDhawan25, no doubt the pitch will miss you but I hope you recover at the earliest so that you can once again be back on the field and contribute to more wins for the nation."

The southpaw has been replaced by wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

Dhawan was hit on his thumb by a delivery from Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile, earlier in the tournament during India Vs Australia. After the incident, Dhawan looked to be in pain but continued to bat, scoring 117 runs off 109 runs. However, he didn't take the field during Australia's innings. Dhawan was expected to be back before the Bangladesh fixture on July 2, but won't be available anymore.

