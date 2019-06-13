Former CIA Director Mike Pompeo Feels That Cricket World Cup Has Major Potential To Change The World

﻿
Mike Pompeo expressed that Cricket World Cup has a huge following amongst the masses, capturing the imaginations of billions and billions. Pompeo also feels that the tournament has the potential to change the world.

Mike Pompeo feels that the Cricket World Cup has huge potential.
AP
First, it was Sundar Pichai, now it is Mike Pompeo! The former CIA director gave his opinion regarding the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019. The 55-year-old was full of praises for the tournament.

He spoke about the global event, which Sundar Pichai was also a part of.

The US Secretary of State expressed that the tournament has a huge following amongst the masses, capturing the imaginations of billions and billions. Pompeo also feels that the tournament has the potential to change the world.

Pompeo stated, "I understand that you've been having deep, important conversations among you about one of the most important global events of our day, something with major potential to change the world, deep international events that capture the attention of billions and billions of people. Of course, that's the Cricket World Cup."

His speech was part of preparations for his visits to India, Sri Lanka, Japan, and South Korea. The visit will be from June 24-30.

In the same event, Pichai predicted that the finale would be an India Vs England clash! He said, "It (ICC Cricket World Cup final match) should be (between) England and India. But, you know, Australia and New Zealand, these are all very, very good teams."

(Inputs from agencies)

