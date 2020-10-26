Cricket Live - KKR Vs KXIP, IPL 2020: Glenn Maxwell Strikes First Over, Nitish Rana Out For Duck; Kolkata 9/1

After Sunday night's upset wins for Chennai Super Kings (vs Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Rajasthan Royals (vs Mumbai Indians), Monday's match between former champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab could decide the fourth spot on the IPL 2020 table. KKR will aim to hold on to their fourth spot in the IPL 2020 points table when they face KXIP in Sharjah on Monday evening. KKR have 12 points from 11 games while KXIP, on a four-match winning spree, are just two points behind after an equal number of games. The first-leg match between the two teams on October 10 ended in a thrilling two-run win for Kolkata Knight Riders. Get live cricket scores and live commentary of KKR vs KXIP live. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE & RESULTS)

7:38 PM IST: Rahul Tripathi joined Shubman Gill. The new man hit the first boundary, a six, over deep mid-wicket for a six even as a shout for 'catch it' echoed through. Nine runs and a wicket from the over. Kolkata - 9/1 (1); Shubman Gill 2, Rahul Tripathi 7.

7:33 PM IST: WICKET! What a start. A single, and Nitish Rana's gone. Caught by Chris Gayle at short fine leg, for a golden duck. Kolkata - 1/1 (0.2); Shubman Gill 1.

7:31 PM IST: Shubman Gill to face the first ball. Nitish Rana is his opening partner. And Glenn Maxwell to open the proceedings.

7:29 PM IST: Players and match officials are out. And KL Rahul in a very animated team talk.

7:21 PM IST: In the reverse fixture, the then captain Dinesh Karthik hit a timely fifty (58 off 29) to help KKR post 164/6, which proved just about enough. They won the match by two runs in Abu Dhabi despite KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal laying a solid foundation of 115 runs. Well, it was a game of millimetres as one of Glen Maxwell's hits landed just inside the rope. Had it gone over, the result would have been different. Now, Punjab, on a winning spree, will seek to avenge that heartbreaking defeat.

7:16 PM IST: As things stand now, KKR are fourth in the points table with 12 points from ten matches (6 wins, 5 defeats), while KXIP are a rung below, with 10 points from an equal number of outings (5 wins, 6 defeats). A win tonight for either side will make massive strides towards playoffs. For the record, CSK are the only team out of playoff contentions.

7:06 PM IST: Both the sides are unchanged, meaning no Mayank Agarwal for KXIP and Andre Russell for KKR respectively.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

7:03 PM IST: KL Rahul wins the toss and Kings XI Punjab will bowl first.

7:00 PM IST: Toss coming up from Sharjah. Captains are out.



PREVIEW



With teams making last-ditch effort to win spots in the IPL playoffs, every match counts at this stage of the tournament. Kings XI Punjab have won some of the closest matches in IPL 2020. If there was a prize for the best team with iron nerves, KL Rahul's KXIP would probably win it hands down. On Saturday, KXIP got out jail with a stunning win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who frittered away a game from winning position to hand KXIP two crucial points at a stage when teams are gunning for spots in the IPL Playoffs (last four).



But all credit to Chris Jordan and Arshdeep Singh for picking six SRH wickets and breaking partnerships at crucial times. KXIP's bowling is certainly looking better now and with Mohammad Shami and Ravi Bishnoi providing enough back-up, KL Rahul will have enough bowling arsenal at his disposal against KKR.



Kolkata Knight Riders stunned Delhi Capitals by 59 runs on Saturday afternoon at Abu Dhabi. This win will give Eoin Morgan's team a lot of confidence. It was Varun Chakravarthy's spin that left DC's strong batting line-up all at sea. Chakravarthy picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL but what came as a big plus was Pat Cummins bagging three wickets for 17 runs and those included Ajinkya Rahane and the inform Shikhar Dhawan.



Morgan will love to see KKR repeating their giant-killing act against KXIP. That will mean the England limited overs skipper is expecting Sunil Narine to produce a blistering knock in the middle overs. Narine scored 64 off 32 balls coming in at No. 5 after Nitish Rana held the top order together with a solid 81.



Both KKR and KXIP have some injury issues. Andre Russell missed the last two matches for KKR while Mayank Agarwal is also nursing a niggle.





