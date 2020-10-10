October 10, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Kings XI Punjab Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores: Can Chris Gayle Lift KXIP In Abu Dhabi?

Kings XI Punjab Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores: Can Chris Gayle Lift KXIP In Abu Dhabi?

Bottom-rankers Kings XI Punjab play Kolkata Knight Riders in a must-win game in Abu Dhabi today. Get live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of KXIP vs KKR here

Outlook Web Bureau 10 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Kings XI Punjab Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores: Can Chris Gayle Lift KXIP In Abu Dhabi?
KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik
Kings XI Punjab Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores: Can Chris Gayle Lift KXIP In Abu Dhabi?
outlookindia.com
2020-10-10T14:03:38+05:30

The defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad once again showed how top heavy is Kings XI Punjab's batting is. The exit of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal exposed a shaky middle-order when Glenn Maxwell continued his poor run. But for Nicholas Pooran's 37-ball 77, the KXIP faltered and that led to a heavy defeat against SRH. That gives the KXIP team management to insert the veteran 'boss' of cricket Chris Gayle to play his first match of IPL 2020. But Gayle and the rest of the KXIP batting has to respect the Kolkata Knight Riders bowling attack that has both variety and bite. Young pacers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti have been impressive for KKR while Andre Russell and Sunil Narine have contributed with the ball in the middle overs. KKR have three wins from five matches and are riding some fine performances from their young top order batsmen. Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi have all looked good with the bat and Eoin Morgan has come to the party too. Get here live cricket scores and ball by ball commentary of KXIP vs KKR in Abu Dhabi. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | CRICKET NEWS)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary, Kings XI Punjab Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Abu Dhabi

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau KL Rahul Dinesh Karthik Abu Dhabi UAE Cricket - IPL Cricket Indian Premier League 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Live Blog Live Score T20 Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos