Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary, Kings XI Punjab Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Abu Dhabi

Kings XI Punjab face Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2020 that they must win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Get live cricket scores and ball by ball commentary of KXIP vs KKR here

Kings can't afford any more slip-ups
Kings XI Punjab, with five defeats from six matches, will be desperate for full points against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. A lot will depend on their top batsmen and openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have the wherewithal to score big runs. Rahul was IPL 2020's first centurion and Agarwal followed. But rest of the batting has not come good at all. The failure of the middle order opens up a slot for Chris Gayle. The Jamaican is yet to play a match. If Gayle makes the playing XI against KKR, the batting order may be tweaked. KKR are on the ascendancy. They have three wins from five matches and are riding some fine performances from their young brigade. While Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi has looked good with the bat, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti have used the new ball well. Andre Russel and Sunil Narine have produced crucial breakthroughs and KKR will back them to deliver against a shaky KXIP. Follow live cricket scores and ball by ball commentary of KXIP vs KKR here. (LIVE BLOG | POINTS TABLE | CRICKET NEWS)

