Cricket Australia Announces Guidelines For Inclusion Of Transgenders

Cricket Australia has announced new guidelines to ensure that transgender players can participate in the game at the highest level.

The policy sets out a testosterone limit for transgender and gender-diverse players, who want to play for state and national women's teams. "It doesn't make any sense that today, people are discriminated against, harassed or excluded, because of who they are," Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts said in a statement.

Today we take a major step to ensure inclusiveness is at the heart of Australian Cricket.



Players must show a testosterone concentration of less than 10 nanomoles-per-litre over at least 12 months to be eligible for women's elite teams. They also need to show that their elected gender is consistent with their daily living.

This pushes Australia closer to ICC's gender diversity guidelines.

The country's apex body also gives guidance to community clubs, supporting grassroots cricketers to compete in the gender with which they identify.

The guidelines revolve around everything from victimisation to privacy. It also provides suitable facilities as well as the collection of personal data.

