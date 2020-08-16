Chetan Chauhan No More: PM Narendra Modi Leads Nation In Paying Tribute To Former India Opener

The country's cricket fraternity as well as the political class, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday mourned the death of former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who wore many hats in his illustrious career. (More Cricket News)

Chauhan died on Sunday due to COVID-19 related complications after being put on life support for nearly 36 hours.

Chauhan, who was 73, was serving as the Minister of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, and Civil Security in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet. He is survived by his wife and son Vinayak.

Leading the tributes was the PM himself.

"Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP.

"Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote on his twitter handle.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Bhai. He always had encouraging things to say to me & shared plenty of stories from his cricketing days with the Indian team. May his soul Rest in Peace."

Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Bhai.



He always had encouraging things to say to me & shared plenty of stories from his cricketing days with the Indian team.



Indian captain and batting maestro Virat Kohli was shocked by Chauhan's demise.

"Shocked to hear about the passing of Shri. Chetan Chauhan ji. May his soul rest in peace and my thoughts and prayers are with his family."

After his cricket career, Chauhan twice served as a Member of Parliament and also worked for the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted, "Deeply pained to learn about the demise of Shri Chetan Chauhan ji. In him nation has not only lost a fine cricketer but also a great human being today.

"His contribution to Indian cricket will always be remembered. My thoughts are with his family in this hour of grief."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informed that his last rites will be performed on Monday.

"My colleague and former cricketer #ChetanChauhan ji has passed away. This is an irreparable loss for people of Uttar Pradesh and the world of cricket. His last rites will be performed tomorrow," the CM tweeted.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman hailed his contribution both in the field of politics and cricket.

"Sad to hear about #ChetanChauhan Sir's demise. His contribution to Indian Cricket and Politics was immense. My prayers are with the family!," VVS Laxman tweeted.

Ex-India captain and spin great Anil Kumble remembered his conversations with Chauhan.

"Saddened to hear the passing of Chetan Chauhan. Fondly remember our conversations on the 2007/8 tour of Australia. Heartfelt condolences to his family."

The Delhi duo of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir also paid their tributes to Chauhan.

"My deep condolences to Chetan Chauhan's family and well wishers on his passing. Om Shanti!" Sehwag wrote.

While Gambhir tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan ji. His contribution to the game as well as to administration will always be remembered! May god give strength to his family & loved ones!"

Former all-rounder Irfan pathan also took to social media to express his sadness.

"Saddened by the demise of indian test player #ChetanChauhan ji. Extending my condolences to his family."

Also joining the long list was off-spinner R Ashwin.

"Sad to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan sir, was a fine opening batsman and forged some great partnerships with Sunny bhai. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. Folded hands RIP."