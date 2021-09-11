Saturday, Sep 11, 2021
Sports Chelsea Suffer Major Setback As Christian Pulisic Out For 10 Days With Ankle Injury

Christian Pulisic jumps over Honduras' Maynor Figueroa during their World Cup qualifying match in San Pedro Sula on Wednesday. | AP

Pulisic was badly injured on Wednesday during United States’ 4-1 win over Honduras in a 2022 World Cup qualifier

2021-09-11T08:49:51+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

11 September 2021, Last Updated at 8:49 am

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is set to be out for 10 days because of a left ankle injury, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday. Pulisic was hurt on Wednesday in the United States’ 4-1 win at Honduras in a World Cup qualifier. (More Football News)

“Unfortunately he came yesterday on crutches,” Tuchel said, “and we have an ankle injury with about 10 days.” Pulisic will miss the English Premier League matches against Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Chelsea’s Champions League opener against Zenit St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

Chelsea said on August 20 that Pulisic tested positive for COVID-19, which forced him to miss the Premier League games against Arsenal and Liverpool and then the United States’ World Cup qualifying opener at El Salvador on September 2. The 22-year-old returned for last Sunday’s match against Canada.

Pulisic was hurt at Honduras in the 57th minute when he dribbled into the penalty area and tumbled over Maynor Figueroa, a former Wigan and Hull defender now with Major League Soccer’s Houston team. Pulisic somersaulted off both hands and landed hard.

Associated Press (AP) Thomas Tuchel Christian Pulisic London Football Chelsea (Football) English Premier League (EPL) UEFA Champions League Aston Villa Tottenham Hotspur Sports
