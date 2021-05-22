Bundesliga Final Matchday, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch German Football League Matches

Bayern Munich have already won the German Bundesliga 2020-21 but the Bavarians are looking to end the season on high with boss Hansi Flick taking charge for the one last time at Allianz Arena. And they host Augsburg as up to 250 fans are being allowed into the stadium for the first time this season. (More Football News)

The match could witness Robert Lewandowski break Gerd Muller’s league record of 40 goals scored in 1971-72. Ahead of the match, Augsburg coach Markus Weinzierl said "Gerd Muller was my idol when I was in my youth, and he was my assistant coach with the Bayern amateurs... I know him well and really look up to him, so I’d like the record to stay shared.”

But the Poland star might have other plans.

RB Leipzig will also part ways with manager Julian Nagelsmann after the season as the 33-year-old heads to Bayern to replace Flick, who is touted to take up Die Mannschaft job. Leipzig are second behind Bayern and they will hope to end the season with a win over Union Berlin.

But the biggest clash on the final day will be between third-placed Borussia Dortmund and sixth-placed Bayer 04 Leverkusen, who at Signal Iduna Park.

Elsewhere, Arminia, Werder Bremen and FC Koln fight for survival. Arminia travel to VfB Stuttgart, while Werder and Koln host Borussia Monchengladbach and already relegated FC Schalke.

Check matches and telecast details:

Matches

VfB Stuttgart vs Arminia

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Eintracht Frankfurt vs SC Freiburg

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig

Wolfsburg vs Mainz

FC Koln vs Schalke

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg

Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen

Date: May 22 (Saturday), 2021

Time: 7:00 PM IST

TV Channel: Not available in India

Live Streaming: FanCode (Subscription required)

