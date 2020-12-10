Bayern Munich 2-0 Lokomotiv Moscow: Holders Cap Off Dominant Group Campaign In Style

Bayern Munich won all of their home games in the Champions League group stage for the second straight season as they saw off Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0 on Wednesday. (More Football News)

With top spot in Group A already ensured for the holders heading into the encounter in Munich, Hansi Flick's side had little pressure on their shoulders.

A toothless first-half display paved the way for a much-improved performance after the break as Niklas Sule's towering header and an excellent finish from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting saw Bayern return to winning ways after drawing with Atletico Madrid last week.

Flick has now won 13 of his 14 Champions League matches in charge of Bayern, who have shown little let up following their triumphant campaign last term.

Bayern enjoyed 69.1 per cent possession in the first half, though their dominance only resulted in one attempt on target.

It came in the 30th minute, with Douglas Costa drilling straight at Lokomotiv goalkeeper Guilherme.

Maciej Rybus and Francois Kamano went close against the run of play, before Thomas Muller sliced just wide at the other end.

Serge Gnabry was introduced at half-time and the winger almost set up an opener within five minutes, with Sule's header from his team-mate's corner kept out by Guilherme.

Brazil-born Russia international Guilherme denied Bayern again moments later, blocking Choupo-Moting's clever flick, but his standout stop came in the 57th minute.

Gnabry met Kingsley Coman's cross and, despite diving in the opposite direction, Guilherme made a supreme save with his feet before Bayern's number seven thumped wide on the rebound.

Lokomotiv's resolve was finally broken in the 63rd minute, though, with Sule meeting Costa's corner and directing a brilliant header beyond Guilherme.

Gnabry saw another stinging effort saved with 10 minutes remaining, but Lokomotiv failed to clear their lines and were punished when Choupo-Moting slammed home his first Champions League goal for Bayern.

