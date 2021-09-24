Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Baroda Hire Dav Whatmore As Head Coach For Upcoming Domestic Cricket Season

The 67-year-old Whatmore has got years of experience in top-flight cricket and was coach of the Sri Lankan team that won the World Cup in 1996.

Dav Whatmore's last assignment was with Nepal. | File Photo

2021-09-24T17:53:43+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 5:53 pm

Former Australian cricketer and World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore has joined the Baroda team as its head coach for the upcoming domestic season. (More Cricket News)

The development was confirmed to PTI by Baroda Cricket Association secretary Ajit Lele on Friday.

"He (Whatmore) joined the day before yesterday as the head coach and he will guide other coaches also, other age groups," Lele said.

The 67-year-old Whatmore has got years of experience in top-flight cricket and was coach of the Sri Lankan team that won the World Cup in 1996.

He then went on to coach various teams and in the Indian domestic circuit, he has had Kerala under his tutelage.

His last assignment was with Nepal.

The BCCI has already announced the domestic schedule for the 2021-22 season and this time the Ranji Trophy will also be played after it had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season.

Dav Whatmore Cricket Cricket - Domestic Sports
