Advertisement
Monday, Oct 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

BAN Vs SCO, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland Stun Bangladesh On First Day Of Tournament

This is Scotland's second win in a World Cup, the first coming in the 2016 edition of the tournament against Hong Kong.

BAN Vs SCO, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland Stun Bangladesh On First Day Of Tournament
Scotland's bowler Safyaan Sharif, middle facing camera, celebrate with teammates at the end of the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup first round match against Bangladesh in Muscat, Oman, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. | AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

Trending

BAN Vs SCO, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland Stun Bangladesh On First Day Of Tournament
outlookindia.com
2021-10-18T00:47:42+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 18 Oct 2021, Updated: 18 Oct 2021 12:47 am

Scotland stunned fancied Bangladesh by six runs after Chris Greaves' magnificent all-round display for a dream start in the ICC T20 World Cup on an eventful Sunday night in Al Amerat, Oman.

HighlightsScorecard | News

Greaves led a brilliant lower-order fightback with a 28-ball 45 as Scotland recovered from a hopeless situation to post 140 for nine in their first round Group B opener of the T20 showpiece.

Invited to bat first, Scotland were reeling at 53 for six in the 12th over before Greaves added 51 runs with Mark Watt (22 off 17 balls) to prop up Scotland.

In response, Bangladesh were stopped at 134 for seven in their allotted quota of 20 overs with Greaves returning excellent figures of 2/19 in three overs, which included the vitals wickets of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (20) and the seasoned Mushfiqur Rahim (38).

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

This is Scotland's second win in a World Cup, the first coming in the 2016 edition of the tournament against Hong Kong.

Needing 24 runs off the final over bowled by medium-pacer Safyaan Sharif (0/26), Mahedi Hasan (13 not out) and Mohammed Saifuddin (5 not out) could not pull off a miracle.

For Scotland, medium-pacer Brad Wheal (3/24 in four overs) and leg-spinner Greaves were the star performers with the ball, while Josh Davey (1/24) and Mark Watt (1/19) provided ample support.

Watt also followed up his performance with the bat with a superb bowling show.

Skipper Mahmudullah (23) and Afif Hossain (18) kept Bangladesh in the hunt with some innovative shots. Left-hander Hossain went for a big one off left-arm spinner Watt only to see Davey take a catch in the deep.

The Bangladesh batters did not have it easy against a disciplined Scotland attack. Soumya Sarkar (5) went for a big shot and failed to clear the fielder to leave Bangladesh at 8 for one.

Liton Das (5) too did not last too long, falling to a slower one from Wheal.

The experienced Shakib helped Mushfiqur add 47 runs for the third wicket before mis-hitting a half-tracker from Greaves for McLeod to run in and take a good catch.

Mushfiqur, another of the team's vastly experienced player, opened up after a period of consolidation and hit two splendid sixes and looked to be in control before an attempted scoop shot off a good length delivery from Greaves saw his leg-stump knocked back to put Bangladesh in a spot of bother.

Earlier, Scotland were off to a poor start as they lost skipper Kyle Coetzer (0) to Saifuddin with just five runs on the board in the third over.

The spinners -- Shakib and Mahedi Hasan -- then took over and added to Scotland's woes. Hasan snared two wickets in his first over as he dismissed wicketkeeper Matthew Cross (11) and George Munsey (29) after the two had added 40 runs for the second wicket.

This was after a brilliant display by Bangladesh bowlers in the power play as they restricted Scotland to 39 for one in the first six overs.

Shakib joined the party by getting rid of Richie Berrington (2) and Michael Leask (0) to leave Scotland tottering at 52 for five, which soon became 53 for six when Hasan picked up his third wicket in the form of Calum MacLeod (5).

Greaves, who hit four fours and two sixes, then came to their rescue with his runs to propel Scotland.

Tags

PTI Shakib Al Hasan Oman Cricket T20 World Cup T20 Cricket Scotland national cricket team Bangladesh national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Indonesia Beat China To Lift Thomas Cup Trophy After 19 Years

Indonesia Beat China To Lift Thomas Cup Trophy After 19 Years

Bayern Munich Beat Leverkusen 5-1 To Go Top Of German Bundesliga

Newcastle Vs Tottenham: Premier League Football Match Halted While Fan Received Treatment

Yuvraj Singh Arrested In Yuzvendra Chahal Casteist Remarks Case, Released On Bail

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup: How To Watch IRE Vs NED Cricket Match

Shakib Al Hasan Breaks Lasith Malinga Record To Become Highest Wicket-taker In T20 Internationals

ICC T20 World Cup: Oman Hammer Papua New Guinea In Opener

BAN Vs SCO, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland Stun Bangladesh By 6 Runs - Highlights

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

SAFF 2021: India Humble Nepal To Win 8th South Asian Football Title

SAFF 2021: India Humble Nepal To Win 8th South Asian Football Title

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Rhinoland Back In Business: Pobitora Sanctuary Reopens in Assam

Rhinoland Back In Business: Pobitora Sanctuary Reopens in Assam

Advertisement

More from Sports

Win T20 World Cup For Virat Kohli: Suresh Raina Tells Indian Cricketers

Win T20 World Cup For Virat Kohli: Suresh Raina Tells Indian Cricketers

BCCI Goes By The Book, Invites Application For India Head Coach's Post After Rahul Dravid Agreement

BCCI Goes By The Book, Invites Application For India Head Coach's Post After Rahul Dravid Agreement

IND Vs ENG, ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India's Warm-up Cricket Match

IND Vs ENG, ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India's Warm-up Cricket Match

Sunil Chhetri Credits Youngsters For SAFF Championship Win, Says Indian Football Team Makes It Special

Sunil Chhetri Credits Youngsters For SAFF Championship Win, Says Indian Football Team Makes It Special

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir Civilian Killings: Militants Gun Down Two More Migrant Labourers In Kulgam

Kashmir Civilian Killings: Militants Gun Down Two More Migrant Labourers In Kulgam

Naseer Ganai / A day after two non-local cart vendors were shot dead in Kashmir, militants struck again today killing two more non-local labourers in the southern district of Kulgam.

Kerala Rains: 23 Killed In Flash Floods And Landslides, PM Modi Speaks To CM Vijayan

Kerala Rains: 23 Killed In Flash Floods And Landslides, PM Modi Speaks To CM Vijayan

Outlook Web Desk / The toll from disastrous flooding caused by heavy rains and landslides in hilly areas of two central Kerala districts rose to 23 as rescue workers recovered more bodies from the rubbles on Sunday.

Yuvraj Arrested In Chahal 'Casteist Remarks' Case, Released On Bail

Yuvraj Arrested In Chahal 'Casteist Remarks' Case, Released On Bail

PTI / 'Yuvraj Singh came to Hansi on Saturday and we made a formal arrest. He was released on bail bond after a few hours,' DSP (Hansi) Vinod Shankar said.

Komic, World's Highest Motorable Village In Himachal, Gets Season’s First Snowfall

Komic, World's Highest Motorable Village In Himachal, Gets Season’s First Snowfall

Ashwani Sharma / Tourists and travellers have been asked not to venture towards the Kunzum Pass in Himachal Pradesh with snowfall being reported in several parts of the state including Rohtang Pass.

Advertisement