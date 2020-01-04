AUS Vs NZ, Sydney Test: Bizarre Is Normal For James Pattinson; Guides Ball Onto His Stumps, Again - WATCH

The second day of the third Test between Australia and New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday witnessed one of the strangest dismissals in cricket with Aussie tail-ender James Pattinson guiding the ball onto his own stumps. (More Cricket News)

It happened off the fourth ball of the 143rd over, bowled by Niel Wagner, and was recorded as bowled. Pattinson tried to take cover against a short ball, but he ended up getting himself in a tangle with the ball not getting the bounce. The ball first hit Pattinson, then it ricocheted onto the stumps ever so slowly even as the batsman tried to stop the evitable.

Watch it here:

But this is not the first time that he's got out in this fashion. During a Sheffield Shield at Drummoyne Oval in March 2019, Pattinson became a victim of Trent Copeland while trying to defend a seemingly innocuous delivery.

Watch it here:

Australia, batting first, rode on Marnus Labuschagne's maiden double century (215 off 363) to post a first-innings total of 454.

They are looking to take a 3-0 lead in the series.