December 25, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  AUS Vs IND, Boxing Day Test: India's Playing XI For Melbourne Clash Announced - Check Who's In, Who's Out

AUS Vs IND, Boxing Day Test: India's Playing XI For Melbourne Clash Announced - Check Who's In, Who's Out

India made a host of changes in their playing XI as they eye a comeback in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia

Outlook Web Bureau 25 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
AUS Vs IND, Boxing Day Test: India's Playing XI For Melbourne Clash Announced - Check Who's In, Who's Out
Shubman Gill
File Photo
AUS Vs IND, Boxing Day Test: India's Playing XI For Melbourne Clash Announced - Check Who's In, Who's Out
outlookindia.com
2020-12-25T13:04:31+05:30

India will hand Test debuts to batsman Shubman Gill and pacer Mohammed Siraj when they take on Australia in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting Saturday. Keeping with the tradition, the visitors announced their playing on the eve of the match.

PreviewTour Schedule | News | Photo Gallery

Gill replaced struggling Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order while Siraj came in for the injured Mohammed Shami. Jadeja is effectively Virat Kohli's replacement with the skipper taking paternity leave. Pant took the wicketkeeping responsibility from Wriddhiman Saha.

India lost the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series by eight wickets inside three days. Despite dominating the Aussies for the first two days in Adelaide, the visitors crashed to a humiliating defeat after recording their lowest-ever score of 36 runs in the second innings.

Aussies are likely to retain the same XI.

India's confirmed playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia's likely XI: Tim Paine (captain and wk), Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

AUS Vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Hour Of Reckoning For Ajinkya Rahane As New-look India Eye Equaliser Against Australia

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Shubman Gill Rishabh Pant Mohammed Siraj Ravindra Jadeja Melbourne Australia Cricket India vs Australia India national cricket team Australia national cricket team India's Tour Of Australia Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos